Idaho’s October unemployment rate up slightly to 2.9%
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up from 2.8% in September to 2.9% in October – the ninth consecutive month the state rate has been below 3%. October’s labor force saw gains in both employed and unemployed workers. The number of Idahoans...
1 month left of Open Enrollment for 2023 Health Insurance
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – You have one month left to enroll in 2023 health coverage through Your Health Idaho, the state’s health insurance exchange. Open Enrollment will close on Dec. 15, 2022, and Your Health Idaho is encouraging individuals to sign up now and not wait until the last minute. A record number of Idahoans have already enrolled for coverage at YourHealthIdaho.org.
Idaho delegation urges Fish and Wildlife Service to review Idaho petition to delist grizzly bear
WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI) – U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo and Representatives Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher sent a letter to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Director Martha Williams demanding a response to Idaho’s grizzly bear delisting petition. “Idahoans have a unique interest in the delisting...
Idaho’s First Lady reads new children’s book to kick off Apprenticeship Week
NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) – “Booper Dreams Big: An Almost True Story of Apprenticeship,” is a new Idaho children’s book released Thursday as part of National Apprenticeship Week in Idaho (Nov. 14-20). Idaho’s First Lady Teresa Little read the new children’s book to a class of third...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,241new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,241 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
Trapper, wolf trapper, and hunter education classes coming up in southeast Idaho
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s everything you need to know about the different classes, requirements and getting registered. Looking for a trapper, wolf trapper, or hunter education course in southeast Idaho? Not sure which classes you or your upcoming hunters/trappers need? Don’t know how to register for a class? Which classes are offered online? Any classes being offered during upcoming holiday breaks? Idaho Fish and Game has got the answers to your questions.
East Idaho schools work to prevent teen suicide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – East Idaho schools are working to prevent teen suicide through the Hope Squad. Bonneville School District 93 joined the program in 2017 after the tragic loss of three students. Hope Squad master trainer Lori Baldwin says she saw a change within the first year of joining the program.
Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho on Wednesday issued a death warrant for a terminally ill man facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors near McCall in central Idaho. The Idaho Department of Correction issued the warrant to 66-year-old Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. The...
Avalanche infrastructure work will cause delays in Hoback Canyon
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be working on avalanche infrastructure in the Hoback Canyon, US 189/191 Friday, Nov. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Crews will be utilizing a helicopter to place O’Bellx infrastructure near major slide paths that endanger the highway.
