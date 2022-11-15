ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Three minors arrested on suspicion of carjacking in Antioch

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested three minors after a man says they carjacked him using a firearm, according to the Antioch Police Department .

On Monday around 7:40 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Texas Street due to a report of an armed carjacking in the area. A 45-year-old man told police that he interrupted an attempted burglary and three minors took his vehicle after one of them brandished a firearm.

APD officers searched the surrounding area and found the vehicle close to Sycamore Drive and Auto Center Drive about an hour later. California Highway Patrol’s Air Operations Unit was requested and the unit was overhead a few moments later. With CHP assistance, officers followed the vehicle as it traveled west on Highway 4 before conducting a traffic stop.

Police say the driver stopped the vehicle and all three of the occupants were taken into police custody. In a subsequent search of the vehicle, a rifle and replica pistol were found, according to police. All three of the minors were taken to a juvenile hall for their alleged crimes.

