JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police and Crime Stoppers are seeking help from the public to identify whoever shot and killed Thelvin Carr. Carr, 62, was found on Oct. 16 in the bed of his 2003 Blue Ford Ranger at the intersection of Newton and Lynch streets, Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said. Carr had a Highpoint .380 pistol underneath his right arm, according to Brown.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO