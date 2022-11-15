Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
St. Mark's Day Care Center in Bridgeport to be closed today
The St. Mark's Day Care Center on Newfield Avenue in Bridgeport will be closed Friday.
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower Connecticut
There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.
wiltonbulletin.com
'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse
DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
New Haven Independent
State Rep. Rochelle To Hold Office Hours At Valley Diner In Derby
DERBY — State Representative Kara Rochelle (D – Ansonia, Derby) will hold an in-person Community Coffee Event on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the back room of the Valley Diner, 636 New Haven Ave, Derby. There will be an additional session next...
Connecticut’s Crystal Mall: Dead Mall Walking or Still Alive and Well?
If you walked into the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut, you might ask yourself, "Where is everybody?" Some may say it's like shopping in a ghost town. The fact is this mall that opened in 1984 is in trouble and is only 40% occupied, according to wtnh.com. According to a...
NBC Connecticut
Milford to Hold Plunge, Fundraiser to Benefit Families of Fallen Bristol Police Officers
People are being invited to take a chilly plunge in Milford to benefit a fund to help the families of two Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush-style shooting in October. The event is also being held to show support for the Bristol Police Department. Lt. Dustin DeMonte...
westportjournal.com
A sneak peek at Westport’s priciest condos
WESTPORT — What might be the town’s priciest condo complex gave people a sneak peek of its progress Thursday afternoon. Bankside House, a 12-unit development nearing completion on the west bank of the Saugatuck River, offers units from $2.6 million and north. Cranes and other heavy machinery surrounded...
rew-online.com
Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitated the Sale of a Multifamily Property for $3,435,000 in West Haven, CT
Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of Terrace Heights Condos in West Haven, CT. Terrace Heights Condos sold for $3,435,000, located at 5 Treat Street in West Haven, Connecticut. It comprises three (3) one-bedroom one-bathroom units and 32 two-bedroom one-bathroom units. Terrace Heights features ample off-street parking for residents and visitors. The property was constructed in 1961, and all units feature spacious layouts, including open floorplans, hardwood flooring throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinetry, and modern hardware in the kitchen and baths. The property also includes a large central courtyard and two community laundry facilities.
New Haven Independent
Food Drive In Derby To Benefit St. Vincent de Paul
DERBY — The Derby Police Department’s Auxiliary Unit will hold its 6th Annual Holiday Food Drive to benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Derby on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 9am to 2pm at BJ’s Wholesale Club at 20 Division St. in Derby. At the...
New Milford Police Department Posts Warning About Latest Phone Scam
Scams are everywhere. From the highest level of society to the lowest, everyone is a target and the New Milford Police Department wants you to be aware of one of the latest to go around. **SCAM ALERT**. In a recent Facebook post, they point out that this scam is happening...
145 Dwight Apts Sold For $34.6M
A New York-based landlord team that has long been active in New Haven’s real estate market added 145 more apartments to its local portfolio — in part by paying twice as much as the city-appraised value for a recently built Howe Street luxury apartment complex. Those are among...
sheltonherald.com
Little Free Pantry food collection to benefit Shelton families
SHELTON — The Little Free Pantry at Church of the Good Shepherd has been a source of nourishment for many local people since its creation in April. Linda Goodman, the pantry’s administrator and longtime church member, said the reception has been incredible, with people of all ages grabbing everything from pasta and snacks to pet food.
What Does Danbury Need? A Hobby Lobby
I love building models. I've made cars, military vehicles, airplanes, dinosaurs, even replicas of famous firearms, back when they allowed those types of model kits to be sold. How did my interest in building model kits start? Hobby Lobby. I spent a portion of my childhood in Oklahoma City and...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton police are latest to offer tips to prevent mail theft
SHELTON — Mail theft has become an issue locally in recent weeks, and police are offering tips to residents to better protect their deliveries. Shelton police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said there have been instances of people stealing mail from numerous mailboxes, then sifting through for anything of any value, from checks to credit cards.
sheltonherald.com
'Well-known' grocery store eyes Shelton's Fountain Square
SHELTON — Fountain Square may soon be home to a “well-known,” but as of now unnamed, grocery store. Fountain Square, LLC, developers of the massive project at 801 Bridgeport Ave., at the intersection with Parrott Drive in Shelton, requested an amendment to its already approved uses to allow for a grocery store — which attorney Dominick Thomas, who represents the developers, refused to name at this point. The grocery store would be limited to 15,000 square feet.
darientimes.com
8 events to shop local this "Small Business Saturday in Connecticut'
Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday across the United States. On this day, shoppers nationwide are encourage to shop small at locally owned businesses — with many of these businesses running deals to celebrate. Towns throughout Connecticut are having special markets or pop-up shops to celebrate the over...
Norwalk first responders, Stew Leonard's to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys for food insecure families
Norwalk first responders and city officials are partnering with Stew Leonard's to help distribute Thanksgiving turkeys to food insecure families in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Local New Haven teacher up for Grammy award
Kristen Johnson with the Better Business Bureau helps us avoid scams that are targeting online shoppers. Eversource is explaining the reasoning behind its proposed rate hikes.
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Culinary Mishap, No Fire
2022-11-15@8:40pm–#Trumbull CT– It was just food burning on the stove, no fire in the 400 block of Shelton Road. Firefighters are assisting in ventilating the home.
