Digital Trends
It may be a strange size, but this Samsung 58-inch 4K TV is $220 off
As Thanksgiving fast approaches, it is time to start pouring over the weird ones, the ones you might have missed or overlooked. Today, we bring to you one of the best Black Friday TV deals, a TV in a somewhat unusual size. We’ll get into the specifics of why the Samsung 58-inch TU7000 4K Smart TV is so unusual in just a bit, but for now you should know that it is on sale at Walmart for only $378. As part of Walmart Black Friday deals, the Samsung 58-inch TU7000 4K Smart TV is $222 off its standard $600 price, over a third of its price slashed.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED TV is in the discount bin for less than $400
Walmart Black Friday deals are traditionally a great time to buy a new TV and this year is no different. With the sale starting a little early, you can beat the rush and buy an Onn. 65-inch QLED TV for only $398, saving you a huge $180 off the usual price. A fantastic opportunity to embrace the latest visual technology for less, this is easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals around. The perfect chance to beat the rush, here’s why you need this TV in your life.
Black Friday deals 2022 – live: Latest savings on Oodies, Google Pixel, Nintendo Switch and more
There is now less than a week to go until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year but if you’re already looking for a bargain, then the good news is that plenty of big-name brands have been dropping their deals early in the lead up to the big day.All of our favourite retailers, such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots, and Dyson, have started slashing the price of everything from Lego, TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys, the sale is the best time to bag a bargain before...
Digital Trends
Best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals: Early sales to shop now
The Black Friday 2022 officially begins November 25, but if you’ve been paying attention, you already know that retailers have started their sales ahead of schedule this year. That means we’ve already seen some of the best Black Friday TV deals, with many available right now and more sure to come. It’s a great time to shop if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater setup, and if a 65-inch TV is what you’ve got your eye on, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all of the best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals right here.
Digital Trends
This 49-inch Samsung curved QHD gaming monitor is $800 off
You’re not done after investing in Black Friday gaming PC deals, because you’ll also need a worthy screen to showcase the processing power of your new machine. It can’t get any better than this — the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor, which is available from the Best Buy Black Friday sale for $1,500 after an $800 discount to its original price of $2,300. Shop from the comfort of your own home by clicking that Buy Now button, and if you make the purchase now, you’ll also be avoiding the stress that Black Friday will surely bring.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 just got a huge discount – now just $150
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an affordable but reliable tablet that you can get for even cheaper from the Samsung Black Friday deals. The device’s 32GB model is yours for just $150, after an $80 discount to its original price of $230. It’s highly recommended that you avail yourself of this offer now — not only will you be able to avoid the stress of shopping on Black Friday itself, but there’s also a chance that the tablet’s price goes back to normal as soon as tomorrow.
Digital Trends
Grado updates world’s only wireless open-back headphones with better sound, longer battery life
Brooklyn-based Grado has updated the world’s only wireless, open-back headphones. The on-ear $275 GW100x — the third generation of these cans — are now available via gradolabs.com. and they offer several improvements over their predecessors, like better sound and improved battery life. The GW100x uses Grado’s 4th-generation...
Digital Trends
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is today
If you’re looking for a cheap 4K TV, you’re going to love the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now. Walmart has started them a little early this year so that shoppers can beat the rush while still enjoying buying products at Black Friday prices. Right now, you can buy an Onn. 55-inch Class 4K TV for only $268, saving you $111 off the usual price of $379. Easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals around for anyone on a tight budget, it’s proving very popular. Here’s a quick look at why you might want to buy this 4K TV.
Digital Trends
Great for students, Walmart’s $99 laptop Black Friday deal is back
One of the best Walmart Black Friday deals for students is being able to buy a stylish and practical Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for only $99. Normally priced at $229, you save $130 off the usual price plus you get a year’s Microsoft 365 included. With Walmart starting its Black Friday deals early this year, shoppers have the ideal chance to beat the rush while still saving big. Easily one of the best Black Friday laptop deals around, you’ll need to be quick. It was on sale last week and sold out, so this will likely happen again. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
Save up to $1,000 on Samsung’s first OLED TV for Black Friday
Black Friday TV deals are the perfect time to upgrade your home theater system, and there’s no better way to upgrade than with a high-end OLED TV. OLED TVs are the gold standard in TV tech, and Samsung is one of the premiere brands in the space. As part of the Samsung Black Friday deals, you can grab a gorgeous 65-inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,800. Not exactly cheap, but an incredible $1,000 off the sticker price of $2,800. You can also opt for the smaller 55-inch version, which is $650 off, down to $1,500.
