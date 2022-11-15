Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Trio of Turkey Trots in Plumas County this Thanksgiving
A trio of Turkey Trots are available for Plumas County residents this Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. Events are planned for Lake Almanor, Greenville and Quincy. The Chester Turkey Trot benefits the Lake Almanor Area Fireworks Fund and the Quincy event is sponsored by the Quincy Co-op Preschool. See details of each below:
Plumas County News
Santa Trains return in December at the Western Pacific Railroad Museum
Mark your calendars for holiday fun as the Santa Trains return to the Western Pacific Railroad Museum (WPRM) in Portola in the month of December. All are invited to come aboard and ride the festive holiday train covered in twinkling lights, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy free homemade cookies, hot cider, coffee, and hot chocolate.
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary November 18, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Nov. 11……….. 43……….. 26……….. 0.0. Nov. 12……….. 47……….. 26……….. 0.0. Nov. 13……….. 45……….. 27……….. 0.1.
Plumas County News
Efforts continue to preserve Lake Almanor and the Plumas County economy
What happens at Lake Almanor stays at Lake Almanor? Not when it comes to detrimental impacts to its water quality. Those ramifications would be felt across Plumas County. During the Plumas Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 8 meeting, members of the Defend Lake Almanor Task Force made a presentation outlining the critical juncture the group, and by their calculations, the county, is in.
Plumas County News
Christmas is coming to Downtown Graeagle on Saturday, December 3
The holiday season is here, and it is nearly time for the annual favorite Downtown Graeagle Holiday Festival on Saturday, December 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The quaint little red buildings that house a wide variety of local merchants will be holding open houses, and there will be horse and carriage rides, with appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be a vintage trailer photo op, live music, and a crackling bonfire for all to enjoy. Last but not least, the annual Graeagle Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at 5 p.m.
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: A Terrible Auto Wreck
In 1968 Lassen County experienced a tragic and sobering calamity. Six young people were killed in a horrendous accident which sent ‘shock waves’ through northern California. It was a bright early fall day, September 28th, and Redding’s Enterprise High School football team, the ‘Hornets’, was at Lassen’s Arnold...
Plumas County News
Caltrans employee awarded Medal of Valor for rescue near Pulga
Caltrans District 2 announced that one of its employees, Travis Sutton, an Equipment Operator II in Pulga, has been awarded with the Governor’s State Employee Medal of Valor for risking his life to save another. On March 21, 2021, around 7 a.m., Sutton was plowing snow on State Route...
actionnewsnow.com
3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Thank you Plumas News
Tis’ the season of giving thanks and being grateful. So I just wanted to reach out to say THANK YOU to you and your entire staff for all you do to keep our communities informed. I always look forward to receiving your community updates, your features of our local heroes and the good news stories you share in addition to the other important news of the day. The post about Travis Sutton being awarded the Medal of Valor for his efforts was especially great news. So well earned and deserved and in addition to saving the woman in the car, he rescued the dogs and went back to locate the one injured and saved it’s life too. Truly a heroic effort on many levels and gives me incredible pride that our world is truly full of more good humans than bad and we are blessed to live in a community of incredibly good people who’s stories need to be shared more often. Keep spreading the good news and again, much respect and appreciation for the great work you do! May you, and all your readers, enjoy all the blessings of the holiday season!
Sierra Sun
Election 2022: Nevada County results updated results; town council incumbents take race
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Another batch of results were released in Nevada County on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and the incumbents for the Truckee Town Council race are still in the lead. With 12,738 votes in Truckee counted, Anna Klovstad sits at 29.6% (3,770), Jan Zabriskie at 27.86% (3,549), David Polivy at 25.71% (3,275) and Suzie Tarnay at 16.83% (2,144).
Plumas County News
Plumas Public health conducts a focus group tonight – wants your input
Plumas County Public Health Agency needs your input. Public Health is conducting a focus group to better understand the effects of Covid and recent wildfires, and believe that patients in the community can provide insight to better understand the impacts of these events, the needs that arose out of them, and how Public Health can better support the community. Please attend the virtual meeting (info below) on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The first 8 participants that join and stay for the entirety of the forum will receive a $20 gift card. Please note that this is a limited forum and participants will be granted access on a first-come basis.
Plumas County News
City approves contract with Plumas County Sheriffs’ Office, water line relocation
At a recent meeting of the City of Portola city hall, council members discussed water line relocation related to upcoming Caltrans work on State Route 70, the sheriffs’ contract for the upcoming year, along with other housekeeping items. Mayor Pro Tem Tom Cooley followed up on the last report...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
Plumas County News
Truck blocking northbound lane on 89 north of Greenville Wye
The California Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned truck on Highway 89, 1 block north of the Greenville Wye, this morning Nov. 16. There are also concrete blocks in the roadway. The CHP, Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, and Fish and Wildlife are on scene directing traffic.
Plumas County News
Sierra Hospice serves Thanksgiving dinner at the community supper
The Almanor Basin Food Bank’s first supper on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Chester Memorial Hall, was a resounding success according to virtually all who attended. When the doors opened it seemed that there might not be as many folks attending as were expected, but that changed quickly as the 5 o’clock hour neared. Sierra Hospice was the evening’s sponsor and the volunteer ladies were ready to serve up the bountiful Thanksgiving Dinner that Chef Carol Franchetti and ger crew had cooked up for the event.
Plumas County News
PG&E continues to underground power lines in Greenville area; trying to minimize delays
PG&E crews are continuing to place power lines underground along Highway 89 between Canyon Dam and Greenville. After a brief stoppage due to weather, the work will continue this week, with another break from the work starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Work will resume Monday, Nov. 28.
susanvillestuff.com
CHP Incident: High Speed Pursuit Ends at Richmond Road Bridge
A high-speed pursuit that began on Highway 36 near Devil’s Corral Monday afternoon ended when the suspect crashed his stolen vehicle into the Richmond Road Bridge after reaching speeds of up to 115 miles per hour. According to details released by the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol,...
2news.com
Mulitple vehicle burglaries reported in Tahoe, Truckee area
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in the Tahoe/Truckee area that occurred over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses. As the...
mynspr.org
Kiley declares victory | Nagar Kirtan sets record | Thanksgiving travel outlook
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Nov. 16. Kiley declares victory in U.S. House race; ballots still being counted. Republican Kevin Kiley is declaring victory in his congressional race for the Third District, which includes parts of Plumas and Yuba counties. His Democratic opponent, Dr. Kermit Jones, has not commented on the race since election night. The latest totals show Kiley leading by 6% — or about 10,000 votes. Just over half the ballots in the race have been counted so far, and The Associated Press has not called the race yet.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Nov. 9-13: Alcohol and ice doesn’t make nice
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Nov. 9-13 November 9. Where’s the...
Comments / 0