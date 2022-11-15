Read full article on original website
POST PODCAST: United Way of Western Nebraska
Karen Benzel discusses holiday gift basket distribution and gives a progress report on United Way's annual fundraising goal.
Grant Co. woman to lead Nebraska Department of Agriculture
LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be appointing family livestock producer, Sherry Vinton, as the next Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. "Sherry will be a key partner in helping implement my vision of growing Nebraska agriculture," said Governor-elect Pillen. "As a lifelong Nebraskan...
AG Peterson announces $3.1 B settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations
LINCOLN - Attorney General Doug Peterson announced today a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement will provide more than $3 billion nationally with more than $11 million to Nebraska’s Opioid Recovery Fund and participating cities and counties throughout Nebraska. In October, states confirmed that settlement negotiations were also well underway with Walgreens and CVS. Nebraska and other states together with local governments continue their efforts to achieve final settlement with both CVS and Walgreens. Although Walmart filled significantly fewer prescriptions for opioids then CVS or Walgreens, since 2018 Walmart has been the most proactive in trying to monitor and control prescription opioid diversion attempted through its pharmacies.
Nebraska Ag Expo returns to Lincoln for its 16th year
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Ag Expo will return to Lincoln, NE on Dec. 6 to 8 for its 16th annual appearance at the Lancaster Event Center. Spanning 9.2 acres, the Nebraska Ag Expo is the second largest indoor ag show in the United States, second only to the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, KY. More than 775 exhibitors will travel from 25 states and 6 Canadian provinces to display their latest products and services in front of Nebraskan producers.
40 attorneys general announce Google settlement over location tracking practices
Lincoln – Attorney General Peterson announced today that Nebraska, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Nebraska will receive $11,887,209.18 from the settlement.
Ricketts: Developing Nebraska’s next generation of workplace leaders
Over the past year, Nebraska set an all-time high for employment. Our rapid growth is creating thousands of great-paying jobs. There are currently over 50,000 openings listed on the State’s job site: NEworks.Nebraska.gov. That’s more than double the number of unemployed Nebraskans who are looking for work. Our...
Wildcat Hills to host 'Oh Deer' homeschool program
Discover the types of deer that can be found at Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area and some of their adaptations during the Wildcat Hills Homeschool Program Oh Deer on Dec. 8. This program meets at 10 a.m. Mountain time at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center. The program is free, but...
Officials urge Nebraskans to consider adoption amid low numbers
LINCOLN — Adoption rates in Nebraska are the lowest since 2003, and state officials are urging Nebraskans to consider adopting a child. November is adoption awareness month, and the Federal Children’s Bureau set this year’s theme as Small Steps Open Doors. The theme highlights the challenges that...
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards...
After election, marijuana advocates look to next states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
Key senator: Rosy state finances call for accelerating tax breaks
LINCOLN — A key state lawmaker said Thursday that she’s aiming to accelerate tax breaks passed this year, in light of a glut of excess state cash reserve funds. That would mean that phased-in reductions in state personal income and corporate taxes could happen sooner, along with the gradual elimination of state taxes on Social Security passed during the 2022 legislative session.
Mental crises excluded from some state abortion exemptions
Mental health advocates say there’s a cruel quirk in abortion bans in several states: There are exemptions for life-threatening emergencies, but psychiatric crises don’t count. It makes no sense to an Arizona mother of three who became suicidal during her fourth pregnancy and says an abortion saved her...
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri, Maryland
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota...
Getting Ahead: Raising minimum wage
Last week Nebraskans voted for a state Constitutional amendment to raise the minimum wage. Our current minimum wage of $9.00 an hour will increase in increments to $15.00 an hour by 2026. This vote means that more than 10,000 residents, including 3,500 children, will be lifted out of poverty. On...
T rex skull unearthed in South Dakota to be auctioned in NY
NEW YORK (AP) — A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota is expected to sell for $15 million or more at auction in New York next month, officials with Sotheby's said Tuesday. The 200-pound (91-kilogram) skull fossil, nicknamed Maximus, is being sold Dec. 9 by an owner who...
Troopers conducting special enforcement efforts in western Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are working overtime to keep motorists and road crews safe through localized enforcement efforts in multiple parts of the state. This effort includes specific enforcement operations in the Nebraska Panhandle and other areas of western Nebraska. In October, troopers...
Lawmaker: Hammering out details of Nebraska voter ID law won’t be easy
LINCOLN — Now that the Nebraska Constitution is going to be amended to require valid photo identification to vote, the Legislature is tasked with hammering out details of the actual Voter ID law. And it’s poised to be among the nation’s strictest. “There’s a lot of different,...
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent $800K to property tax relief
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin...
