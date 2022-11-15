Read full article on original website
WVU, K-State to play with postseason implications in balance
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The Mountaineers are flying high at the Milan Puskar Center after making history against Oklahoma, but their focus shifts to one of their most formidable opponents of the season when they face No. 15 Kansas State. Saturday’s kickoff between the two squads is set for 2 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
WVU blows out Penn; Huggins ties Calhoun on wins list
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball earned its fourth straight victory to start the season on Friday after coasting past Penn 92-58 at the WVU Coliseum. Bob Huggins ties Jim Calhoun for third on the Division I all-time wins list with 920 victories in his career. He now chases Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, who has accrued 999 recognized victories and counting in his career with the Orange.
Quick Hits: Huggins says WVU has “a lot of work to do”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball moved to 4-0 on Friday after taking down Penn 92-58. Bob Huggins made history with the victory, notching his 920th career win in Division I men’s basketball. That ties him for third all-time on the wins list with Jim Calhoun.
Perez enrolls at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced that Jose Perez has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester. His eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date. “Jose certainly gives us more fire power for our...
WVU and Penn State square off in NCAA Second Round
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Nikki Izzo-Brown hasn’t found herself as the underdog very often in her career, but now she and her team are looking to prove some doubters wrong in the NCAA Tournament. The 7th-seeded WVU women’s soccer team travels north of the border to face 2-seed...
WVU women’s hoops tops Winthrop at Education Day
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball won its second game on Wednesday 70-48 over Winthrop in front of thousands of spirited students at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers hosted this season’s Education Day as they welcomed schools from the area to come and support the team and give it a unique home-court advantage. They got the edge they needed as Jayla Hemingway and Madisen Smith combined for 27 points to lead WVU over the Eagles.
WVU sits in first after night one
After day one of competition at the third annual WVU Invitational, the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams collected five victories to open the weekend on Thursday night at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown. Thursday’s finals session began with both men’s...
Lyons’ legacy at WVU lies in upgraded facilities
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Shortly after West Virginia University parted ways with former director of athletics Shane Lyons, the school’s interim AD tried to put things in perspective. “No one has any position forever,” Rob Alsop said, indicating that people and organizations go through cycles, and that no one...
West Virginia’s Ultimate Program Changer
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
Penn at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, how to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts one more home game on Friday against Penn before the squad heads west for the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Penn at WVU hoops game information. Date: Friday, Nov....
There’s a 0% Chance that Neal Brown Returns Next Season
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Morgantown, West Virginia – Look, nothing is 100% certain, particularly in college athletics, but the odds of Neal Brown returning as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers next season are very, very low. When West Virginia University forced former director of athletics...
TCU holds off WVU volleyball in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — For a moment, it seemed West Virginia volleyball (7-20, 0-14 Big 12) would earn its first Big 12 win of 2022. Instead, TCU (14-10, 9-4) held on and topped the Mountaineers in five sets, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13. The two teams battled throughout the match, trading the first sets with narrow margins. The fifth almost came down to the last point, but nine hitting errors by the Mountaineers hampered their ability to make a comeback.
Vaughn provides formidable challenge for WVU tacklers
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Kansas State heads to Morgantown with one of the Big 12’s most menacing offensive weapons. “Everything they do offensively is centered around Deuce Vaughn,” said WVU head coach Neal Brown. “He’s special.”. The junior tailback surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the...
Mountaineers Set to Host WVU Invitational
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to host the WVU Invitational for the third time from Nov. 17-19, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown. Competition begins on Thursday, Nov. 17, with preliminary action set for 10 a.m. ET...
Brown and Huggins Make Top Basketball and Football Head Coaching Duos List
(Image from The Weirton Daily Times) Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, Twitter sports phenomena Big Game Boomer released his newest poll ranking the “Top 50 Head Basketball/Football Coaching Duos.” In this poll, he has WVU’s duo of Bob Huggins and Neal Brown ranked 49th. So...
Why Tony Gibson Would Be the Perfect Fit at WVU
With Neal Brown’s days in Morgantown likely numbered following the firing of Shane Lyons, many are speculating who the next head coach of the Mountaineers will be. While names like Hugh Freeze and Jimbo Fisher would carry a lot of weight with them, there is one man who deserves recognition, but isn’t getting much of it.
Seventeen featured in WVU baseball signing class
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey has announced the addition of 17 student-athletes for the 2024 season. This year’s class is ranked No. 35 nationally by Perfect Game, marking the Mountaineers’ sixth consecutive top-40 class. Joining the program in 2024 are: Spencer Barnett...
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
West Virginia school up for auction
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
Cheerleaders Place Fifth at Regionals
This past weekend the SMHS cheerleaders traveled to East Fairmont High School for their regional competition. At this competition they competed against six other schools. This year’s cheerleaders had a very good chance of advancing to the state competition. They worked everyday either after school or later in the evening to get to where they are now. They completed an awesome routine with only two stunt falls and one tumbling error. This Thursday the girl will host the annual LKC competition at our very own SMHS gym. They will compete against 13 other teams from the conference.
