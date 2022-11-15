Bernalillo County Commission to decide on who fills vacant seat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commission will decide Tuesday night who takes former State Senator Jacob Candelaria’s seat at the roundhouse. Candeleria resigned last month from the District 26 seat, which reaches from the westside down to Central Ave.

Eight people applied for the vacant seat, which has gained attention recently. The county commission clashed last month over issues on how fast the process of filling the seat should move forward.

