Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Celebrating the holidays in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Downtown Chippewa Falls has a number of ways to help you celebrate the holidays, whether shopping or visiting with Santa. Deer Widows Saturday takes place Saturday, November 19 with a number of businesses offering special deals. Santa Arrives on November 25 at 10 a.m. at...
WEAU-TV 13
Santa Paws fundraiser benefits pets at ECCHA
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Santa Paws fundraiser benefiting the Eau Claire County Humane Association is back again this year. A kick-off event took place Friday night at The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire. The 2,500 ornaments are handmade by volunteers and officially go on sale on Black Friday....
WEAU-TV 13
Ope! It’s Soap opens new shop in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man turned his hobby of soap making into a small business. Tony Liedl started making soap during the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. It grew from a fun activity to an online store and now, Liedl opened up his first shop...
WEAU-TV 13
Oktoberfest gives $20,000 back to the community
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Festmeister and Festmeisterin of Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls presented $20,000 in donations to the community. More than 40 community groups received checks for the time their members donated during the 19th Annual Oktoberfest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Sept. The checks were...
WEAU-TV 13
Pablo Center Events
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence is entering a busy holiday season. Monica Frederick, Director of Development for the Pablo Center, talks about some upcoming performances. Performances include “Fiddler on the Roof” November 22-23, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra November 29, and Danú: An Emerald...
wwisradio.com
Jackson County Humane Society Fundraiser
The Jackson County Humane Society invites everyone to a Spaghetti Dinner and Art Auction fundraiser. It’s this evening from 4:00 to 7:00 at the American Legion Hall, Black River Falls. Local student artists have donated their artwork for the silent and live auctions. Free-will donations will be accepted for the Spaghetti Dinner.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 17th (Part Two)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Girls basketball action as Eau Claire Memorial hosts Holmen and Chippewa Falls battles Wausau West. Plus, UW-Eau Claire wrestling takes on UW-Oshkosh for the Chancellor’s Cup.
WEAU-TV 13
Shawtown Neighborhood Association recognizes bus drivers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Bus drivers with Student Transit are being recognized for their work and dedication. During its quarterly meeting Thursday night, the Shawtown Neighborhood Association in Eau Claire gave a special thank-you to those who make sure students get to and from school safety. The group started recognizing people in the community at the beginning of the year with the Shawtown Stars Award. Thursday night, 19 bus drivers were honored.
WEAU-TV 13
Prioritize safety when shopping for toys this holiday season
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As you’re looking for gifts for children this holiday season, medical professionals encourage you to prioritize safety over popularity. Some toys can be a potential choking hazard or make noise that’s too loud for developing ears, which is why you should look for the recommended age level on a toy. A trauma coordinator with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital says emergency rooms often see children with injuries from toys that shoot objects.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR reminds people to be conscious of safety as gun deer season kicks off
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Gun deer season kicks off Saturday in the Badger State, and with the use of firearms and lower than average temperatures the Wisconsin DNR wants everyone to keep safety in mind. The snow and below freezing conditions is what Kris Johansen with the Wisconsin DNR said...
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
Volume One
Yoga-na Want to See This Storybook E.C. Cottage With a Big Secret
Ever wish you has a yoga room in your house? This stone cottage just outside Eau Claire has one — wow, does it ever! — plus three bedrooms, a lower level art and pottery studio, and three wooded acres along Otter Creek — including walking trails and a labyrinth.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 18th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Brody Fox has a record-breaking night in UW-Stout’s men’s basketball game against Greenville. In women’s college basketball, UW-Eau Claire faces Denison while UW-Stout battles Luther. Plus, in men’s college hockey, UW-Eau Claire opens their WIAC season against Northland, while UW-Stout takes on...
WEAU-TV 13
3rd Annual Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students in area high schools faced off Wednesday morning in the 3rd Annual Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl. The event took place at Chippewa Valley Technical College. The Challenge Bowl is a quiz bowl style tournament for students to compete against other schools on their financial and investment knowledge.
WEAU-TV 13
Regis High School Athletic Director in custody
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A middle school teacher and high school athletic director with Regis Catholic Schools is arrested for suspicion of sexual assault of a child. On Tuesday officers with the Eau Claire Police Department arrested 56-year-old Jonathan Jarocki. In addition to sexual assault of a child, he’s accused of child enticement and causing mental harm to a child.
WEAU-TV 13
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, November 16th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A look at the opponents for Mondovi and Regis as they prepare for Thursday’s WIAA State Football Championships. Plus, UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball travels west to battle St. Olaf in non-conference action.
WEAU-TV 13
Great American Smokeout encourages Wisconsinites to quit tobacco use
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Great American Smokeout is Thursday, Nov. 17 this year, and it’s the medical community’s way of encouraging people to stop tobacco use. Whether it be by smoke or vape, the day is for the encouragement of seeking help to quit tobacco use all together.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire City-County Health Department offering free public vaccine clinic
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Monday, November 21, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is holding a free, public vaccine clinic at the Eau Claire County Courthouse, offering both flu shots for kids and the fall Covid-19 booster shot. News Release: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is offering...
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Ava and Jack
CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A game of fetch makes Ava a happy gal. This senior boxer mix arrived at the Chippewa Humane Association on May first. Shelter staff members say it sounds like she hasn’t had a stable home for the majority of her life. Her adoption fee is already paid for thanks to a sponsor.
Comments / 0