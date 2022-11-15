ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Sammy Hermanson, 95

Thief River Falls - Sammy Hermanson, 95 of Thief River Falls, formerly of Goodridge, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Thief River Care Center in Thief River Falls. Sammy James Hermanson was born March 30, 1927 on the family farm in Reiner Township, Pennington County, the son of Soren and Elga (Sigerud) Hermanson. He attended District 48 School in Reiner Township, Pennington County through the eighth grade. Following school, Sammy stayed home to help his folks on the Hermanson Family Farm which was established in 1904. He eventually took over the farm and had continued to own and operate the farm throughout his entire life. He eventually added beef cattle to his small grain operation. Even though it was a lot of hard work, Sammy still enjoyed his many years on the farm. He was very proud there were only two owners of the Hermanson Family Farm, Sammy and his dad. He and his brother Hank always worked side by side in everything they did. In his later years, Sammy still helped some of the neighbors with the spring and fall work. Sammy was a very important part of the local family and like a second dad to the local nieces, Sylvia, Barbara, Deonne and Denise. Sammy was a very kind, sweet, gentle man. After a big surgery in 2014, Sammy went to live at Thief River Care Center, he liked it so much that he stayed and made it his home for eight years. He enjoyed the staff and social interaction. Sammy took pride in maintaining his farmyard, spending time with his family at the gatherings that went on over the years and having a great supply of chopped wood ready for winter. He also enjoyed travels to San Diego, CA to visit his brother, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Sammy had a soft spot in his heart for his pets, especially Flash and Mitzy and his kitties. Survivors include sister-in-law, Carol Hermanson, San Diego, CA; local nieces and nephews include Henry’s children, Sylvia (Rodney) Hoffman, Barbara (Paul) Odette, Denise Naeseth, and Deonne Bakken; Laura’s children, Jeanne (Bill), Jim (Christine); Ann’s children, Richard (Esther) and Lorelie; and Lloyd’s children, Scott, Travis (Shelly) and Kim (Andy); and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Louis Hermanson, Ervin Hermanson, Ann (Lloyd) Wells, Laura (Rev. Lawrence) Waddy, Henry (Alvina) Hermanson, and Lloyd Hermanson; nephew, John Hancock and Larry Wells; nieces, Julie Bennet and Amy Corlett. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. with a 5 p.m. prayer service on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls. The service to celebrate Sammy’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, with Rev. Kristin Ostercamp officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Thief River Falls. Family condolences may be sent to www.johnsonfuneralservice.com. A00003B2022NV16

