Overwatch 2's Phone Registration Requirement Now Accepts Pre-Paid Phone Plans
Blizzard announced that pre-paid phones will now work for Overwatch 2's phone requirement, also known as SMS Protect. Blizzard created SMS Protect to fend off cheaters, specifically the bad actors who use multiple accounts tied to the same phone number. For players onboarding, the SMS Protect requirement meant that they needed to have a phone number tied to their account--but this number could not be from a pre-paid phone plan.
Destiny 2 Will Introduce Iron Banner Fortress, A New Control-Style Mode, In Season 19
Destiny 2's Season 19 will see the arrival of a new mode called Iron Banner: Fortress. Bungie describes Iron Banner: Fortress as a mode similar to Zone Control, in which players compete to capture and hold zones. Caital also apparently has some role to play in Fortress, but Bungie leaves the exact details of how she affects the mode's gameplay a secret.
Battlefield 2042 Season 3 Will Introduce A Transforming Tank
Battlefield 2042's third multiplayer season is set to introduce some new high-tech firepower to DICE's shooter on November 22, including the addition of a railgun and a transforming tank that can detect the source of incoming attacks. The tank in question, the EMKV90-TOR Tank, can be used in two different...
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet - How To Change Your Rotom Phone Case
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally arrived, letting players journey through the open region of Paldea. While there are plenty of new things to discover and find in this open-world version of Pokemon, there are also some customization options to change the way you and your Rotom phone look. There are two ways to obtain new Rotom phone cases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including some exclusive options for people who played other Pokemon games on their Nintendo Switch.
Destiny 2 Is Making The Scallywag Title Easier To Earn
Like other seasons before it, Season of Plunder has given players a chance to earn a new title--in this case, Scallywag--by completing several seasonal Triumphs within the game. While these activities haven't been too challenging, they have been time-consuming with their requirements and Bungie has decided to make this pursuit easier.
With Fallout 5 Coming, New Vegas Director Says He Still Loves The Series, Lists Potential Locations For A New Game
The director of Fallout: New Vegas has said he could see himself returning to the Fallout universe one day, though it's too soon to say if that will happen. Josh Sawyer directed 2010's New Vegas and told Kinda Funny Games that he still loves Fallout and offered up some possible locations for a future title.
Pokémon Violet: The First 20 Minutes
The newest Pokémon adventure awaits! Jake takes you through the first 20 minutes of Pokémon Violet. Although the Paldea region is brimming with Pokémon to catch, the most important decision is choosing a starter. Who will he choose? Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly? Meet new friends and rivals including Nemona and Mr. Clavell, and check out the battle system as Jake takes on Nemona in his first Pokémon battle! Now, it's your turn to go out and catch em' all when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launch on November 18th.
Sea Of Thieves Season 8 Adds On-Demand PvP Full Of New Rewards
Sea of Thieves Season 8 comes ashore next week on November 22, and with it comes the de facto replacement for the game's Arena mode, which was taken offline earlier this year. Since then, the game's fierce PvP contingent has been eager for something like it--a way to jump into action against other crews, rather than having to search for targets across the open world or rely on AI threats such as the Kraken or Skeleton Forts. With the new Hourglass of Fortune onboard every pirate ship in the game, PvP is much easier to initiate without taking players out of the game's marquee sandbox mode, Adventure.
Get Horizon Forbidden West On PS5 For $40 Today
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a deal this year, and if you're in the market for one of Sony's best PlayStation exclusives of 2022, Amazon and Best Buy have you covered. Both stores are selling Horizon Forbidden West for only $40 USD right now, which is the best markdown on the title we've seen since launch.
Best Settings For CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 - Controller Layouts, Sensitivity, And More
With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, you'll want to make sure you're using the best settings. This guide covers the Controllers, Audio, and Graphics settings in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 menus. Optimal settings are always going to be subjective, but here we detail our best settings options for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and battle royale.
