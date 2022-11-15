ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech faces Liberty, looks to end 7-game skid

Virginia Tech will aim to snap one of its longest losing streaks in program history when it visits Liberty on Saturday for a non-conference clash in Lynchburg, Va.

After falling 24-7 at Duke last weekend, the Hokies (2-8) have lost seven straight games — their longest skid since 1951.

The Hokies’ eight losses overall are the most they’ve had since 1992, when they were in the Big East. By record, it’s the worst year for Virginia Tech since it joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2004.

“I’m not going to lie — it is frustrating,” Virginia Tech linebacker Keli Lawson said. “It is hard, but we’ve just got to fight through it. Adversity comes with this sport.”

The bright spot for the Hokies was that they didn’t commit a penalty against Duke. Otherwise, it’s been a historically awful campaign in coach Brent Pry’s first season at the helm.

“I expect us to play better. I do,” Pry said. “It’s my job to encourage this team, to be positive, and to get us better. And that’s what we’re doing.”

Virginia Tech has been led on offense this season by quarterback Grant Wells. The Marshall transfer has completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 2,023 yards and nine touchdowns, with nine interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing touchdowns with six.

Liberty (8-2) likely had a chance to appear in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings had it not lost 36-33 at UConn last week. The Flames were 19th in last week’s AP Top 25 Poll but fell out on Sunday after the defeat.

“It’ll be interesting to see how they respond this week,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “We’re looking for somebody to give us a spark and be consistent with the game plan and even in practice be consistent.”

Dae Dae Hunter had been the lead offensive weapon for Liberty, but he missed the UConn game with a torn lateral collateral ligament. Shedro Louis and TJ Green are expected to share carries at running back on Saturday.

Louis has rushed for 390 yards this season and Green 166.

–Field Level Media

