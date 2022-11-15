Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit Media Conspicuously Silent About Michigan’s Postgame Conduct Following Blowout Loss To Arizona State
The behavior of some Michigan basketball players following the Wolverines' blowout loss Thursday night to Arizona State was embarrassing, and it directly reflects the character and values (or lack thereof) held by head coach Juwan Howard and the University of Michigan. Hear how categorically unhinged that sounds?. If the lede...
Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL
Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
Maize n Brew
Michigan football recruiting visitor list for the Illinois game
The Michigan Wolverines have had better visitor lists in terms of overall talent this season for the Penn State and Michigan State games. However, this weekend’s list is concentrated more on the 2023 class than the other two. This list is also very heavy on defensive back prospects, which...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Elijah Collins has eligibility left, undecided on future
EAST LANSING – Elijah Collins was a high school recruit on his first visit to Michigan State when he stepped in the media room at Spartan Stadium. The fifth-year senior running back was in the same spot on Tuesday when he recalled that moment while looking ahead to what could be his final game at Spartan Stadium.
MLive.com
Michigan run out of gym early by Arizona State in Legends Class championship
NEW YORK -- As Michigan’s misfires mounted and Arizona State’s desert-hot shooting continued, a bad start for the Wolverines quickly became an insurmountable margin. Michigan fell behind big early in Thursday’s Legends Classic championship, falling 87-62 inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for its first loss of the young season.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Handling success and rat poison
EAST LANSING – Michigan State nearly suffered an epic collapse but held on to complete a memorable eight days. The Spartans faced Gonzaga, Kentucky and Villanova in a span of a little more than a week and came out with a 2-1 record. In the most recent of those...
MLive.com
Michigan State survives late collapse to top Villanova
EAST LANSING – The Breslin Center went from rollicking to nailbiting on Friday night as Michigan State narrowly avoided heartbreak. The Spartans saw a 16-point second-half lead shrink to one point in the final minute and saw a would-be Villanova game-winner miss in the final seconds as it held on for a 73-71 win on Friday night.
votebeat.org
After Michigan students clog campus polling places, university and election officials look for a better way
The onslaught of first-time student voters who overwhelmed polling places at Michigan’s two largest universities on Election Day has officials looking for ways to avoid such severe backups in future elections. An unprecedented hundreds of students at the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus and at Michigan State University...
Michigan hockey player hospitalized, placed on ventilator while fighting virus
According to The Michigan Daily, the University of Michigan spokesperson would not comment because of potential violations of HIPAA.
Michigan has nation’s No. 1 defense, but it’s come on the back of bad offenses
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The shiny graphics are out in full force on social media this week, with the Michigan football team actively trumpeting its success on the defensive side of the ball. Statistically, it’s all true. Ten games into the 2022 season, the third-ranked Wolverines have returned to...
MLive.com
Michigan State looks to keep focus with Villanova matchup looming
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo started watching film of Villanova on his team’s trip back from Indianapolis late Tuesday night. But he admits he may not have processed it as well as normal. “I don’t see much, I’m a little tired,” Izzo said on Wednesday afternoon following his...
MLive.com
Newcomers shine in blowout win, as Michigan basketball builds depth
NEW YORK -- Michigan pummeled Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, 90-61, easily Michigan’s best all-around performance of this young season. The Wolverines are 3-0 and will try to stay perfect and capture a trophy on Thursday night against the winner of the Arizona State-VCU game, which tipped on the Barclays Center floor before Michigan was done with its postgame press conference.
MLive.com
Indiana vs. Michigan State football predictions & odds, Saturday, 11/19
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan State football improved to 5-5 last Saturday with a 27-21 victory over Rutgers. The Spartans have now won three of their last...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Snow Bowl? Central Michigan player performs incredible celebration in considerably snowy conditions
It’s a Snow Bowl in Michigan for Wednesday night’s MACtion and a Central Michigan player is using the icy conditions to his celebratory advantage. Central Michigan is hosting in-state rival Western Michigan and the Central Michigan player celebrated a tackle with a snow angel. RedditCFB grabbed some screenshots...
MLive.com
‘Just finish’: Michigan State breaks through vs. Kentucky with execution
INDIANAPOLIS – The first time this season that Tyson Walker had a chance to make a shot and beat a top-five team, he slipped. In the waning seconds of the Spartans game vs. No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday, Walker took a pass at the 3-point line with his team down by one but lost his footing and couldn’t get a shot off.
markerzone.com
MICHIGAN FORCED TO DRESS 3RD STRING GOALIE AT LW DUE TO RAMPANT ILLNESS
The University of Michigan men's hockey team is in a brutal position right now. They are being forced to dress their third string goalie - Tyler Shea - as a forward due to an illness that has at least seven players out of the lineup. Additionally, the Wolverines are forced...
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois
Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels
It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
Antaiwn Mack resigns after 4 years as Ann Arbor Huron varsity head football coach
ANN ARBOR – Antaiwn Mack, Ann Arbor Huron’s varsity head football coach, has resigned from his position after four years at the helm. Mack announced his resignation Thursday afternoon in an email sent to Huron athletic director Tony Whiren that was obtained by MLive, and Mack confirmed the resignation to MLive Friday morning.
MLive.com
MHSAA suspends coach of top-ranked Belleville football team until 2024
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed that Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule. The Belleville Area Independent first reported the suspension and MHSAA representative...
Comments / 1