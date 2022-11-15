ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KRMG

Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring 'woke' education

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — A federal judge in Florida on Thursday blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount

DENVER — (AP) — While conceding his tight U.S. House race to Republican Lauren Boebert, Democrat Adam Frisch said on Friday that his surprisingly strong campaign showed just how tired many GOP voters are of Boebert's brash style. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado's sprawling...
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

Inside liberated Kherson, a major hub retaken by Ukrainian forces

KHERSON, Ukraine — The road to Kherson, scattered with burnt-out tanks and vehicles, at one point stops being a functional road due to a collapsed bridge, requiring a hastily constructed dirt track. The post-apocalyptic scenery around is unsurprising considering that until about a week ago, this area of otherwise unremarkable countryside was amongst the most fiercely contested pieces of land on earth. Almost every building on both sides of the road shows some sign of damage from the fighting. At least half of them are totally destroyed.

