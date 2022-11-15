Read full article on original website
herdzone.com
Marshall Basketball Non-Conference Promotional Schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va – Marshall Athletics has announced their non-conference home basketball games promotional schedule. Coppin State (November 19) and Chicago State (November 21) will serve as Thankful Nights. Fans who bring a canned food item will get $5 off their ticket. The canned goods are being donated to the Facing Hunger Foodbank.
herdzone.com
Marshall Swimming and Diving Closes Out Day Two at Purdue Invite
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Marshall University swimming and diving team finished day two of the Purdue Invite on Thursday. "Couldn't have asked for a better day from these women," Herd swimming and diving head coach Ian Walsh said. "We had at least one season best from every single swimmer. Our divers had a strong showing following yesterday's two event session."
Prep Football: Winfield-Hoover, Hurricane-GW rematches highlight Kanawha Valley quarterfinals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The quarterfinal round of the state high school playoffs will have a familiar feel in the Kanawha Valley. Four schools from Kanawha and Putnam counties qualified for the postseason – Herbert Hoover and Winfield in Class AA along with George Washington and Hurricane in Class AAA – and all four advanced past the first round. That sets up rematches in both classes this week, with spots in the state semifinals on the line.
herdzone.com
Seidu Goal Helps No. 9 Herd Men’s Soccer Past Elon in 2022 NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament First Round
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The No. 9 Marshall University men's soccer team (11-3-3) used a late first-half goal from sophomore Mohammed Seidu to down the Elon Phoenix (11-5-3), 1-0, on Thursday night in Elon, North Carolina, in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament. Graduate student goalkeeper...
herdzone.com
Herd Volleyball Sees Season End with Loss to Jaguars
FOLEY, Ala. – The Marshall University volleyball team (10-20) falls to the South Alabama Jaguars (17-12) in four sets, 3-1, (25-11, 22-25, 25-16, 25-12) on Thursday night in the second round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament. "This is not at all how we wanted our season to...
herdzone.com
Marshall Swimming and Diving Finishes Day One at Purdue Invite
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Marshall University swimming and diving team closed out day one at the Purdue Invite on Wednesday in West Lafayette, Indiana. "This group had a strong first day, knowing this is one of our weaker sessions with our event lists," Herd head coach Ian Wash said. "They walked away with 33 season-best performances, nine lifetime-best performances and one new top 10 all-time performance."
herdzone.com
Hurrion, Lopicic Ranked in a Tie for 40th in Doubles by ITA
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University tennis pairing of Sophia Hurrion and Andjela Lopicic were ranked in a tie for 40th in doubles in the November 16 rankings. The pair concluded the fall with a 2-1 record before entering the rankings for the first time this season. For the...
Metro News
Roundup: Herbert Hoover gets by Winfield 27-26 in final seconds; Hurricane, North Marion, James Monroe and Doddridge County advance
A closer look at quarterfinals across the state on Friday. No. 4 HURRICANE 56, No. 5 George Washington 28: The Redskins’ explosive offense was at the top of its game and Mondrell Dean rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns to help Hurricane qualify for a state semifinal for the first time in school history.
herdzone.com
Herd Volleyball Survives ULM Comeback in SBC Tournament First Round
FOLEY, Ala. – The Marshall University volleyball team (10-19) survived a comeback by the ULM Warhawks (7-25) to take its 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament First Round match in five sets (25-19, 25-17, 17-25, 21-25, 15-13) in Foley, Alabama, on Wednesday. "Survive and advance is all that matters this...
herdzone.com
Marshall Athletics Announces Herd Exchange
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Athletics Department, in conjunction with INFLCR, is excited to announce the Herd Exchange, which will allow student-athletes to pursue Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) business opportunities. Companies can register for Herd Exchange now via Herdzone.com/Exchange. Examples of possible business deals include public appearances,...
herdzone.com
Marshall University Athletics and The Brandr Group Launch Group Licensing for Student-Athletes
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University Athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing agreement for the university's student-athletes covering all The Thundering Herd's 18 varsity sports. This partnership creates new opportunities for Marshall student-athletes to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) using the school's official trademarks and logos.
herdzone.com
Herd Men’s Basketball Lead Wire-To-Wire in Win over Miami (OH)
OXFORD, Ohio – The Marshall University men's basketball team (2-1) defeated Miami (OH) (1-3) on a historic night from Millett Hall on Thursday night. Marshall defeated the RedHawks (1-2) 95-69, as fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey became the fourth member of the 2,000-point club in men's basketball history. Kinsey joins...
herdzone.com
Traylor named Marshall's Associate Athletic Director of Communications
HUNTINGTON – Grant Traylor has been hired as Marshall's Associate Athletic Director of Communications, Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears announced Thursday. Traylor, the 2021 West Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, will oversee strategic communications and media relations for Marshall's athletic department to enhance Marshall's brand on a local and national scale through innovative and creative messaging that brings fans and the community closer to teams and student-athletes.
Mom reflects on special birth memories at West Virginia hospital
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Saint Mary’s Medical Center will be closing the doors on its labor and delivery center Friday, Nov. 18, and one mom in the area says as sad as it is to see the facility go, she’s even more sad that other mothers in the area won’t have the same experience […]
WVU Medicine, Thomas Health acquisition means big medical changes in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The merger of two of West Virginia’s biggest employers is almost final, and with it will come some big health care changes. Given the unhealthy nature of West Virginia, it’s no surprise that the largest industry in the state is health care. Earlier this year, the state’s biggest employer WVU Health […]
wchsnetwork.com
Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
Roane County, West Virginia appoints new sheriff
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sheriff has been appointed in Roane County, West Virginia. According to Roane County Commission President Randy Whited, Philip Dever was appointed to the job Friday morning. Dever, who currently works for the sheriff’s department as a bailiff, will begin his new duties on December 1, 2022. He’s been with […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia, BOE approves 2023-2024 academic calendar
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education has passed the school calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year. According to the BOE, the school year will start for students on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 with teachers starting their school year on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The calendar will include a full week […]
The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
