NOLA.com
Slidell woman sentenced after pleading guilty to false disaster relief claim
A 44-year-old Slidell woman was sentenced to five years of probation and will have to pay over $20,000 in restitution for falsely claiming her house had been damaged in a natural disaster, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans. Schshinetia Anderson pleaded guilty in...
WDSU
The Deputy Secretary of Youth Services at OJJ announces resignation after riots and escapes from Bridge City
The Deputy Secretary of Youth Services, William Sommers, who has led the Office of Juvenile Justice since 2020, resigned on Friday. This comes after multiple riots and escapes were reported from the Bridge City Center for Youth. Gov. John Bel Edwards has named Office of Juvenile Justice Assistant Secretary Otha...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying Wojciech Niznik, who has three current warrants for contractor fraud in St. John Parish, Louisiana. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints from local residents in the summer of 2022 regarding Niznik’s contractor fraud.
KPLC TV
Louisiana sees recent rise in STD cases
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the amount of people getting sexually transmitted infections, or STI’s. However, experts worry about the increasing numbers seen here. “If you want to protect yourself, the fewer sexual...
WDSU
Louisiana governor apologizes for 1972 deaths of 2 students
BATON ROUGE, La. — Fifty years after two students were shot and killed by a law enforcement officer during a protest at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s governor has signed a formal apology for their unjust killings. The fatal shooting of Leonard Brown and Denver Smith occurred...
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
St. Tammany deputies collar 147 drug suspects over last 3 months
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has been busy taking illegal narcotics and weapons off the streets – 147 felony and misdemeanor arrests and 28 illegal guns seized.
WDSU
St. Tammany waterways being cleared of Ida debris to enhance area drainage starting Nov. 19
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper announced on Friday that an effort to clear scenic waterways of debris to enhance area drainage will begin Saturday, Nov. 19. The $12.6 million project will remove nearly 3,400 trees impacted by Hurricane Ida from 97 miles of...
WDSU
Louisiana man convicted of raping police informant
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana jury has convicted a career criminal of raping a police informant who had been sent into a drug house in a sting that went unmonitored and unprotected by law enforcement. Antonio D. Jones was found guilty Thursday of two counts of third-degree rape...
NOLA.com
Historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi will be replaced. Well, eventually.
For six months, a 1930s-era bridge on a rural highway that connects New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been closed, negatively impacting businesses and prolonging travel times for thousands of daily drivers. Help is on the way - but it won't come anytime soon. The Louisiana Department of...
WDSU
Florida judge grants Petito family $3M in lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above: Surveillance video shows Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie days before murder. The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have reached a $3 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed after authorities concluded he strangled her during a cross-country trip in August 2021.
Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements
Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements. Louisiana – On November 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Kenisha R. Callahan, age 45, and a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 9, 2022, to five years of probation and one year of home confinement by U.S. District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle after Callahan had pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return, one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and one count of making a false statement to the Department of Education.
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the filing, on November 10, 2022, of a one-count bill of information charging Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 79, of New Orleans, Louisiana with access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A” in the bill of information.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Contractor Fraud Suspect
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Contractor Fraud Suspect. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 14, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s aid in locating Nicholas Flournoy, who is wanted for contractor fraud. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s...
Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations
Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced a settlement with Walmart to resolve charges that the business contributed to the opioid addiction issue by failing to properly supervise opioid dispensing at its stores. The settlement will give $3.1 billion in national funding for treatment and recovery services for those suffering from opioid use disorder. It also includes comprehensive, court-ordered obligations, such as stringent oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and identify suspect medications.
WDSU
St. Tammany reserve deputy terminated after domestic violence arrest
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reserve deputy was terminated after he was arrested on accusations of domestic violence on Tuesday night. Paul Michael Hebert was terminated and faces one charge of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. The sheriff said Hebert struck his...
WDSU
Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy announces his decision on governors race
Sen. Bill Cassidy has made his decision on the Louisiana governors race next year. Cassidy confirmed Tuesday that he would make a decision on whether or not he would run for the position by the end of the week. He announced in a statement Friday that he would not seek...
WDSU
Louisiana Department of Education says schools returned to pre-pandemic performance levels
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley announced Wednesday that the state's newest performance scores matched those from before the pandemic. The 2022 official scores were the first to be released since 2019 due to the pandemic but simulated scored were released in 2021. Jefferson...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany reserve deputy fired and arrested in domestic abuse case
A reserve deputy was fired and arrested Tuesday after the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office learned that he had been accused of hitting his girlfriend while several young children were in the home, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. Paul Michael Hebert, 38, was booked into the...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany public schools ready cameras for special education classrooms
St. Tammany Parish Public Schools recently began accepting requests from parents who want video cameras placed in their children’s special education classrooms, becoming quite likely the first school system in Louisiana to meet the requirement made law by the state Legislature in 2021. That law was designed to increase...
