Read full article on original website
Related
GamingToday
Massachusetts Clears Way For Sportsbook Certification Ahead of 2023 Sports Betting Launch
Massachusetts has unanimously approved an emergency regulation that will allow sportsbooks licensed in the Bay State to launch here next year when sports betting goes live. The 5-0 vote today by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) allows the commission to certify for launch those operators that meet state regulatory and approved industry standards.
Comments / 0