FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCBY
12 pounds of suspected fentanyl seized in Linn County I-5 traffic stop
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Police says a car stopped for failure to stay in its lane of travel on I-5 near Albany was found to have 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in the trunk. During the traffic stop on November 16 at 10:30 p.m., the...
KCBY
Roseburg man arrested for pointing gun at site manager at business after argument
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at the manager of a business in Roseburg after a short standoff, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., a 911 caller at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South said a man had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for service and then left in a vehicle.
KCBY
DUII arrest after vehicle crash and fire on Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday night a Nissan Pathfinder crashed into an asphalt machine and burst into flames. On November 16, Eugene Police officers were called at 9:36 p.m., to respond to a single-vehicle crash at Coburg Road and East 6th Avenue. Officials say the vehicle involved was on fire.
KCBY
South Eugene gun store sees spike in business ahead of Measure 114 going into effect
EUGENE, Ore. — A gun store in South Eugene is seeing more and more business after the passing of Oregon Measure 114 in the midterm election. The measure requires a permit to purchase a firearm, which will be issued by the Department of State Police. The measure will also ban magazines with the capacity for more than ten rounds.
KCBY
Roseburg firefighters prevent residential structure fire from spreading
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Thursday morning, November 17, around 11:59 a.m. the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 827 NE Garden Valley Boulevard. The initial call reported that smoke was showing from the house and it was unknown if anyone was inside. According to officials, when...
KCBY
Roseburg city offices to close for Thanksgiving
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release, the City of Roseburg announced that its buildings will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will be closed to the...
KCBY
Lincoln Co. Sheriff will enforce new Oregon gun control measure 'regardless of my opinion'
PORTLAND, Ore. — As voters narrowly pass Ballot Measure 114, which looks to implement several changes to the state's firearm laws, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers says his office plans on enforcing the law. "Yes, we do plan on enforcing the law if it is ruled constitutional by any...
KCBY
Lane Transit District announce no Thanksgiving Day bus service
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District announced in a press release that there will be no bus service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. LTD administrative offices and their customer service center will also be closed in observance of the holiday. For the Friday following Thanksgiving, LTD's...
KCBY
Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive returns, starts November 29th
KVAL News wants your help to Take a Bite Out of Hunger this fall. Our station plans to hold food drives this fall at Bi-Mart stores in Eugene, Corvallis, Roseburg, and Coos Bay on 'Lucky Number Tuesdays'. The food drives begin November 29 in Eugene and Corvallis. Then we head...
KCBY
Senior center issues plea for tarps, tents and volunteers
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release issued by the City of Roseburg, Roseburg Senior Center volunteers are reaching out to the public for help with donations of tarps, tents, sleeping bags, and able-bodied volunteers. The senior center at 1614 SE Stephens Street is providing space overnight as a...
KCBY
Red Cup Rebellion: Over 100 unionized Starbucks locations go on strike
EUGENE, Ore. — Starbucks workers in downtown Eugene joined more than 100 stores across the U.S. in a one-day strike on Thursday, demanding better pay, higher staffing levels and more support for union workers. The nationwide strike happened on Starbucks' "Red Cup Day," when the coffee giant gives away...
KCBY
King Estate acquires Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards
EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards after 30 years of partnership in the wine business. Pfeiffer, established in 1983, is located near Junction City and King Estate is in Eugene, but a history of collaboration and grape purchases led to the deal. It will...
KCBY
Springfield History Museum collecting stories from Asian community
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ILLUMINATION Project is an annual celebration at the Springfield History Museum, which emphasizes on cultural awareness. The museum is inviting anyone who identifies as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander who lives in Springfield to share their stories. So far, stories have been shared through interviews, photographs and personal objects.
KCBY
Springfield High School band raises funds playing local college rivalry fight songs
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield High School band is back this year with one of their favorite fundraising events. On November 23, ahead of the rivalry game between Oregon and Oregon State, the band is making themselves available to travel around town and play "friendly" or "unfriendly" fight songs for a $50 fee.
KCBY
Veteran Ducks want revenge against Utah this year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team is using the loss to Washington this past weekend as ‘fuel to the fire’ going into this weekend against Utah. But some returning Ducks have been adding fuel to this fire for almost a year now. Last season, the Utes...
KCBY
Roseburg homeowners encouraged to get flood insurance ahead of cold and wet winter
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a City of Roseburg press release, the Roseburg Community Development Department is encouraging local homeowners to make sure they have sufficient flood insurance. Homeowners whose property is located in a special flood hazard area are required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to buy...
KCBY
Eugene meat market expected to get over 800 turkeys one week before Thanksgiving
EUGENE, Ore. — Thanksgiving is just one week away, and Long's Meat Market in Eugene says they're ready with over 800 turkeys set to be delivered to their store Thursday. "Oh gosh, we have 800 plus turkey order for retail sale. Most of them have already been reserved, because we started taking orders back in September for our birds. Because of fresh products that come in," said Trent Ingles, manager at Long's Meat Market.
KCBY
Nix status still uncertain days before Utah game
EUGENE, Ore. — At the front of Duck fans' minds this week has been whether Bo Nix will take the field against Utah this weekend. Unfortunately, we still do not have an answer for that and likely won't have an answer till game day. But we do know that...
KCBY
Oregon men's basketball faces tough task Sunday vs. #3 Houston
Oregon men's basketball has a huge test this weekend when #3 Houston comes to Matthew Knight Arena Sunday night, Head coach Dana Altman says the Cougars are maybe the best team the Ducks will face all season. Oregon beat Houston in Eugene back in 2019, but the Cougars won by...
KCBY
Oregon State men's basketball beats Bushnell 83-66
The Pac-12’s reigning freshman of the week Jordan Pope and the Oregon State Beavers took on Eugene’s very own Bushnell on Tuesday. Despite the major step up in competition, the Beacons held their own, only trailing 41-34 after the first half. Their center Spencer Hoffman even scored a game-high 27 points.
