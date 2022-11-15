Read full article on original website
more1049.com
Brad Hindt To Be Named Next Sheldon Fire Chief
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The Sheldon City Council has settled on a name for who will fill the upcoming opening as Fire Chief and he is no stranger to the community. Councilman Ken Snyder had originally stated he was hoping to make the official appointment at Wednesday’s meeting but changed that thought at the recommendation of City Attorney Micah Schreurs.
‘Arming staff isn’t the best response’: Spirit Lake Police Chief says he does not support school’s safety plan
In the four-page letter, Chief Shane Brevik gave numerous reasons why he believes the plan to arm teachers is a dangerous one that he is not on board with.
nwestiowa.com
Tour of Homes returns to Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A Tour of Homes event is returning to Sioux Center this holiday season, courtesy of the Sioux Center Health Foundation. The event is set for 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, or 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 10. It’s one of the many activities included the Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce’s Hometown Holidays weekend.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City asks residents to bag recyclables
SIOUX CITY — The City of Sioux City is encouraging residents to bag all solid waste and recycling material to assist with the efficiency of the collection process. The city said in a statement that residents should use clear or blue plastic bags when bagging recycling materials. "Recently there...
Sioux City Hard Rock announces support to restore Hubbard Park
The recently renovated Hubbard Park is getting another update thanks to the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
Owner of Sergeant Bluff construction company pleads guilty to tax evasion
A Sergeant Bluff businessman has pleaded guilty for tax evasion.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Arrested On Warrant For Vehicle Theft
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested on a felony Lyon County theft warrant for a crime that allegedly occurred in May of this year. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Alison Rae Peltier of Sioux Falls is accused of the theft of a motor vehicle. She was arrested on Wednesday.
nwestiowa.com
Latinx students take on higher ed
REGIONAL—For decades, N’West Iowa communities have been reshaped by immigration. As newcomers continue to establish themselves in the region, their presence is beginning to register in the world of higher education. At Northwestern College in Orange City, Dordt University in Sioux Center and Northwest Iowa Community College in...
siouxcountyradio.com
Jo Ann Vollink
Jo Ann Vollink talks about fundraising for agility equipment at the new Sioux Center Dog Park. You can donate to the cause at siouxcenter.org/603.
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Public Intoxication Charge
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Attorney has pled not guilty to a public intoxication charge following an alleged incident last week in Spirit Lake. Amy Zenor was arrested by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated person in the courthouse.
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
School officials said the principal of South Sioux City Middle School is currently on administrative leave.
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for trespassing, intoxication
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrests of 31-year-old Santiago Morales Lopez and 27-year-old Oswaldo Jamie Chavez Morales stemmed from a report of them banging on a resident’s garage door on the 700 block of Third Street Circle Southeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center vets given Quilts of Valor
SIOUX CENTER—With prayer, the singing of the national anthem and the presentation of Quilts of Valor to two Sioux Center veterans, Sioux Center High School students took time Thursday (Nov. 10) to honor the service of veterans in its 2022 Veterans Day program. High school principal Brent Town began...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
nwestiowa.com
Four injured in icy collision in Sheldon
SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Iowa county attorney allegedly intoxicated in courthouse
An investigation found the person in question to be 39-year-old County Attorney Amy Zenor, who was subsequently charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
kicdam.com
New Park Begins Planning Thanks to Private Donation to Spirit Lake Kiwanis
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A new park in Spirit Lake is in the planning stages thanks to a donation from Okoboji landowner Lee Seemann. The proposal brought before the Spirit Lake School Board placed the park on school grounds but wouldn’t require funding from the school. Brad...
Iowa DOT presented possible designs for Gordon Drive viaduct project
Alternative designs for the Gordon Drive Viaduct and Bacon Creek Conduit project were presented to the public in person and virtually.
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
