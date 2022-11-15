ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fact check: Video shows committee hearings, not Ted Cruz saying 'lock him up' about Fauci

By Ana Faguy, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The claim: Video shows Ted Cruz saying Anthony Fauci committed perjury and should be locked up

Throughout the pandemic, some Republican members of Congress have criticized White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci's response to the spread of COVID-19.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was among those critical of Fauci's response . A video circulating online claims to show Cruz saying Fauci should be locked up. One March 23 Facebook post shows the purported video.

Before it was deleted, a recent version of the video accrued more than 10,000 views in a day.

"'FAUCI HAS COMMITTED PERJURY, LOCK HIM UP!' Ted Cruz EXPLODES On Biden's Attorney General," reads the caption of the post.

But the claim is false. This video shows three different clips merged together, none of which show Cruz saying Fauci committed perjury and should be locked up.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upECN_0jBrhlHy00
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP) ORG XMIT: WX418 Chip Somodevilla, AP

Video shows committee hearings

Cruz does not say Fauci "committed perjury" or that he should be locked up at any point in the more than 18-minute video shared on Facebook.

While the video features three different clips merged together, Cruz is only visible in one of the three clips. Fauci is not featured at all, though he is mentioned.

The first clip shows Cruz questioning Attorney General Merrick Garland at an October 2021 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing .

In the video clip, Cruz asks Garland if the Justice Department is investigating Fauci for lying to Congress. At no point in the clip does he use the word perjury or the phrase "lock him up," as the video caption asserts.

The second clip shows Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., questioning Garland at an October 2021 House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing . Biggs suggests Fauci may have committed perjury, but Cruz is nowhere in this clip.

Neither Cruz nor Fauci is mentioned in the third video clip. This clip is from a March 2021 Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Justice Department nominees. In the clip, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., questions Vanita Gupta, who at the time was a nominee for associate attorney general.

Fact check: Detroit polling precincts faced a 'harmless data error,' city officials say

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows Cruz saying Fauci committed perjury and should be locked up. The video is miscaptioned. It shows three different clips merged together, none of which show Cruz saying Fauci committed perjury or that he should be locked up.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Video shows committee hearings, not Ted Cruz saying 'lock him up' about Fauci

Comments / 49

Connie Roehrs
1d ago

They need to lock Cruz up for saying this when it’s false he’s always stirring stuff up when he doesn’t know what he’s talking about half of the time

Reply
11
Lee Hong
1d ago

Who Cares Ted Cruz is a Fake, Won't Stand up for his Wife and Kids !!😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🐖🐖💩💩

Reply
5
Timberwolfe
2d ago

Another Hit Job by far Leftist. Only didn't get away with it this time

Reply(1)
12
Related
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
MARYLAND STATE
Salon

After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Promised GOP Will Investigate Pelosi, DOJ: Report

The House’s resident 2020 election truther and Jan. 6 defender Marjorie Taylor Greene has secured a promise from House leadership to investigate Nancy Pelosi and the Department of Justice regarding the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants, according to a report from the The New York Times. The Georgia congresswoman has enthusiastically taken up the cause of Jan. 6 defendants being held in Washington, D.C.’s local jail, comparing the complex to a “prisoner of war camp.” Conditions at the jail have already been the subject of U.S. Marshall inquiries, and inmates being housed in a portion of the jail that was...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

681K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy