Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic

Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
Find Out Jenna Bush Hager’s Surprising Underwear Confession

Watch: Jenna Bush Hager on Hoda Kotb's Inspiring Breast Cancer Journey. Jenna Bush Hager just rocked Today co-host Hoda Kotb with her latest confession. During the Nov. 16 episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Hoda shared that she had caught Jenna getting changed ahead of the show, and learned she "never wears underwear."
Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 2022 Latin Grammys

It's date night for Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira!. The singer and the former Miss Universe Paraguay kept close as they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17. For the occasion, Marc, 54, opted for a black suit and matching shoes, while his fiancée stunned in a scarlet gown featuring a high slit. Nadia, 23, completed her red-hot ensemble with a pair of glitzy stilettos and silver jewelry.
Three Wise Men and a Baby Is the Hallmark Channel Crossover Event of Our Christmas Dreams

Watch: Three Wise Men and a Baby EXCLUSIVE: An Unexpected Baby Arrives. Forget the MCU, the Hallmark Channel Universe is officially here and it's spreading Christmas cheer. Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, three of the network's most popular leading men, are teaming up for Three Wise Men and a Baby, which premieres Saturday, Nov. 19, and is one of 2022 Countdown to Christmas' most anticipated releases.
Pregnant Blake Lively Honors Ryan Reynolds With Moving Speech at American Cinematheque Awards

Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Spotted: Blake Lively stepping out in style in honor of husband Ryan Reynolds. The Gossip Girl alum, who is expecting her fourth child with the Deadpool actor, took the stage at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on November 17 to pay tribute to Ryan as he received the 36th American Cinematheque Award. During her speech, posted to The Hollywood Reporter's Twitter page, Blake—wearing a gorgeous Ralph Lauren dress—praised Ryan's "heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic," as well as his grace.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kristin Cavallari Shares Glimpse Inside Tennessee Home She Purchased After Jay Cutler Breakup

Watch: Lauren Conrad & Kristin Cavallari Discuss Laguna Beach FEUD. Kristin Cavallari is living life in the country. The reality star shared details on her 28-acre Franklin, Tenn. home during the cover shoot for MyDomaine's latest digital issue, The Entertaining Issue. "To be able to come home to this environment is so nice for me," Kristin told the outlet. "I can't say enough good things about Tennessee. It's very grounding for me and I feel so at ease here. This is home as far as I can see into the future."
FRANKLIN, TN
Why Chris Hemsworth Is Taking Time Off Acting

Watch: Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect. Thor is putting down the hammer for a little while. The Spiderhead actor recently revealed he is looking to take a break from the big screens to spend more time with wife Elsa Pataky and their children: 10-year-old India and 8-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha. As for what led to this change of priority, Chris had an eye-opening moment while working on his National Geographic docuseries Limitless.
Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Silence on Controversy Over Marriage Comments

Watch: Jonathan Bennett Reacts to Candace Cameron Bure Controversy. Candace Cameron Bure is addressing the outrage over her recent comments. Following the backlash she received after telling the The Wall Street Journal that the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer, "will keep traditional marriage at the core," the Full House alum is trying to clarify where she stands.
Judge Judy Wants This Oscar Winner to Play Her in a Biopic

Watch: Judge Judy Wants Reese Witherspoon to Play Her in a Biopic. This Judge Judy Sheindlin verdict is award-worthy. The TV arbitrator isn't interested in her life's story getting the big screen treatment. But if it did, there's one Oscar-winning actress she'd want to see take on her robe and gavel.
Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Watch: "Bling Empire's" Kelly Mi Li Talks Breaking Barriers: Ones to Watch. Kelly Mi Li's empire is officially expanding. The Bling Empire star, 37, announced she is pregnant with her first baby. In an Instagram post shared Nov. 17, the Netflix star noted that her cravings may have served as her first clues.
Look Back at Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Golden Romance

Watch: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Nearly 2 Years. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have crossed the fine line between lovers and exes. On Nov. 18, E! News confirmed to E! News that the couple were putting a pause on their relationship after about two years of dating. News of the breakup came less than two months after the release of Don't Worry Darling, which Olivia directed and starred alongside Harry and Florence Pugh.
