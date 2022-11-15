Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate For $40 Right Now
Early Black Friday deals are already rolling out, including some pretty excellent discounts on a variety of PlayStation products. Amazon and Best Buy are currently selling Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition and the standard version for a pretty nice discount. The Ultimate Edition is marked down to $40 right...
Gamespot
Best Xbox Black Friday Deals - Save On Brand-New Releases, Consoles, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With Black Friday 2022 rapidly approaching, major retailers have really started to ramp up deals on gaming products, including Xbox Series X|S games and accessories. You can save big on blockbuster exclusives, first-party controllers, headsets, and more at retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and the Xbox Store.
Gamespot
Get Demon's Souls For $30 Right Now
Demon's Souls, a remake of the eponymous 2009 game and a PS5 launch title, is available right now for $30 at Amazon and Best Buy. Like many other Black Friday PlayStation deals, this is the lowest we've seen Demon's Souls go on sale for. It was released in 2020 and since then has periodically been discounted. The lowest price the physical edition ever dropped to, before now, has been around $40.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Starter Evolutions Guide For Fuecoco, Quaxly, And Sprigatito
A new Pokemon generation is here, and as usual, that means you have another selection of three starter Pokemon to choose from. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet don't break from tradition too much, once again presenting you with three adorable creatures representing the three most fundamental types in the series: fire (Fuecoco), water (Quaxly), and grass (Sprigatito). Before you make your selection, though, you might want to know more about what they ultimately become through their evolutions, and that's where we can help.
Gamespot
Review Roundup For Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Reviews have gone live for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the latest entry in the mainline pocket monster series. Like other major entries in the franchise, Scarlet and Violet introduces dozens of new Pokemon, gives players a new expansive region to explore, and adds a number of new gameplay mechanics to the signature gotta catch 'em all formula.
Gamespot
Scarlet Or Violet? Every Version-Exclusive Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring players to the Paldea region very soon, and despite the new Spain-inspired setting, one thing remains the same: version-exclusive Pokemon. Yes, once again, there will be Pokemon in Scarlet that aren't available in Violet, and vice versa. If you want to collect them all, you'll need to trade with a friend.
Gamespot
Grab 7 Steam Games For $10 Right Now
Fanatical’s new Build Your Own Slayer Bundle 8 includes up to seven PC games for just $10. Like other Fanatical DIY deals, customers select from a list of 19 games to build their own bundle, and there are multiple pricing options. The $10 tier offers the best value, getting you seven games for as low as $1.43 apiece, but you can also opt for just five games for $8 or three games for $5.
Gamespot
Get Sackboy: A Big Adventure For $20 Today
Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 and PS5 editions are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. These are the lowest prices we've seen for Sackboy so far. Both versions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure are $20, reduced by $40 from the original price of $60. Sackboy: A Big Adventure...
Gamespot
All 45 New Games Arriving In The Nintendo Switch eShop This Week
The Nintendo Switch eShop is getting 45 new games this week, including the highly anticipated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Game Freak's next mainline Pokemon game is set to release on November 18. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is an open world game set in Paldea, a region loosely inspired by Spain....
Gamespot
Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet – Launch Trailer
Embark on a new, open-world Pokémon adventure through the rich and expansive Paldea region! Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, available now on Nintendo Switch!
Gamespot
Get The Last Of Us PS5 Remake For $50 Today
Black Friday doesn't officially begin for another week, but Amazon and Best Buy are rolling out good video game deals already. One of the nice offers available now includes the recently released The Last of Us Part I Remake for $50, which is down $20 from the game's $70 list price.
Gamespot
Get Gran Turismo 7 PS5 Standard Edition For $40
For those looking to snag a Gran Turismo 7 deal this Black Friday, there are discounts on both the standard edition and the special 25th anniversary edition. These prices are pretty much the lowest Gran Turismo 7 has been available at all year, with previous PS5 edition sale prices hovering around the $50 mark.
Gamespot
PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale Is Live - Check Out The Best Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Two years after it first launched, the PS5 has one of the best gaming libraries around. Thanks to a combination of backwards compatibility with the PS4 generation, stunning first-party games, and plenty of third-party support, there's no shortage of quality gaming experiences to be had on the PS5. For Black Friday, Sony is slashing the price on over 600 games in its digital store, and we've gone through the list to find some of the best titles and deals that you can grab right now.
Gamespot
You Can't Play Mei In Overwatch 2 Right Now, But You Can Buy A $10 Skin For Her
Overwatch 2 hero Mei hasn't been playable since the end of October, when Blizzard took the character offline due to game-breaking bugs caused by her Ice Wall move. While the patch has been pushed back from November 15 to November 17, Blizzard decided to go ahead with the release of a new $10 epic skin for Mei on the 15th, even though she's still missing from the roster.
Gamespot
Get Horizon Forbidden West On PS5 For $40 Today
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a deal this year, and if you're in the market for one of Sony's best PlayStation exclusives of 2022, Amazon and Best Buy have you covered. Both stores are selling Horizon Forbidden West for only $40 USD right now, which is the best markdown on the title we've seen since launch.
Gamespot
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals keep pouring in at major retailers, with steep discounts available now on a bunch of exclusive games, third-party hits, and a bevy of accessories. We've rounded up the best Black Friday Switch deals available now. We'll continue to update this roundup over the next week as new deals go live.
Gamespot
The Devil In Me Best Ending Guide - How To Save Everyone
The latest installment in the Dark Pictures Anthology, The Devil in Me, is now available, giving players their fourth entry in as many years. In The Devil in Me, knowing how to save everyone is a delicate balancing act of wise, split-second decisions. It's not easy, and there's no way to overwrite a fatal error other than starting the game over, so if you're really keen on seeing the version of the slasher story where no one is slashed--or maybe you just want the related Achievement or Trophy--here's how to get the best ending in The Devil in Me and ensure everyone survives, even Connie the dog.
Gamespot
Xbox Series S Holiday Edition Now Available For $250
Ahead of Black Friday, The Xbox Series S "Holiday" Console is now available at major retailers for $250. With the gift-giving season around the corner, the Xbox Series S will likely be a popular pick this year, especially at this limited-time $250 price. We wouldn't be surprised to see the console sell out in the coming weeks, so if you want to put the Xbox Series S under the tree, it's a good idea to buy it as soon as possible.
Gamespot
Gori: Cuddly Carnage Lets You Wage War On Angry Toys As A Badass Cat
If you walked through Stray's neon-soaked streets and thought "this game could use a lot more unicorn killing," then you're in luck thanks to Gori: Cuddly Carnage's latest trailer. The "skate-and-slash" action game's trailer debuted during the PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview. It features the titular Gori--who the game's official...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Steam's Most-Popular Paid Game Right Now
We already knew that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 sold a lot of copies, but it appears to be one of the biggest entries in the series in several years. Currently, Modern Warfare 2 is Steam's most-played paid game by a massive margin, with a peak player-count of 450,000 in the past 24 hours.
