Texas teacher fired after telling group of Black students that white people are superior
A Texas teacher is out of a job after he was caught on camera telling a group of Black students that white people are the superior race, Austin TV station KXAN reports .
In the now-viral video, the teacher in Pflugerville, a suburb north of Austin, is seen telling the students that he's a white ethnocentrist, "which means I think my race is the superior one." The teacher in the clip hasn't yet been identified.
"I think everybody thinks that, but they're just not honest about it," the instructor adds.
Ethnocentrism is the "attitude that one's own group, ethnicity or nationality is superior to others," according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary .
When a student asks the teacher to clarify whether he's a racist, the teacher reaffirms his statement, saying, "I'm trying to be honest with you."
The exchange appears to shock the students, and one tells a classmate he no longer respects the teacher.
The incident happened last week at Pflugerville's Bhols Middle School, according to the KXAN report. Pflugerville ISD released a statement Monday apologizing for the remarks and explaining that the teacher is no longer employed with the district.
"Last Friday, Nov. 11, Pflugerville ISD officials were made aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students during an advisory class," school officials said in a statement. "As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, the teacher in question is no longer employed by Pflugerville ISD, and we are actively looking for a replacement."
A student told KXAN that the incident began when the teacher asked a classmate to remove a BLM sticker from their shirt. Another student then asked the teacher if he was racist.