Frozen Flame Tips: 9 Ways To Stay Alive In This Mash-Up Of Valheim And Breath Of The Wild
Frozen Flame is a new survival adventure game that puts players in the dying world of the Dragons. The game has now launched into early access for Windows users on Steam after a recent beta period. First-time players will be thrust into a land of the unknown, where they only know a little about the combat and exploration the game has to offer. While Frozen Flame does offer some tutorials along the way, the first hour or two will be challenging for players trying to navigate the landscape. Luckily, we've compiled nine beginner tips for players so they don't feel so lost at the start of the game. These tips won't contain any spoilers for the game's campaign or gameplay loop. However, they will give starting players an edge as soon as they step into the survival world.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version Differences: Which Version Should You Get?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are here and each version has something unique to offer the completionist trainer. If you're anything like me, you probably want to know the differences between the two versions to inform your purchasing decision (or to know what to look out for in your travels). While each version will have easy access to unique Pokemon not available in other versions, Scarlet and Violet's exclusives extend beyond that. Players will attend different schools, have a different Professor, and even have different outfits, all unique to their version of the game. Now it's time to break them down.
Solitaire, Minesweeper, And More Now Playable Inside Microsoft Teams
Microsoft is trying to encourage coworkers to build trust with one another by adding Solitaire, Minesweeper, and more into Microsoft Teams. Starting from today, Microsoft Teams now has a range of games built into the video-calling software, including Minesweeper, Solitaire, Wordament, and IceBreakers (thanks, The Verge). You'll probably remember Minesweeper as that one game that almost no one knows how to play, and Solitaire needs no introduction.
Scarlet and Violet Lowest Rated Pokémon Gen On Metacritic | GameSpot News
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are out now, and the reception to both highly anticipated titles has been mixed to say the least. Multiple reviews, including our own at GameSpot, mention that while the open world is an excellent step forward for the franchise, the games are held back by technical issues such as pop in, frame rate drops, and muddy textures.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's CDL Moshpit Is Delayed
Treyarch announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's CDL Moshpit Playlist will be "slightly delayed." The feature was originally scheduled for release at the start of Season 1 multiplayer, but due to bugs, it will now come at a later date. Fixing the CDL Moshpit Playlist bugs is "top...
Call Of Duty MW2 And Warzone 2 Season 1 Patch Notes Revealed
Warzone 2.0 launches today, but that's not all. The first season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 is out now, ushering in a new battle pass, more maps, additional weapons, and bug fixes. The full patch notes for the Season 01 update have been posted online, and can be seen below.
Phil Spencer Says Delaying Starfield Into 2023 Was The "Right Thing To Do"
November has been a busy month for game releases, and if Bethesda had pushed ahead with its Starfield plans, the month would have been even busier with the release of Starfield. The game, alongside Arkane's Redfall, were eventually delayed into 2023, and according to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, that was the right decision to make.
Get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart For $30 Right Now
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is another PlayStation title discounted for Black Friday. It's been discounted regularly in 2022 with the PS5 physical edition going on sale at around $40 a couple times earlier this year. This Black Friday deal is one of the lowest prices we've seen it at so far.
Overwatch 2 Patch Finally Nerfs Genji, Brings Back Mei, And Enables Aim Assist For Console Cross-Play
Overwatch 2's first major balance patch has arrived, and it has heroes like D.Va, Genji, and Zarya in its sights. Improvements to matchmaking and the enabling of aim assist for those playing on consoles while in a group with PC players have also arrived as part of the November 17 update.
Hori's New Mechanical Keypad Is Officially Licensed For PS5
If you've ever wanted to bring the flexibility of PC gaming to your console, then you might want to take a look at this controller from Hori. Officially licensed for the PS5 and PS4, the Hori Tactical Assault Commander is a mechanical keyboard that condenses the most useful inputs into a PC-style keypad. The keypad releases on December 6 and is available to preorder now at Amazon for $130.
