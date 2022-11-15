Read full article on original website
Law & Order: SVU's Detective Rollins Ties the Knot in First Look at Her Final Episode
Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... As Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Detective Amanda Rollins says in the show's latest promo, "I'm leaving SVU." Actress Kelli Giddish will hang up her badge on the NBC drama's Dec. 8 episode after 12 seasons,...
Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li Shares Glimpse Into Pregnancy Journey With “Perfect” Boyfriend
Watch: "Bling Empire's" Kelly Mi Li Talks Breaking Barriers: Ones to Watch. Kelly Mi Li is excited to embrace a new role in life: mom. Just hours after the Bling Empire star announced that she is pregnant with her first baby, the entrepreneur shared a glimpse into her journey thus far—and joked about what she's looking forward to the most.
Leva Bonaparte Reveals Why Madison LeCroy's Husband Is Perfect for the Southern Charm Star
Watch: Southern Charm Stars Play 'Would You Rather?' Game at BravoCon. Madison LeCroy and her new husband Brett Randle sound like a match made in heaven—at least according to her Southern Charm co-star Leva Bonaparte. After the newlyweds announced they got married in an intimate Charleston courthouse ceremony on...
Love Is Blind’s Natalie Lee Says She’s Dating Post Shayne Split
Natalie Lee is looking for love outside the pods. The Love Is Blind season two star exclusively shared she is getting out there after leaving fiancé Shayne Jansen at the altar last year. "I'm...
Hallmark Channel's Most Epic Christmas Crossover Is Finally Here
Forget the MCU, the Hallmark Channel Universe is officially here and it's spreading Christmas cheer. Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, three of the network's most popular leading men,...
Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic
Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
Find Out Jenna Bush Hager’s Surprising Underwear Confession
Watch: Jenna Bush Hager on Hoda Kotb's Inspiring Breast Cancer Journey. Jenna Bush Hager just rocked Today co-host Hoda Kotb with her latest confession. During the Nov. 16 episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Hoda shared that she had caught Jenna getting changed ahead of the show, and learned she "never wears underwear."
Abby De La Rosa Clears Up "Confusion" About the Name of Her and Nick Cannon's Baby Girl
It's a beautiful day for Abby De La Rosa to set the record straight. The DJ—who welcomed her third child with Nick Cannon on Nov. 11—recently addressed the "confusion" surrounding their newborn's name first and middle name, Beautiful Zeppelin. "For those wondering, our daughter's first name is 'BEAUTIFUL'...
Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 2022 Latin Grammys
It's date night for Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira!. The singer and the former Miss Universe Paraguay kept close as they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17. For the occasion, Marc, 54, opted for a black suit and matching shoes, while his fiancée stunned in a scarlet gown featuring a high slit. Nadia, 23, completed her red-hot ensemble with a pair of glitzy stilettos and silver jewelry.
Three Wise Men and a Baby Is the Hallmark Channel Crossover Event of Our Christmas Dreams
Watch: Three Wise Men and a Baby EXCLUSIVE: An Unexpected Baby Arrives. Forget the MCU, the Hallmark Channel Universe is officially here and it's spreading Christmas cheer. Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, three of the network's most popular leading men, are teaming up for Three Wise Men and a Baby, which premieres Saturday, Nov. 19, and is one of 2022 Countdown to Christmas' most anticipated releases.
Pregnant Blake Lively Honors Ryan Reynolds With Moving Speech at American Cinematheque Awards
Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Spotted: Blake Lively stepping out in style in honor of husband Ryan Reynolds. The Gossip Girl alum, who is expecting her fourth child with the Deadpool actor, took the stage at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on November 17 to pay tribute to Ryan as he received the 36th American Cinematheque Award. During her speech, posted to The Hollywood Reporter's Twitter page, Blake—wearing a gorgeous Ralph Lauren dress—praised Ryan's "heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic," as well as his grace.
Everything to Know About Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron’s Reunion in Miami
Watch: Kristin Cavallari Talks Dating and Back to the Beach Podcast. Looks like Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron aren't dunzo hanging out after all. Kristin got candid about a recent get together she had with The Bachelorette alum that, naturally, turned heads as the pair have been sparking on-and-off romance speculation for months.
Jonathan Bennett Reacts to Candace Cameron Bure’s Pledge About “Traditional Marriage”
Watch: Jonathan Bennett Reacts to Candace Cameron Bure Controversy. Jonathan Bennett is proud to be a part of the Hallmark family. After Candace Cameron Bure noted in a recent interview that the Great American Family network—where the Full House alum is a chief creative officer—"will keep traditional marriage at the core," the actor weighed in on the comment.
Kristin Cavallari Shares Glimpse Inside Tennessee Home She Purchased After Jay Cutler Breakup
Watch: Lauren Conrad & Kristin Cavallari Discuss Laguna Beach FEUD. Kristin Cavallari is living life in the country. The reality star shared details on her 28-acre Franklin, Tenn. home during the cover shoot for MyDomaine's latest digital issue, The Entertaining Issue. "To be able to come home to this environment is so nice for me," Kristin told the outlet. "I can't say enough good things about Tennessee. It's very grounding for me and I feel so at ease here. This is home as far as I can see into the future."
Why Chris Hemsworth Is Taking Time Off Acting
Watch: Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect. Thor is putting down the hammer for a little while. The Spiderhead actor recently revealed he is looking to take a break from the big screens to spend more time with wife Elsa Pataky and their children: 10-year-old India and 8-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha. As for what led to this change of priority, Chris had an eye-opening moment while working on his National Geographic docuseries Limitless.
Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Silence on Controversy Over Marriage Comments
Watch: Jonathan Bennett Reacts to Candace Cameron Bure Controversy. Candace Cameron Bure is addressing the outrage over her recent comments. Following the backlash she received after telling the The Wall Street Journal that the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer, "will keep traditional marriage at the core," the Full House alum is trying to clarify where she stands.
Judge Judy Wants This Oscar Winner to Play Her in a Biopic
Watch: Judge Judy Wants Reese Witherspoon to Play Her in a Biopic. This Judge Judy Sheindlin verdict is award-worthy. The TV arbitrator isn't interested in her life's story getting the big screen treatment. But if it did, there's one Oscar-winning actress she'd want to see take on her robe and gavel.
Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Watch: "Bling Empire's" Kelly Mi Li Talks Breaking Barriers: Ones to Watch. Kelly Mi Li's empire is officially expanding. The Bling Empire star, 37, announced she is pregnant with her first baby. In an Instagram post shared Nov. 17, the Netflix star noted that her cravings may have served as her first clues.
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai From "Lost Summer Files"
Watch: Gigi Hadid Is Unrecognizable on the Cover of Vogue. For Gigi Hadid, part of what makes her summer beautiful is her baby Khai. The model recently shared a late ode to the summertime with a carousel of photos on her Instagram, including a rare snap of her and Zayn Malik's daughter, 2.
Look Back at Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Golden Romance
Watch: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Nearly 2 Years. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have crossed the fine line between lovers and exes. On Nov. 18, E! News confirmed to E! News that the couple were putting a pause on their relationship after about two years of dating. News of the breakup came less than two months after the release of Don't Worry Darling, which Olivia directed and starred alongside Harry and Florence Pugh.
