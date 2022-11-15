ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Used truck prices fall as OEM supply chain clears

The trend is clear. Used truck prices continue to fall across almost all years and models as new truck manufacturers gain an upper hand over supply chain disruptions. So, those who purchased a used truck at a sky-high price a few months ago could be feeling buyer’s remorse, especially as spot freight rates have tumbled with contract rates falling right behind them.
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
msn.com

Gas prices ‘to tumble 30pc’ as winter supply fears ease - live updates

Natural gas prices will slump 30pc in the coming months as mild weather and a rush of supplies help to ease fears about a winter crisis, according to Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street bank said it expects benchmark European prices to fall to €85 per megawatt-hour in the first quarter of 2023, down from current levels of around €120.
Money

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Rising the Fastest

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Rising interest rates may have slammed the brakes on would-be home sales this year, but sellers aren't budging on asking price. In fact, in the majority of metro markets, new data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) shows, home sale prices are actually higher than they were at this time last year.
COLORADO STATE
Truth About Cars

Car Loan Delinquencies Keep Increasing, Who Is to Blame?

Not that you couldn’t have figured this one out all by yourself, but car loan delinquencies are reaching record levels once again. The culprits are the usual suspects. Wages have failed to keep pace with inflation for a couple of generations, current inflation rates are at record highs, and those loan-accommodation programs set up during the pandemic are all expiring now. Basically, regular people are becoming broke so they’re starting to be forced into tough financial decisions – including whether to make their car payments against heating their homes or feeding their families.
CBS News

Diesel fuels costs climb, reaching a new premium over gasoline

The cost of diesel fuel hit a record premium over the cost of gasoline as refinery outages and Russia's war on Ukraine limit supply and drive up prices ahead of winter. The national average for diesel fuel was $5.34 on Thursday, about $1.61 above the price of gasoline, according to Oil Price Information Service (OPIS).
CBS San Francisco

U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Detroit

Carvana cuts 1,500 jobs on slowing used-car demand

(CNN) - Used-car retailer Carvana Co. is cutting 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, the company said on Friday, amid waning demand for used cars on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages.Demand for used cars has been negatively impacted by hybrid-working models and higher costs caused by rising interest rates, as consumers rethink personal mobility options to try and trim their daily expenses.CNBC, which first reported the layoffs, cited an internal memo, that the company faced economic headwinds from higher financing costs and it "failed to accurately predict how this would all play out and the impact it would have on our business."Carvana, whose shares were down about 7% at noon, has missed expectations for adjusted earnings in the last five quarters, per Refinitiv data, as expenses soared and demand for used cars dipped.The company, best known for its automated car vending machines, earlier this year laid off around 2,500 employees, or 12% of its workforce, in a bid to cut costs among its other measures.
Seacoast Current

Gas Prices Back Up but Not for Long, Analyst Says

Gas prices that dropped in recent weeks have jumped an average of 22 cents in the past week on the Seacoast, but it's only a temporary situation. The average price of regular in New Hampshire was $3.72 Wednesday, according to AAA Northern New England's survey of gas prices, compared to $3.50 a week ago and $3.39 a month ago. It's a similar situation in Maine, where the average price is $3.89 versus $3.65 a week ago and $3.52 a month ago.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy