newportbeachindy.com

Salt & Straw Ice Cream Opens ‘Scoop Shop’ in Newport Beach

“A day without ice cream is a day without sunshine.”. That’s a quote from me, and you’re welcome to borrow it. Yes, I’m an ice cream fan, dating to back to my childhood when I’d go to Thrifty’s Drugstore and order a double scoop of pistachio and strawberry whenever I could talk my dad out of a quarter.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
techaiapp.com

A Touch of Class at Southcoast Winery Resort and Spa

Southern California’s wine region is growing so fast, with new wineries popping up in the inland haven of Temecula Valley Wine Country mid-way between Los Angeles and San Diego. With a touch of class and a taste of wine, this is the best kept secret in Southern California for the wine enthusiast. It is becoming the go-to spot for old-world charm, outdoor activities, opulent wine tastings, and an abundance of top-tier accommodations and restaurants.
TEMECULA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Restaurants in San Juan Capistrano, CA

Whether you’re a local or a tourist, San Juan Capistrano in California has a wide variety of high-quality dining options. The culinary scene in this city is diverse in style and cuisine; from sophisticated French bistros to casual American eateries, there’s something for everyone. Of course, that does raise an important question: out of all these choices, which ones are the best restaurants in San Juan Capistrano?
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
orangecountyzest.com

Holiday Activities at Fashion Island

Immerse yourself in the festive ambiance and relaxed elegance that radiates throughout Fashion Island during the holiday season. It’s where you belong, all season long. Beginning this Friday, November 18 fill your nights with the lively sights and sounds of our beautifully choreographed tree lightings from 5:30pm – 7:30pm every half hour through Monday, January 2.
iebusinessdaily.com

Shopping center sells for $8.4 million

A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
CHINO, CA
Eater

17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Knott's Merry Farm Has Walking Tacos, Fun Buns, and Lots More

Yuletide tidbits? They truly are some of the most tempting things around. We're talking, of course, about the December-inspired desserts, toppings-aplenty snacks, and tum-warming drinks that show up at special locations just around the time that Thanksgiving arrives. And one of those special locations, a famous theme park located in...
BUENA PARK, CA

