Bernalillo County Commission to decide on who fills vacant seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commission will decide Tuesday night who takes former State Senator Jacob Candelaria’s seat at the roundhouse. Candeleria resigned last month from the District 26 seat, which reaches from the westside down to Central Ave.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: City council discusses illegal firearm tipline
- Crime: Red and white necklace is key clue in East Mountain homicide, BCSO asks for help
- KRQE Investigates: New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago
- New Mexico: Where does New Mexico rank on the most overweight, obese states in America?
Eight people applied for the vacant seat, which has gained attention recently. The county commission clashed last month over issues on how fast the process of filling the seat should move forward.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0