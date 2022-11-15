ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Former Trump financial lieutenant Allen Weisselberg testifies against two Trump companies

By Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
NEW YORK - After working for Trump family businesses for nearly 50 years, Allen Weisselberg took the witness stand Tuesday and started testifying for prosecutors in the criminal tax fraud case against two of those companies.

Weisselberg, 75, former President Donald Trump's closest non-family confidante and former chief financial officer, began answering questions about alleged tax-free payments, apartments and cars and other perks secretly paid to him and other executives by the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation.

Trump himself is not charged in the 12-year scheme alleged in the Manhattan state court case and is not expected to appear in court during the trial.

However, Weisselberg, the prosecution's most important witness so far, quickly testified that he knowingly received $1.7 million of the tax-free benefits during the alleged scheme without telling his tax preparer.

He pleaded guilty in August to 15 criminal counts that parallel the charges against the two companies. The cooperation agreement with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office requires Weisselberg to testify truthfully in exchange for roughly 100 days of incarceration.

That's far less than the maximum 15-year prison term he faced without his plea deal.

Prosecutors hope that Weisselberg's testimony will provide evidence that the tax-free payments were improperly directed by a high-ranking executive in the course of his or her job and were in behalf of the company, the legal requirement for a conviction under New York law.

Lawyers for the two Trump companies argue that Weisselberg acted alone, directing the payments for the benefit of himself and others, not for the companies.

His opening testimony appeared to begin delivering on the plea deal.

Answering questions from prosecutor Susan Hoffinger, Weisselberg testified that he believed or knew that Trump had approved the perks. He also said he directed reductions in his salary to repay the Trump Corporation for some of the benefits - which for him ultimately totaled roughly $200,000 a year.

Asked by Hoffinger why he didn't ask for a raise, Weisselberg explained that the companies would have had to pay him $400,000, the total of the perks and the tax bite on the benefits, to produce the same financial outcome.

Lowering his salary enabled him to continue receiving the tax-free perks and gave the companies a savings via his reduced paycheck, said Weisselberg.

He also testified that the scheme saved the Trump Corporation some money in lower payroll taxes.

The start of Weisselberg's testimony in the trial came hours before an expected announcement by Trump, possibly of a third presidential campaign during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida Tuesday night.

It also followed testimony by two prosecution witnesses who continue to work for the Trump companies and whose legal representation in the case is being paid for by the Trump Corporation.

Jeffrey McConney, the comptroller of the Trump Corporation, seemed more like a defense witness at times during days of testimony. He repeatedly said he did not understand some questions and ducked others from Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass//. He appeared to be more at ease replying to questions from defense attorney Susan Necheles.

On Monday, Acting Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over the trial, granted Steinglass' request to designate McConney as a hostile witness. That enabled the prosecutor to ask leading – yes-or-no – questions which McConney answered.

Deborah Tarasoff, the accounts payable supervisor for the Trump Corporation, testified that Weisselberg told her to delete his name from the descriptions on invoices in the firm's records that paid the private school tuition of his grandchildren.

Those payments were made by Trump, and Weisselberg did not disclose the gift as taxable income, prosecution evidence showed.

Weisselberg is scheduled to continue testifying when the trial resumes on Thursday.

Comments / 28

Michele Rokes
3d ago

Trump would never allow anyone to give any orders concerning his money or businesses. Everything comes from him and him alone, ask his kids.

Reply(2)
36
Wilson Lee
3d ago

you have to know all the orders came from the top from Donald Trump whatever was done was done under his direction and instruction and orchestration unless you don't know Donald Trump then don't say anything and look silly. it was all contrived conspiracy

Reply
27
Iconoclast
3d ago

Trump: "I'm the best businessman in the world because I know how to negotiate". 1. Bought Trump Plaza Hotel for $400 million. Repossessed by Bank. 2. Bought Yacht for $29 million. Repossessed by Bank. 3. Bought four casinos at 3 billion dollar cost. Filed bankruptcy and went out of business and stiffed contractors and employees. 4. Started Trump Airlines. Never made a dollar and was repossessed. 5. Trump vodka, Trump mortgage and Trump beef steaks. Out of business. All easily verifiable.

Reply(3)
17
 

