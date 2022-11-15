Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Cancelled Soap Finds New Life On Amazon
The Golden Age of soaps may be over, but it’s hard to deny that we live in a gilded era of entertainment. Network television, cable channels catering to every interest, streaming services everywhere we look — there really is something out there for everyone. And even better, it’s...
After the Success of Dahmer, Netflix Is Turning Monster Into an Anthology Series
Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix project, the confoundingly titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has polarized audiences and critics, but proved a big enough hit that the streaming service announced they will be moving ahead with two more seasons. The upcoming seasons will focus on the lives and crimes of other serial killers, effectively turning Monster into its own anthology series similar to American Crime Story. And in the same announcement, Netflix also declared that they would make a second season to Ryan Murphy’s even more divisive series, The Watcher.
How Brendan Fraser Made It All the Way Back
To listen to this profile, click the play button below:. This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. For the past few years, Brendan Fraser has been attending fan conventions. Maybe a star with a different level of vanity or self-regard wouldn’t talk about this fact because it could be seen as embarrassing, or humbling, but Fraser is not that star. He shows up, shakes hands, signs autographs, talks about the past. Shares table space with guys like Sean Astin, from The Lord of the Rings and The Goonies. Fraser started doing this, he told me, “to get over myself. Because I thought either, It’s not something I would do, or, I didn’t want to put myself in a place where I was vulnerable in front of everyone.” But then he went to a Comic Con in London. This was in 2019. Part of it, he admits, is that he was getting paid; part of it was that after a rough decade, he suddenly felt the desire to get back out there. “I wanted to see the people,” Fraser said.
Wife Gives Husband a To-do List and He’s Kind of Baffled By One of the Tasks
Yes, she wants you to make that.
Bruce Springsteen Reveals What His Granddaughter Isn't Allowed to Call Him
The 73-year-old welcomed his first grandchild to the world this year and even though she's not talking yet, he's adamant on what he doesn't want to be called.
Conners EP Confirms Surprise Return of an Original Roseanne Character Is Still in the Works (and Offers a Major Clue)
Rest assured, Conners fans: The Powers That Be have not forgotten about their promise to bring an original Roseanne character back to Lanford. It’s just taking a bit longer than we expected. In September, executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan told TVLine that a character last seen early in the original run of Roseanne (1988-97) was poised to make their first appearance during Season 5 of the ABC offshoot. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford said at the time. “I think people are going to be very surprised and go, ‘Oh s–t!'”...
Inside Christina Applegate’s Marriage History: Meet Her Husband Martyn and Ex Johnathon
After starring in Married… With Children for a decade, Christina Applegate is happily married with a family of her own! The sitcom alum wed her husband, Martyn LeNoble, in 2013. Keep scrolling to learn more about her current spouse and her ex-husband, Johnathon Schaech. Who Is Christina Applegate’s Ex-Husband,...
People Whose NDAs Have Since Expired Are Breaking Their Silence And Exposing Their Secrets, And OMG
"I got to see a test screening of a movie and had to sign an NDA. The movie was a live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it sucked. People at the screening gave it such negative feedback that I guess the studio decided to promote it way less than they originally planned to. "
Husband Furious Over Partner Gifting Cousin's 'Affair' Baby Sparks Debate
Newsweek reached out to a mental health expert who said: "This baby deserves all the praise and accolades any other newborn would receive."
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Avocado Is a Controversial Comedian
The Masked Singer finally jumped on the Avocado trend with this week's "Comedy Roast Night" episode. After Snowstorm was introduced, it was time for Avacado to take the stage. Since comedy was the theme of the night, it was unsurprising that the singer turned out to be a stand-up comic! Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
EW.com
The Masked Singer's Bride was 'pissed' over elimination: 'Never let the fans be in charge'
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Bride hast stomped off The Masked Singer stage for the last time. After being crowned King on last week's episode, Wednesday's Comedy Roast Night saw the betrothed pink dinosaur get the boot after a new battle with Snowstorm and Avocado (who was also eliminated and revealed). And though the panelists couldn't place him (even though they'd guessed him in past seasons), many fans knew all along that none other than professional wrestler and Fozzy singer Chris Jericho was behind the mask.
Igby Goes Down Is an Underrated Gem in the Rich People-Being-Awful Genre
I don’t know how many roles it takes for an actor to be considered the best at what they do. Still, it didn't take many for Kieran Culkin to show that he has a knack for playing an obnoxious youngest son from a wealthy family filled with members who are just as or even more obnoxious than he is. Obviously, he’s best known today as Roman Roy, the creepy, scummy, hilarious young son who you really can’t hate, on Succession. Heck, you could argue that, as the bed-wetting Fuller in Home Alone, he nailed the archetype in his very first movie part. But 20 years ago, Culkin truly solidified his place in my heart as the ur-shmucky sibling. Just as his older brother Macaulay was shying away from the spotlight, Kieran landed the titular role in Igby Goes Down, playing a cynical, aimless, unhappy teenager from an old-money family.
Man marries the wrong woman because she had flawless makeup
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They were married in a beautiful sunset ceremony overlooking the pacific. The bride wore a stunning white dress with a train that seemed to stretch for miles. The groom looked dashing in his black tuxedo. They exchanged vows and shared a dance to celebrate their love.
Bruce Springsteen Reacts to Alfonso Ribeiro’s Claim That ‘The Carlton’ is Inspired by ‘Dancing in the Dark’
Bruce Springsteen is buying into the theory that the famous “Carlton” dance on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was partially inspired by him. Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks on Fresh Prince, was known for the character’s signature dance move, “The Carlton.” In a 2015 interview with Variety, Ribeiro revealed that “The Carlton” came to be when he read a note in the script prompting his character to bust out some dance moves and he thought of Friends star Courtney Cox’s dancing in the video for Springsteen’s hit, “Dancing in the Dark.” “I said, ‘that is the corniest dance on the planet that I know of, so why don’t I do that?'” Ribeiro recalled at the time.
The Real-Life Diet of Midland's Mark Wystrach, Who Thinks You're Better Off Having a Couple of Beers Than a Coke
In 2017, Midland seemed to spring fully formed from the heat of the Texas Hill Country. With Eagles-like three-part harmonies and a Bakersfield sound not heard on the country music charts for decades, the band, consisting of frontman Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson, and Cameron Duddy, elicited universal praise—and a singular response: Where the hell did these guys come from? The answer was even more complicated: All living in Los Angeles, Wystrach, a model and actor; Duddy, a music-video director for Bruno Mars and others; and Carson, a vintage dealer; had wandered in and out of each other’s side gigs until Duddy’s destination wedding in Jackson, Wy., slowed them down enough to see what what right in front of their faces. A move to Dripping Springs, Tex., and a few lean years in sparse rehearsal spaces would yield two Grammy nominations, three LPs, and what seems to be a never-ending headlining tour across the U.S., into Canada, and soon abroad into Australia.
Upworthy
Kindhearted customer brings starving worker dinner during 16-hour shift: 'Made my day'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 16, 2021. It has since been updated. In a world where everyone's trying to stay afloat, a small act of kindness can go a long way in making someone's day. That was the case with a 7-Eleven cashier, who was overwhelmed with happiness after a customer brought him a full meal as he worked a 16-hour shift. TikTok user Demi Lee had initially visited the gas station store in Las Vegas and learned from the employee that he didn't really have the time to have a meal between his 16-hour shift. This meant that he was going hungry for a large part of his day. Lee promised she'd come back with food for him, but he didn't really believe her, reported Newsweek.
Zane Lowe Says the Most Important Part of Creativity Is Actually Executing
For “Routine Excellence,” GQ asks creative, successful people about the practices and habits that get them through their day. On any given day, Zane Lowe is making music, listening to music, sharing music, or talking about music. As Apple Music’s global creative director and co-head of artist relations, he’s at the center of the music universe—a position whose respect among musicians is reflected in the soul-bearing and unusually candid conversations artists like Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Post Malone have granted him on The Zane Lowe Show. Before coming to Apple Music in 2015, he was at BBC Radio 1 for more than a decade, and has spent more than three decades making music. In other words, the 49-year-old has a lot to do, and has spent a lot of time thinking about—and talking to other wildly successful people about—the creative process, mental health, and how to get it all done.
Who’s the Greatest Director of All Time? Jeremy Allen White and Lionel Boyce Debate
Nashville vs Eyes Wide Shut, The Player vs *The Shining—*the latest episode of the GQ Hype Debate takes calling yourself a film buff to a whole new level as Jeremy Allen White and Lionel Boyce argue over who deserves the title of being the greatest film director of all time: Stanley Kubrick or Robert Altman.
Call Me Kat: Leslie Jordan's Last Episode Gets Airdate; Fox Comedy Enlists Vicki Lawrence to Play [Spoiler]
Call Me Kat fans will see the last of Phil when Fox airs the late Leslie Jordan‘s final episode on Thursday, Dec. 1 (at 9:30/8:30c). Additionally, Deadline reports that Jordan’s former Cool Kids castmate, Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence, will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. The “no-nonsense” Lurlene fills in as the cafe’s baker while her sweet-as-cherry-pie son is “on vacation.” “We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her,” executive producer Jim Patterson tells Deadline. “It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when...
If You Didn't Already Believe In The Undead, These 18 Haunted Photos Will Change Your Mind
Something wicked this way comes. Stay back! Back, I say!
