Huntington, NY

Marker Honors Booker T. Washington for His Time in Huntington

By Pam Robinson
 3 days ago
A marker honoring Booker T. Washngton went up in Huntington Monday, honoring  the educator and civil rights leader who once lived in Huntington.

The marker was placed outside Finley’s of Green Street, which sits on a lot where Washington had owned a  house in  1914-15 as an investment property.  He also had a summer home in Northport. Washington. who was born into slavery in 1856,  died in 1915.

The ceremony to unveil the marker drew law enforcement officials, including Suffolk police commissioner Rodney K. Harrison, Suffolk sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr.  and District Attorney Ray Tierney, as well as  town councilmen Dr. David Bennardo and Gene Cook, and Town Supervisor Ed Smyth, representatives  of the South Huntington school district, and town historian Robert Hughes.

Ameru Jones of the organization Leaders of the New School, said, “The importance of honoring and seeing this, shows that success is and should always be inclusive. You can be from anywhere and have been through anything and  still be successful and affect the lives of the people around you as well as the generations after you, and history like this should be celebrated, wins like this should be celebrated, people like this should be celebrated.”

The event was supported by Council members Bennardo and Sal Ferro, and Suffolk Legislator Stephanie Bontempi. She said, “History is truly coming alive in Huntington. Please visit this marker located in front of Finley’s of Greene Street and contemplate Mr. Washington’s contributions to our Town and country.”

Huntington, NY
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

