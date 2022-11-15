Sammy Hermanson, 95

Related
Robert Mattson, 96
Thief River Falls - Robert “Bob” Mattson, 96, of Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Thief River Care Cente
Marjory Olson, 92
Saint Louis Park - Marjory Olsen Olson, of Saint Louis Park, Minnesota, age 92, a Pennington County Home Agent in the mid-1950s, passed away Friday, O
valleynewslive.com
Update: Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN
NEAR ERSKINE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash near Erskine, MN that prompted a medical helicopter call. Around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the airlift was called because of the rollover along Hwy. 59 in Polk County. The crash report says a minivan was...
Thief River Falls Times
Notices of Sale: Storage Units Auction
The contents, including two wall pictures, Dee’s Kitchen sign, floor lamp, table lamp, suitcase, totes, and bagged and boxed items of a self-storage facility rented by Nicole Thompson from TRF Mini Storage, Inc. will be sold at public auction on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 1:00 o’clock p.m., at TRF Mini Storage, located at 608 Greenwood St. West, Thief River Falls, Minnesota.
Nichole Holt, 43
Red Lake Falls - Nichole Marie Holt, 43, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Sandford Hospital, Fargo, ND, after a long battle with cancer. O
John Dyrseth, 75
Modesto, CA - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Dyrseth of Modesto, California, on October 3, 2022 at the age of 75. Born
Mark Thompson, 59
McIntosh - Mark Thompson, age 59, of McIntosh, passed away on November 3, 2022, after a courageous battle with ALS, at Essentia Hospital in Fargo, ND.
trfradio.com
Life Threatening Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident
Serious injuries reported following a single vehicle accident this morning in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Kyle Allen, 36, Larson of Thief River Falls was injured when the southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 59 at milepost 320 in Knute Township.
Thief River Falls Times
Pennington County Board of Commissioners Meeting
OCTOBER 25th, 2022 – 5:00 P.M. Pursuant to adjournment, the Pennington County Board of Commissioners met in the Pennington County Justice Center Board Room in Thief River Falls, MN, on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Members Present: Seth Nelson, Bruce Lawrence, Darryl Tveitbakk, David Sorenson, and Neil Peterson. Members absent: None.
trfradio.com
Van Involved In Roll-Over Had Been Reported Stolen
A vehicle that was reported stolen this morning in Pennington County was located following a single vehicle roll-over accident in Polk County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen this morning from the Shawn Street area just before 7am. According to the...
Plans finalized for Government Center project
by April Scheinoha Reporter The Pennington County Board has finalized plans for the third floor of the Governmen
Thief River Falls Times
Advertisement for Bids Pennington Co. Gov’t Center Improvements
Pennington County, MN will receive bids for the Third Floor Government Center Improvements Project subject to terms and conditions contained in Bidding Documents prepared by Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc. dated November 16, 2022. Bids will be on lump sum basis. Owner will receive, by mail or personal delivery at address...
KNOX News Radio
GFSO identifies body found in ditch
Foul play is not suspected in the death of an 85 year old man who was found in a ditch near Northwood on Monday. The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department was notified of the body by a rural mail carrier around 10:30 a.m. The ditch was along the 200 block of 41st Street Northeast.
Marian Bessette, 89
Thief River Falls - Marian Langevin Bessette, 89, of Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Pioneer Memorial Care Ce
Gary Iverson, 82
Goodridge - Gary Iverson, of Goodridge, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home. Gary Chester Iverson was born on March 25, 1940 in Thief
midwestliving.com
Molly Yeh Chats About Her New Cookbook, Restaurant and Why You Should Visit East Grand Forks
So much has changed for Molly Yeh since she started her food blog, My Name is Yeh, and launched her Food Network show Girl Meets Farm. Now a mother of two, Bernie and Ira, her food style has evolved from long dreamy projects to food she can cook with and for her family every day. What hasn't changed is her love for the Midwest, from growing up in a Chinese-Jewish family in Glenview, Illinois, to her current residence on her husband Nick's sugar beet farm in East Grand Forks, North Dakota. And her recipes still reflect her heritage and style.
lakesarearadio.net
Barnesville, Fertile-Beltrami, DGF Advance To State Football Semifinals
(KDLM) – Only 28 teams remain in the hunt for seven football championships in Minnesota following the quarterfinals weekend in the State Football Tournament. The Falcons of Fertile-Beltrami advanced to the 9-man semifinals with a 22-6 win over Ogilvie. They’ll face Spring Grove at 1:00 at US Bank Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
John Reid, 89
Grygla - John Reid, 89, of Grygla, died on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home. As John did not want anyone crying over him or being sad, but want
Jan Stenvik, 58
Middle River - Jan Stenvik, of Middle River, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the age of 58. Jan Elizabeth Qualey was
Thief River Falls Times
