Saint Marys, KS

Grant Co. woman to lead Nebraska Department of Agriculture

LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be appointing family livestock producer, Sherry Vinton, as the next Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. "Sherry will be a key partner in helping implement my vision of growing Nebraska agriculture," said Governor-elect Pillen. "As a lifelong Nebraskan...
AG Peterson announces $3.1 B settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations

LINCOLN - Attorney General Doug Peterson announced today a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement will provide more than $3 billion nationally with more than $11 million to Nebraska’s Opioid Recovery Fund and participating cities and counties throughout Nebraska. In October, states confirmed that settlement negotiations were also well underway with Walgreens and CVS. Nebraska and other states together with local governments continue their efforts to achieve final settlement with both CVS and Walgreens. Although Walmart filled significantly fewer prescriptions for opioids then CVS or Walgreens, since 2018 Walmart has been the most proactive in trying to monitor and control prescription opioid diversion attempted through its pharmacies.
Nebraska Ag Expo returns to Lincoln for its 16th year

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Ag Expo will return to Lincoln, NE on Dec. 6 to 8 for its 16th annual appearance at the Lancaster Event Center. Spanning 9.2 acres, the Nebraska Ag Expo is the second largest indoor ag show in the United States, second only to the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, KY. More than 775 exhibitors will travel from 25 states and 6 Canadian provinces to display their latest products and services in front of Nebraskan producers.
40 attorneys general announce Google settlement over location tracking practices

Lincoln – Attorney General Peterson announced today that Nebraska, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Nebraska will receive $11,887,209.18 from the settlement.
Wildcat Hills to host 'Oh Deer' homeschool program

Discover the types of deer that can be found at Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area and some of their adaptations during the Wildcat Hills Homeschool Program Oh Deer on Dec. 8. This program meets at 10 a.m. Mountain time at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center. The program is free, but...
After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
Key senator: Rosy state finances call for accelerating tax breaks

LINCOLN — A key state lawmaker said Thursday that she’s aiming to accelerate tax breaks passed this year, in light of a glut of excess state cash reserve funds. That would mean that phased-in reductions in state personal income and corporate taxes could happen sooner, along with the gradual elimination of state taxes on Social Security passed during the 2022 legislative session.
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri, Maryland

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota...
Getting Ahead: Raising minimum wage

Last week Nebraskans voted for a state Constitutional amendment to raise the minimum wage. Our current minimum wage of $9.00 an hour will increase in increments to $15.00 an hour by 2026. This vote means that more than 10,000 residents, including 3,500 children, will be lifted out of poverty. On...
