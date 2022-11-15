Read full article on original website
WAPT
Altercation leads to one woman shot, JPD investigating
Jackson police are investigating an aggravated assault case. According to officials, the dispute occurred Thursday evening in the 100 block of Maple Street. JPD said a female was shot once in the leg by friends during an altercation. The names of the suspect(s) and victim are unknown at this time,...
Capitol police find two shot, killed on Mill Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were shot and killed on Mill Street in Jackson on Thursday, November 17. Reports of a shooting were made just before 9:00 p.m. Capitol police arrived at the scene to find two people dead from gunshot wounds. Authorities with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the incident wasn’t […]
kicks96news.com
Minor Crash, Domestic Disturbance, and more in Leake
2:49 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred in the parking lot of Popeyes. No one was injured. 3:34 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Revere Rd. 3:38 p.m. – Carthage...
WTOK-TV
Man shot, suspects detained pending investigation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 was quickly on the scene of a reported shooting on the corner of 36th Ave and 37th St. The reported shooting happened at around 2:50 Thursday afternoon. An off-duty police officer reportedly heard the gunfire and was able to radio to officers what happened.
WAPT
Sheriff's office searches for gunman in drive-by shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a man, they say was involved in a drive-by shooting. Sheriff Tyree Jones said Gevarian Heard, 21, of Edwards is wanted on 5 counts of aggravated assault and one count of Drive-By Shooting. According to deputies,...
Carjacked grandparent’s vehicle found in Lauderdale County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at school in Jackson was located on Lauderdale County. The suspect ran out from a wooded area east of Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect didn’t display a weapon, but he threatened to use […]
WLBT
Woman sentenced to 20-40 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The verdict for the murder of Chornell Mayfield in 2019 was made at the Hinds County Circuit Court Friday. On March 30, 2017, Brittany Carter and Mayfield were involved in an ongoing dispute over a mutual love interest. Carter then intentionally struck Mayfield with her vehicle, causing severe injuries.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Truck Recovered Quickly By JPD After Armed Carjacking; Suspects Still At Large
The City of Jackson Facebook page shared a thank you to Jackson police after their quick response to an armed carjacking. According to The City of Jackson, Wednesday evening at 5:27 p.m., Jackson police received a call about an armed carjacking on Woodview Drive. When officers arrived on scene 12...
Grandfather accused of shooting grandson inside Byram home
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a man accused of shooting his 18-year-old grandson. The shooting happened at a home along the Siwell Road Corridor around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Police said the unidentified suspect was arrested for aggravated assault/domestic violence. He is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center. According […]
WAPT
Man arrested, accused of shooting 18-year-old grandson
The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday along the Siwell Road Corridor, according to a news release from the Byram Police Department. The 18-year-old was shot multiple times and is in serious condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, police said. The grandfather was arrested and...
kicks96news.com
Malicious Mischief, Felony Possession, and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1000. JASON R MCBRIDE, 42, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,544.25. JAMES A MOORE, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold – Leake County Justice...
WTOK-TV
Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting at Old Marion Apartments in Meridian Thursday night. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said that a 15-year-old has died. It is not clear the condition of the other victim. Meridian Police are investigating the shooting....
Mississippi club owner accused of shooting woman during fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police arrested a club owner after a woman was shot. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting happened on Saturday, November 12 at Plush Jxn on Robinson Road. According to Hearn, Carl Powell, the club owner, was arrested shortly after the shooting happened. Police believe an altercation between Powell […]
WLBT
Woman takes to social media after she’s told JPD doesn’t have manpower to recover stolen vehicle
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman says dispatchers told her JPD didn’t have the manpower to retrieve her sons’ stolen truck, only to have it picked up hours later after her social media post prompted Chief James Davis to get involved. On Wednesday afternoon, Jan Schaefer took to...
WAPT
Crime Stoppers: Who killed a man found shot to death in the bed of his pickup truck?
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police and Crime Stoppers are seeking help from the public to identify whoever shot and killed Thelvin Carr. Carr, 62, was found on Oct. 16 in the bed of his 2003 Blue Ford Ranger at the intersection of Newton and Lynch streets, Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said. Carr had a Highpoint .380 pistol underneath his right arm, according to Brown.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man who threatened plane crash into Walmart dies in prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say an airport worker who flew a stolen plane erratically over north Mississippi and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store has died in prison while awaiting trial. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons says 29-year-old Cory Wayne Patterson was found unresponsive Monday at...
Fire breaks out at abandoned Jackson motel
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned motel on Friday, November 18. The fire happened at Hotel O on Highway 80 near Ellis Avenue. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Teen found dead inside vehicle after shooting, crash in Durant
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after a juvenile was killed. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Jones said officers responded to a shots fired call on Church Street around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14. He said witnesses reported seeing someone in a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle. Officers also received a call […]
Woman charged with attempted arson in Bogue Chitto
BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. (WJTV)- Investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a Bogue Chitto woman has been arrested and charged with attempted arson. Deputies responded to the call at 767 Homesville Road in Bogue Chitto around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11. Upon arrival, they arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42, of Bogue Chitto. The […]
WLBT
Man pleads guilty to woman’s slaying inside Canton motel room
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man has pleaded guilty to murder after a woman was found dead at a Canton motel in May of 2021. Johnnie Harris, Jr. pleaded guilty to second degree murder and trafficking in controlled substances and was sentenced to serve thirty years without the possibility of early release or parole for each count.
