Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th
BRF (. BRFS - Free Report) is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.0% downward over the last 60 days. A. O....
Zacks.com
3 Equity REIT Stocks Poised to Overcome Industry Hiccups
Although there has been an improvement in the fundamentals of the real estate market from the onset of the pandemic, there are concerns stemming from rate hikes to tame inflation, geopolitical issues and the outlook for economic growth. These are affecting the leasing activity of several asset categories and hurting the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry’s overall prospects.
Zacks.com
Does Howard Hughes (HHC) Have the Potential to Rally 68% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
HHC - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $61.96, gaining 12.7% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $104 indicates a 67.9% upside potential.
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. Recently released several data have clearly shown that inflation is dwindling, albeit at a slow pace. A large section of market participants believes that as peak inflation is likely behind us, the Fed will relax its tighter monetary control.
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in UserTesting, Inc. (USER)? Wall Street Analysts Think 35%
USER - Free Report) have gained 109.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.42, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $10 indicates a potential upside of 34.8%.
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why AT&T Inc. (T) is a Trending Stock
T - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this telecommunications company have returned +13.2%, compared to...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th
PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days. Phillips 66 Price and Consensus. Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote. This...
Zacks.com
KKR Real Estate (KREF) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
KREF - Free Report) lately. While the stock has lost 8.1% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Zacks.com
Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
CSCO - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q1 earnings on November 16th, after the market close. Cisco Systems is an IP-based networking company offering products and services to service providers, companies, commercial users, and individuals. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an...
Zacks.com
Flexible Solutions (FSI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
FSI - Free Report) logged profits of roughly $1.11 million or 9 cents per share for third-quarter 2022 compared with a profit of roughly $1.16 million or 9 cents in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. The company registered revenues of around...
Zacks.com
Masco (MAS) Q3 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates, 2022 View Down
MAS - Free Report) reported results for third-quarter 2022, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been grappling with lower demand, higher operational costs and additional foreign currency headwinds. Following the results, the company’s shares were down 5.2% in the pre-market trading session.
Zacks.com
Provident Financial (PFS) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates
PFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this holding company for The...
Zacks.com
Keysight (KEYS) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues
KEYS - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 31, 2022) results, beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates. The strong performance was backed by record orders and sustained demand across all end markets and regions. Also, the company successfully navigated the supply chain and geopolitical disruptions, which contributed to the solid quarterly results.
Zacks.com
The First Bancshares (FBMS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
FBMS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. FBMS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world. Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout,...
Zacks.com
MRC (MRC) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
Zacks.com
Berry Global (BERY) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates
BERY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.86%. A...
Zacks.com
Cheniere (LNG) Q3 Earnings Beat on Elevated Prices & Demand
LNG - Free Report) — the largest liquefied natural gas exporter in the United States — announced third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $7.80, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.46 and improved significantly from the year-earlier bottom line of 94 cents. The outperformance could be attributed to high natural gas prices and increasing demand from customers looking to replace Russian energy.
Zacks.com
4 Top Breakout Stocks to Buy for Attractive Returns
Active investors search for stocks whose prices are fluctuating within a specific band, or in other words they pick breakout stocks. It’s prudent to offload the stock if it falls below the lower bound of this band. Similarly, once the stock breaks above this channel, it has all the chance of delivering strong gains.
Zacks.com
These S&P 500 Companies Generate Substantial Cash
Investors love to target companies with strong free cash flow. In its simplest form, free cash flow is the total cash a company holds onto after paying for operating costs and any capital expenditures. Free cash flow speaks volumes about a company’s financial health, but in what ways?. A...
Zacks.com
Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
PBA - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
Comments / 0