Digital Trends
This custom hoverboard is entirely powered by Raspberry Pi
The minicomputer called Raspberry Pi can be used for many inventive projects, and now a maker and developer named Orhan Günsal has used the hardware to power a nifty hoverboard with wireless support. Günsal shared a short demo of the project on YouTube, featuring the hoverboard, which is powered...
Digital Trends
Vuzix Ultralite AR glasses last up to two days on a single charge
Vuzix Ultralite AR glasses weigh about the same as a normal pair of sunglasses, but are actually smart lenses that have a remarkably long battery life. While Vuzix is best known for augmented reality solutions for enterprise and military use, the Ultralite is designed for consumers. Weighing just 38 grams,...
Digital Trends
The best Apple AirPods alternatives for 2022
Apple's latest AirPods, the third-generation AirPods, are pretty great, sure, but they're not the only wireless earbuds under $200 in town if you're looking to break free of the Apple ecosystem. Fortunately, if you like the AirPod's design, especially eschewing the sometimes-annoying silicone eartips in favor of a cleaner design, then there are plenty of alternatives you can find ... and they tend to be more affordable than a pair of AirPods.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 just got a big price cut, and it’s selling fast
Walmart Black Friday deals are here early, giving shoppers a chance to beat the rush and get some highly desired items for far less than usual. In particular, we’re delighted to see the latest Apple Watch Series 8 on sale. Normally priced at $399, it’s down to $349 right now at Walmart, making it one of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals out there. It’s already in high demand, with more than a thousand units sold in the last 24 hours, and we don’t know how much stock the retailer has set aside for the offer, so lock it in while you can.
Digital Trends
Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Xiaomi 12S Ultra camera battle is one for the ages
It’s a harsh truth, but rarely any company other than Samsung, Apple, or Google makes it to the top spot in the best smartphone camera leaderboard. Chinese phone makers have often attempted to breach this triopoly with special partnerships, such as in the case of Huawei-Leica, Vivo-Zeiss, and OnePlus-Hasselblad. Now, after ending its partnership with Huawei, Leica joins hands with Xiaomi for the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.
Digital Trends
This 17-inch Windows 11 laptop is $330 in HP’s Black Friday sale
Black Friday has come early! We’re still a ways out from the official date, but the sales have already started at major retailers. Black Friday laptop deals are a great way to take advantage of the shopping holiday. If you need a laptop, you might as well buy one when they’re on sale. Right now HP has dropped the price of its 17-inch laptop to only $330. That’s a $170 discount off the original $500 price tag. Who doesn’t love a price cut on an already budget friendly product? While you still have time until Black Friday deals officially start, there is a strong possibility that this one will sell out soon.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $450 off for Black Friday
Foldable phones have come far from their initial, unreliable releases — just take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the latest entry in Samsung’s flagship line of foldable phones. If you’re interested to find out what it’s like to own one, you should take advantage of the early Samsung Black Friday deals to get the smartphone’s 512GB model for $1,470. That’s $450 in savings from its original price of $1,920, and even better, you’ll be avoiding the chaos of Black Friday if you take advantage of this offer right now.
Digital Trends
Razer Blade 15 review: say hello to HDR gaming on a laptop
Razer Blade 15 (OLED 240Hz) “The Razer Blade 15 now comes with the best gaming laptop screen I've ever tested.”. Playing games on a 240Hz OLED panel feels like we’ve reached some kind of peak for the PC. It’s the best image quality you can get on a screen, paired with a refresh rate higher than most gamers will ever need.
Digital Trends
This robot vacuum is $119 at Walmart for Black Friday, and it’s selling fast
With so many different Walmart Black Friday deals going on, it can be hard to know where to start, which is why we’re highlighting the best offers. Right now, you can buy a Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro for just $119, saving you a huge $181 off the usual price of $300. Easily one of the cheapest Black Friday robot vacuum deals around, you really don’t want to miss out on a great way to help clean at home. You’ll need to be quick with stock flying out the door, so we’ve taken a brief look at why it’s a great purchase.
Digital Trends
Hurry! These BLUETTI Black Friday deals are fantastic, but they won’t last long
This content was produced in partnership with BLUETTI. It’s that time of the year again when deals and discounts are in the air. If you’ve been waiting to buy anything, stock up, or just want to see what’s available at a great price, well, now’s the best time, but you probably already know that. What you’re really waiting for is coverage of the best deals, which you’ll get right here. BLUETTI is the star of the show this time, with some truly jaw-dropping deals available on portable power gear. You have the distinct opportunity to save up to $600 on BLUETTI’s ultra-convenient power stations and accessories during the event.
