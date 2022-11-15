ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KCBY

Roseburg man arrested for pointing gun at site manager at business after argument

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at the manager of a business in Roseburg after a short standoff, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., a 911 caller at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South said a man had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for service and then left in a vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

DUII arrest after vehicle crash and fire on Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday night a Nissan Pathfinder crashed into an asphalt machine and burst into flames. On November 16, Eugene Police officers were called at 9:36 p.m., to respond to a single-vehicle crash at Coburg Road and East 6th Avenue. Officials say the vehicle involved was on fire.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Roseburg firefighters prevent residential structure fire from spreading

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Thursday morning, November 17, around 11:59 a.m. the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 827 NE Garden Valley Boulevard. The initial call reported that smoke was showing from the house and it was unknown if anyone was inside. According to officials, when...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Roseburg city offices to close for Thanksgiving

ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release, the City of Roseburg announced that its buildings will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will be closed to the...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Lane Transit District announce no Thanksgiving Day bus service

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District announced in a press release that there will be no bus service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. LTD administrative offices and their customer service center will also be closed in observance of the holiday. For the Friday following Thanksgiving, LTD's...
KCBY

Senior center issues plea for tarps, tents and volunteers

ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release issued by the City of Roseburg, Roseburg Senior Center volunteers are reaching out to the public for help with donations of tarps, tents, sleeping bags, and able-bodied volunteers. The senior center at 1614 SE Stephens Street is providing space overnight as a...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Red Cup Rebellion: Over 100 unionized Starbucks locations go on strike

EUGENE, Ore. — Starbucks workers in downtown Eugene joined more than 100 stores across the U.S. in a one-day strike on Thursday, demanding better pay, higher staffing levels and more support for union workers. The nationwide strike happened on Starbucks' "Red Cup Day," when the coffee giant gives away...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

King Estate acquires Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards

EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards after 30 years of partnership in the wine business. Pfeiffer, established in 1983, is located near Junction City and King Estate is in Eugene, but a history of collaboration and grape purchases led to the deal. It will...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Springfield History Museum collecting stories from Asian community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ILLUMINATION Project is an annual celebration at the Springfield History Museum, which emphasizes on cultural awareness. The museum is inviting anyone who identifies as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander who lives in Springfield to share their stories. So far, stories have been shared through interviews, photographs and personal objects.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Veteran Ducks want revenge against Utah this year

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team is using the loss to Washington this past weekend as ‘fuel to the fire’ going into this weekend against Utah. But some returning Ducks have been adding fuel to this fire for almost a year now. Last season, the Utes...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Eugene meat market expected to get over 800 turkeys one week before Thanksgiving

EUGENE, Ore. — Thanksgiving is just one week away, and Long's Meat Market in Eugene says they're ready with over 800 turkeys set to be delivered to their store Thursday. "Oh gosh, we have 800 plus turkey order for retail sale. Most of them have already been reserved, because we started taking orders back in September for our birds. Because of fresh products that come in," said Trent Ingles, manager at Long's Meat Market.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Nix status still uncertain days before Utah game

EUGENE, Ore. — At the front of Duck fans' minds this week has been whether Bo Nix will take the field against Utah this weekend. Unfortunately, we still do not have an answer for that and likely won't have an answer till game day. But we do know that...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon men's basketball faces tough task Sunday vs. #3 Houston

Oregon men's basketball has a huge test this weekend when #3 Houston comes to Matthew Knight Arena Sunday night, Head coach Dana Altman says the Cougars are maybe the best team the Ducks will face all season. Oregon beat Houston in Eugene back in 2019, but the Cougars won by...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon State men's basketball beats Bushnell 83-66

The Pac-12’s reigning freshman of the week Jordan Pope and the Oregon State Beavers took on Eugene’s very own Bushnell on Tuesday. Despite the major step up in competition, the Beacons held their own, only trailing 41-34 after the first half. Their center Spencer Hoffman even scored a game-high 27 points.
CORVALLIS, OR

