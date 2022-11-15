ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Robert Mattson, 96

Thief River Falls Times
Thief River Falls Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qz04m_0jBrhUEV00 Thief River Falls - Robert “Bob” Mattson, 96, of Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Thief River Care Center in Thief River Falls. Arrangements pending with Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls.

Comments / 0

Related
gowatertown.net

Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
NORTHWOOD, ND
trfradio.com

Brush Mower Stolen West of Thief River Falls

Authorities responded to a theft call over the weekend west of Thief River Falls. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, theft of a 2 place aluminum trailer and a 54 inch Swisher brush mower was reported from the 15 thousand block of Pembina Trail. The call came in...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
trfradio.com

Life Threatening Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident

Serious injuries reported following a single vehicle accident this morning in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Kyle Allen, 36, Larson of Thief River Falls was injured when the southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 59 at milepost 320 in Knute Township.
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after authorities say he froze to death outside his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a mail carrier called authorities on Monday, Nov. 14 around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a man’s body in the ditch.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Barnesville, Fertile-Beltrami, DGF Advance To State Football Semifinals

(KDLM) – Only 28 teams remain in the hunt for seven football championships in Minnesota following the quarterfinals weekend in the State Football Tournament. The Falcons of Fertile-Beltrami advanced to the 9-man semifinals with a 22-6 win over Ogilvie. They’ll face Spring Grove at 1:00 at US Bank Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
BARNESVILLE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks tenant uses fire extinguisher to put out bathroom fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department is reminding residents to double check that their smoke detectors and fire extinguishers are working properly. The warning comes after crews were called to 910 36th Ave. S. around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke and...
GRAND FORKS, ND
midwestliving.com

Molly Yeh Chats About Her New Cookbook, Restaurant and Why You Should Visit East Grand Forks

So much has changed for Molly Yeh since she started her food blog, My Name is Yeh, and launched her Food Network show Girl Meets Farm. Now a mother of two, Bernie and Ira, her food style has evolved from long dreamy projects to food she can cook with and for her family every day. What hasn't changed is her love for the Midwest, from growing up in a Chinese-Jewish family in Glenview, Illinois, to her current residence on her husband Nick's sugar beet farm in East Grand Forks, North Dakota. And her recipes still reflect her heritage and style.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET FOR A SPECIAL MEETING ON MONDAY MORNING

The Crookston School Board will meet on Monday, November 14, at 7:00 a.m. inside the Crookston High School District Office Conference Room to approve five items on its Main Agenda. The Main Agenda will include approving a resolution canvassing the return of votes of the School District General Election. It...
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

Gun shots fired in south Grand Forks

Grand Forks police say an adult female was placed into custody after a Sunday morning report of shots fired. The GFPD responded to 137 Columbia Court around 8:30 a.m. by a party who said they saw a female fire a handgun. When officers arrived the subjected was placed into custody. A handgun was recovered at the scene. The female was brought to Altru Hospital.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Thief River Falls Times

Thief River Falls Times

427
Followers
814
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Thief River Falls Times

 https://www.trftimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy