U.S. eyes shifts on climate payments, in possible breakthrough at summit
New text circulating at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt suggests that Washington is reconsidering its resistance to supplying developing countries with funds for the damage they suffer from rising temperatures.
Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring 'woke' education
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — A federal judge in Florida on Thursday blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling...
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount
DENVER — (AP) — While conceding his tight U.S. House race to Republican Lauren Boebert, Democrat Adam Frisch said on Friday that his surprisingly strong campaign showed just how tired many GOP voters are of Boebert's brash style. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado's sprawling...
Exclusive: Ex-Russian spy flees to the NATO country that captured him, delivering another embarrassing blow to Moscow
TALLINN, Estonia — “The Russians have no idea,” Alexander Toots, the head of Estonian counterintelligence, tells me, laughing. “They have absolutely no idea he is here. You can be the one to tell them.”. Toots was referring to the defection of a Russian spy to Estonia. But...
Inside liberated Kherson, a major hub retaken by Ukrainian forces
KHERSON, Ukraine — The road to Kherson, scattered with burnt-out tanks and vehicles, at one point stops being a functional road due to a collapsed bridge, requiring a hastily constructed dirt track. The post-apocalyptic scenery around is unsurprising considering that until about a week ago, this area of otherwise unremarkable countryside was amongst the most fiercely contested pieces of land on earth. Almost every building on both sides of the road shows some sign of damage from the fighting. At least half of them are totally destroyed.
