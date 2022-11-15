ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MS

Comments / 1

Related
WAPT

Altercation leads to one woman shot, JPD investigating

Jackson police are investigating an aggravated assault case. According to officials, the dispute occurred Thursday evening in the 100 block of Maple Street. JPD said a female was shot once in the leg by friends during an altercation. The names of the suspect(s) and victim are unknown at this time,...
WJTV 12

Capitol police find two shot, killed on Mill Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were shot and killed on Mill Street in Jackson on Thursday, November 17. Reports of a shooting were made just before 9:00 p.m. Capitol police arrived at the scene to find two people dead from gunshot wounds. Authorities with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the incident wasn’t […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Minor Crash, Domestic Disturbance, and more in Leake

2:49 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred in the parking lot of Popeyes. No one was injured. 3:34 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Revere Rd. 3:38 p.m. – Carthage...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Man shot, suspects detained pending investigation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 was quickly on the scene of a reported shooting on the corner of 36th Ave and 37th St. The reported shooting happened at around 2:50 Thursday afternoon. An off-duty police officer reportedly heard the gunfire and was able to radio to officers what happened.
MERIDIAN, MS
WAPT

Sheriff's office searches for gunman in drive-by shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a man, they say was involved in a drive-by shooting. Sheriff Tyree Jones said Gevarian Heard, 21, of Edwards is wanted on 5 counts of aggravated assault and one count of Drive-By Shooting. According to deputies,...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Carjacked grandparent’s vehicle found in Lauderdale County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at school in Jackson was located on Lauderdale County. The suspect ran out from a wooded area east of Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect didn’t display a weapon, but he threatened to use […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Truck Recovered Quickly By JPD After Armed Carjacking; Suspects Still At Large

The City of Jackson Facebook page shared a thank you to Jackson police after their quick response to an armed carjacking. According to The City of Jackson, Wednesday evening at 5:27 p.m., Jackson police received a call about an armed carjacking on Woodview Drive. When officers arrived on scene 12...
WJTV 12

Grandfather accused of shooting grandson inside Byram home

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a man accused of shooting his 18-year-old grandson. The shooting happened at a home along the Siwell Road Corridor around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Police said the unidentified suspect was arrested for aggravated assault/domestic violence. He is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center. According […]
BYRAM, MS
WAPT

Man arrested, accused of shooting 18-year-old grandson

The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday along the Siwell Road Corridor, according to a news release from the Byram Police Department. The 18-year-old was shot multiple times and is in serious condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, police said. The grandfather was arrested and...
BYRAM, MS
WTOK-TV

Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting at Old Marion Apartments in Meridian Thursday night. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said that a 15-year-old has died. It is not clear the condition of the other victim. Meridian Police are investigating the shooting....
MERIDIAN, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi club owner accused of shooting woman during fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police arrested a club owner after a woman was shot. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting happened on Saturday, November 12 at Plush Jxn on Robinson Road. According to Hearn, Carl Powell, the club owner, was arrested shortly after the shooting happened. Police believe an altercation between Powell […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Crime Stoppers: Who killed a man found shot to death in the bed of his pickup truck?

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police and Crime Stoppers are seeking help from the public to identify whoever shot and killed Thelvin Carr. Carr, 62, was found on Oct. 16 in the bed of his 2003 Blue Ford Ranger at the intersection of Newton and Lynch streets, Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said. Carr had a Highpoint .380 pistol underneath his right arm, according to Brown.
JACKSON, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Man who threatened plane crash into Walmart dies in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say an airport worker who flew a stolen plane erratically over north Mississippi and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store has died in prison while awaiting trial. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons says 29-year-old Cory Wayne Patterson was found unresponsive Monday at...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fire breaks out at abandoned Jackson motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned motel on Friday, November 18. The fire happened at Hotel O on Highway 80 near Ellis Avenue. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Teen found dead inside vehicle after shooting, crash in Durant

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after a juvenile was killed. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Jones said officers responded to a shots fired call on Church Street around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14. He said witnesses reported seeing someone in a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle. Officers also received a call […]
DURANT, MS
WJTV 12

Woman charged with attempted arson in Bogue Chitto

BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. (WJTV)- Investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a Bogue Chitto woman has been arrested and charged with attempted arson. Deputies responded to the call at 767 Homesville Road in Bogue Chitto around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11. Upon arrival, they arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42, of Bogue Chitto. The […]
BOGUE CHITTO, MS
WLBT

Man pleads guilty to woman’s slaying inside Canton motel room

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man has pleaded guilty to murder after a woman was found dead at a Canton motel in May of 2021. Johnnie Harris, Jr. pleaded guilty to second degree murder and trafficking in controlled substances and was sentenced to serve thirty years without the possibility of early release or parole for each count.
CANTON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy