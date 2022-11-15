Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Related
Record numbers for Thanksgiving meal distribution amid Ian recovery
St. Matthew’s House and its partners helped feed a record 1,501 families at today’s Hope For The Holidays turkey distribution at First Baptist Church of Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Araya Sushi Asian Grill closing, Red Lobster closes in Naples
Araya Sushi Asian Grill in North Naples is permanently closing the day before Thanksgiving after operating for more than nine years. . Araya opened in October 2014 in the former Dunkin’ Donuts space next to CiCi’s Pizza in Uptown Center, just east of Sam’s Club on Immokalee Road in North Naples. It was the second restaurant for residents Jon and On Augsondthung.
WINKNEWS.com
St. Matthew’s House hosts turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
St. Matthew’s House is making sure families in need have a feast on Thanksgiving Day. The organization expects this year’s food giveaway to be their biggest yet. Hope for the holidays. It’s something so many in Southwest Florida could use as Thanksgiving approaches. “It’s like, either, do...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL woman becomes first-time homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity has helped a mother of six to officially become a first-time homeowner, and WINK News was there when they raised the walls for her new home. Janeisha Owens, a mother of six, works full-time and couldn’t afford to rent or own property in Southwest Florida until she found Habitat for Humanity.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman grabs hundreds of dollars from Cape Coral pizzeria
Paradise Pizza in Cape Coral hopes someone can help find a woman who they said took hundreds of dollars in cash. The woman took the cash when the only server in the restaurant went to grab her to-go order. Walking out of a restaurant with a pizza and a side...
NBC 2
Free Dental Care Day offering services to Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Smiles for the Community is looking to give back to Southwest Florida by offering free dental service on Saturday, November 19th. The free program is for adults 18 or over who can not get dental care anywhere else. It will take place from 7:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m.
WINKNEWS.com
City of Naples transitions back to normalcy ahead of holiday season
With the city of Naples holiday events starting Monday with the Christmas on Third Street tree lighting ceremony, city staff is shifting its post-Hurricane Ian mindset. City Manager Jay Boodheshwar gave a presentation to City Council on Wednesday with debris pickup updates and other Ian recovery information. “We are on...
WINKNEWS.com
What to expect with holiday travel at Southwest Florida International Airport
We have started the holiday season, and that means lots of people are hitting the roads and going to the airport to travel. So many people are expected to travel this holiday season Southwest Florida International Airport is warning that you get to the airport super early. Parking lots are...
WINKNEWS.com
103-year-old Naples woman gets birthday wish: a photo with firefighters
It was a dream come true for one birthday girl. Josephine Markell turns 103 next week and her only birthday wish was to have her picture taken with firefighters for her Christmas card. So as a surprise, the North Collier Fire Department decided to take pictures with her. “We wanted...
WINKNEWS.com
Where to get Sanibel & Captiva Islands’ Hurricane Reentry Passes
Starting on Monday, Nov. 21, Sanibel and Captiva Islands’ Hurricane Reentry Passes will be issued at a new location. The passes will be available at 1651 Lee Street in Fort Myers at the Lee County Talking Book Library. The Lee St. parking lot offers free parking for the library...
WINKNEWS.com
Sea Monkey Tavern & Grill bringing back live entertainment
After being unable to provide live entertainment to customers for three months, Sea Monkey Tavern & Grill received its outdoor live music permit established by the Naples City Council on Wednesday. Sea Monkey is at the Shoppes at Dockside on Sixth Avenue South in the former spot of The Parrot...
WINKNEWS.com
Valerie’s House volunteer paying it forward and helping others dealing with loss
Paying kindness forward. A young adult who grew up going to Valerie’s House after her mom died is now starting to volunteer to help other kids dealing with loss. Thursday was National Children’s Grief Day. It’s not a day to celebrate but to make people stop and think.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Zoo holds gala to raise money for repairs, new facilities
Taking a walk on the wild side. Animals were on the prowl at the Naples Zoo Gala on Thursday night. WINK News and Gulfshore Life sponsor the event, and anchors Corey Lazar and Lindsey Sablan were at the zoo for the gala. The theme was moonlight in Malaysia and is...
WINKNEWS.com
Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral
Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
Metropolitan Ministries gearing up to help families ahead of holidays
Tampa-based non-profit Metropolitan Ministries is preparing for its busy season. Each year, its holiday tents open up to lend help to families facing hardship.
WINKNEWS.com
Popular Cape Coral iguana saved thanks to a new enclosure
A popular iguana is no longer at risk of being euthanized. Green Day, the iguana, was living in a cage at Rotary Park in Cape Coral that FWC said was too small. Now, his life is spared thanks to the city and a beautiful, brand-new enclosure. Cape Coral Friends of...
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood Beach Waterfest returns this weekend
The Englewood Beach Waterfest is set to begin Friday and go through Sunday. Hurricane Ian ruined so much, but did not cancel the popular event. But some obstacles still need to be considered, like Ian debris and the issue of red tide. As of Wednesday, there are no fish kills...
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
27080 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs; 239-495-1868; www.facebook.com/mariasrestaurantbonita. For 30 years, Maria’s has served South of the Border fare with flair. Have a margarita and relax over the classics done well. Yes, there are plenty of tacos. But our critics enjoyed the breakfast burrito here, with smoky chorizo that soaked into the flour tortilla that was like having a breakfast hash rolled into a burrito, and the huevos rancheros, slathered in tomatillo salsa verde that came with deep-fried corn tortillas and over-easy eggs that created a decadent sauce all their own. Good eating.
WINKNEWS.com
Matlacha traffic impacting travel in SWFL
First, people couldn’t get to Matlacha after Hurricane Ian, but since a bridge got fixed, you can’t seem to keep them off. It’s been about a month since linemen got to work fixing power poles on Pine Island Road and making their way down Matlacha. And sometimes...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide blooms appearing along the Southwest Florida coast
Red tide is appearing up and down the Southwest Florida coastline, but is it an issue you should be concerned with?. These are pictures of where the cleaner water ends and the red tide begins. The Calusa Waterkeeper posted the pictures on Facebook. Under Blind Pass Bridge between Captiva and...
Comments / 0