Huntington, WV

herdzone.com

Marshall Basketball Non-Conference Promotional Schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va – Marshall Athletics has announced their non-conference home basketball games promotional schedule. Coppin State (November 19) and Chicago State (November 21) will serve as Thankful Nights. Fans who bring a canned food item will get $5 off their ticket. The canned goods are being donated to the Facing Hunger Foodbank.
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Marshall Swimming and Diving Closes Out Day Two at Purdue Invite

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Marshall University swimming and diving team finished day two of the Purdue Invite on Thursday. "Couldn't have asked for a better day from these women," Herd swimming and diving head coach Ian Walsh said. "We had at least one season best from every single swimmer. Our divers had a strong showing following yesterday's two event session."
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Winfield-Hoover, Hurricane-GW rematches highlight Kanawha Valley quarterfinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The quarterfinal round of the state high school playoffs will have a familiar feel in the Kanawha Valley. Four schools from Kanawha and Putnam counties qualified for the postseason – Herbert Hoover and Winfield in Class AA along with George Washington and Hurricane in Class AAA – and all four advanced past the first round. That sets up rematches in both classes this week, with spots in the state semifinals on the line.
WINFIELD, WV
herdzone.com

Herd Volleyball Sees Season End with Loss to Jaguars

FOLEY, Ala. – The Marshall University volleyball team (10-20) falls to the South Alabama Jaguars (17-12) in four sets, 3-1, (25-11, 22-25, 25-16, 25-12) on Thursday night in the second round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament. "This is not at all how we wanted our season to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Marshall Swimming and Diving Finishes Day One at Purdue Invite

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Marshall University swimming and diving team closed out day one at the Purdue Invite on Wednesday in West Lafayette, Indiana. "This group had a strong first day, knowing this is one of our weaker sessions with our event lists," Herd head coach Ian Wash said. "They walked away with 33 season-best performances, nine lifetime-best performances and one new top 10 all-time performance."
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Hurrion, Lopicic Ranked in a Tie for 40th in Doubles by ITA

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University tennis pairing of Sophia Hurrion and Andjela Lopicic were ranked in a tie for 40th in doubles in the November 16 rankings. The pair concluded the fall with a 2-1 record before entering the rankings for the first time this season. For the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Herd Volleyball Survives ULM Comeback in SBC Tournament First Round

FOLEY, Ala. – The Marshall University volleyball team (10-19) survived a comeback by the ULM Warhawks (7-25) to take its 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament First Round match in five sets (25-19, 25-17, 17-25, 21-25, 15-13) in Foley, Alabama, on Wednesday. "Survive and advance is all that matters this...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Marshall Athletics Announces Herd Exchange

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Athletics Department, in conjunction with INFLCR, is excited to announce the Herd Exchange, which will allow student-athletes to pursue Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) business opportunities. Companies can register for Herd Exchange now via Herdzone.com/Exchange. Examples of possible business deals include public appearances,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Marshall University Athletics and The Brandr Group Launch Group Licensing for Student-Athletes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University Athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing agreement for the university's student-athletes covering all The Thundering Herd's 18 varsity sports. This partnership creates new opportunities for Marshall student-athletes to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) using the school's official trademarks and logos.
herdzone.com

Herd Men’s Basketball Lead Wire-To-Wire in Win over Miami (OH)

OXFORD, Ohio – The Marshall University men's basketball team (2-1) defeated Miami (OH) (1-3) on a historic night from Millett Hall on Thursday night. Marshall defeated the RedHawks (1-2) 95-69, as fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey became the fourth member of the 2,000-point club in men's basketball history. Kinsey joins...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Traylor named Marshall's Associate Athletic Director of Communications

HUNTINGTON – Grant Traylor has been hired as Marshall's Associate Athletic Director of Communications, Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears announced Thursday. Traylor, the 2021 West Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, will oversee strategic communications and media relations for Marshall's athletic department to enhance Marshall's brand on a local and national scale through innovative and creative messaging that brings fans and the community closer to teams and student-athletes.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Roane County, West Virginia appoints new sheriff

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sheriff has been appointed in Roane County, West Virginia. According to Roane County Commission President Randy Whited, Philip Dever was appointed to the job Friday morning. Dever, who currently works for the sheriff’s department as a bailiff, will begin his new duties on December 1, 2022. He’s been with […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV

