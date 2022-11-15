Read full article on original website
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
How Much Diesel Is Left? Shortage Fears as East Coast Supplies 'Very Low'
The U.S. has slightly replenished its diesel supplies, but inventory levels remain low in the East Coast.
Carscoops
Used Car Prices Jumped A Whopping 52%, New Cars By 29% While Your Income Went Up Only 13% During The Past 3 Years
The market is not as kind to car buyers as it used to be, with inflation, supply chain issues, and rising prices making cars less affordable. A new study by iSeeCars proves what we have already felt when going through car ads, showing the true extent of the problem. According...
freightwaves.com
Used truck prices fall as OEM supply chain clears
The trend is clear. Used truck prices continue to fall across almost all years and models as new truck manufacturers gain an upper hand over supply chain disruptions. So, those who purchased a used truck at a sky-high price a few months ago could be feeling buyer’s remorse, especially as spot freight rates have tumbled with contract rates falling right behind them.
28 Tips for Negotiating With Car Dealers
If you’re considering getting a new car but you’re not sure what to expect or how to handle yourself, consider these tips before you go to the dealership.
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
A top oil analyst explains why oil is about to surge to $120 - and stay there for 2 years as Europe battles supply shocks
Good morning. Phil Rosen here, reporting from a dark and cold New York City. If you've even peeked at markets recently, odds are you've caught some of the massive blast of crypto news that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX unleashed last week. It's drawn comparisons to Lehman Brothers' epic 2008 implosion, and...
msn.com
Gas prices ‘to tumble 30pc’ as winter supply fears ease - live updates
Natural gas prices will slump 30pc in the coming months as mild weather and a rush of supplies help to ease fears about a winter crisis, according to Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street bank said it expects benchmark European prices to fall to €85 per megawatt-hour in the first quarter of 2023, down from current levels of around €120.
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Rising the Fastest
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Rising interest rates may have slammed the brakes on would-be home sales this year, but sellers aren't budging on asking price. In fact, in the majority of metro markets, new data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) shows, home sale prices are actually higher than they were at this time last year.
Truth About Cars
Car Loan Delinquencies Keep Increasing, Who Is to Blame?
Not that you couldn’t have figured this one out all by yourself, but car loan delinquencies are reaching record levels once again. The culprits are the usual suspects. Wages have failed to keep pace with inflation for a couple of generations, current inflation rates are at record highs, and those loan-accommodation programs set up during the pandemic are all expiring now. Basically, regular people are becoming broke so they’re starting to be forced into tough financial decisions – including whether to make their car payments against heating their homes or feeding their families.
NOLA.com
Drilling returns to north Louisiana as Ukraine war, tight supplies send natural gas prices soaring
Natural gas drillers are flooding back into rural northwest Louisiana, putting the highest number of new rigs into service there since the boom a decade ago, as global demand for the fuel soars. The war in Ukraine has sent Germany and other countries scrambling for gas due to Russian supply...
Diesel prices rising after falling U.S. refinery capacity and loss of Russian imports
The Energy Information Administration recently reported that distillate inventories were at their lowest levels since 2008. (The primary distillates are diesel, jet fuel and heating oil.) However, in 2008 distillate levels were low coming out of spring. Currently, they are low going into fall. That is far worse than the...
Diesel fuels costs climb, reaching a new premium over gasoline
The cost of diesel fuel hit a record premium over the cost of gasoline as refinery outages and Russia's war on Ukraine limit supply and drive up prices ahead of winter. The national average for diesel fuel was $5.34 on Thursday, about $1.61 above the price of gasoline, according to Oil Price Information Service (OPIS).
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year
Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
As gas prices ease, US now has to deal with diesel crisis
As the United States took steps to alleviate high gas prices this year, the cost of diesel, another key commodity, has been quietly climbing for months thanks to a supply crisis that threatens to extend to nearly every corner of the U.S. economy this winter.
Carvana cuts 1,500 jobs on slowing used-car demand
(CNN) - Used-car retailer Carvana Co. is cutting 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, the company said on Friday, amid waning demand for used cars on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages.Demand for used cars has been negatively impacted by hybrid-working models and higher costs caused by rising interest rates, as consumers rethink personal mobility options to try and trim their daily expenses.CNBC, which first reported the layoffs, cited an internal memo, that the company faced economic headwinds from higher financing costs and it "failed to accurately predict how this would all play out and the impact it would have on our business."Carvana, whose shares were down about 7% at noon, has missed expectations for adjusted earnings in the last five quarters, per Refinitiv data, as expenses soared and demand for used cars dipped.The company, best known for its automated car vending machines, earlier this year laid off around 2,500 employees, or 12% of its workforce, in a bid to cut costs among its other measures.
Gas Prices Back Up but Not for Long, Analyst Says
Gas prices that dropped in recent weeks have jumped an average of 22 cents in the past week on the Seacoast, but it's only a temporary situation. The average price of regular in New Hampshire was $3.72 Wednesday, according to AAA Northern New England's survey of gas prices, compared to $3.50 a week ago and $3.39 a month ago. It's a similar situation in Maine, where the average price is $3.89 versus $3.65 a week ago and $3.52 a month ago.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
GM Expects EV Profits to Be Comparable to Gas Vehicles by 2025, Years Ahead of Schedule
General Motors expects its new electric vehicles to be in-line with traditional cars and trucks with internal combustion engines by mid-decade. GM CEO Mary Barra on Thursday said the significant increase in profits factors in federal incentives under the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act. GM also boosted its 2022 cash...
