Springdale, AR

Terry Huntington
3d ago

this is a very awful thing that happened to this family anyone that has electrical issues in their should have it checked by a professional if they can afford or or isn't smoke detectors for your home if they can't afford it go to the local fire department they should give you something for free if you are using appliances that have problems don't use them electric cords do not use them bear wires are exposed I pray that God has this family in his loving arms also pray for your family and friends that God will help them through this difficult time💔🙏⚘

Ocean sams
3d ago

condolences to the family and friends 🙏 of the family who lost their lives ❤ i suffered burns( my long hair burn up ).and was in Washington regional hospital for a week. it was a gas explosion ( cook stove). I didn't feel any pain, but by the time I was in er, the pain hit me with a vengeance . this is horrible news. my heart is with all of you in the community, family, and friends. prayers

Scott Jackson
2d ago

something needs to be done about arkansas rent situation. it's all about the landlord none for the tenant.

