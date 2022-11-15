ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL

Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
Michigan football recruiting visitor list for the Illinois game

The Michigan Wolverines have had better visitor lists in terms of overall talent this season for the Penn State and Michigan State games. However, this weekend’s list is concentrated more on the 2023 class than the other two. This list is also very heavy on defensive back prospects, which...
Michigan run out of gym early by Arizona State in Legends Class championship

NEW YORK -- As Michigan’s misfires mounted and Arizona State’s desert-hot shooting continued, a bad start for the Wolverines quickly became an insurmountable margin. Michigan fell behind big early in Thursday’s Legends Classic championship, falling 87-62 inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for its first loss of the young season.
Michigan State survives late collapse to top Villanova

EAST LANSING – The Breslin Center went from rollicking to nailbiting on Friday night as Michigan State narrowly avoided heartbreak. The Spartans saw a 16-point second-half lead shrink to one point in the final minute and saw a would-be Villanova game-winner miss in the final seconds as it held on for a 73-71 win on Friday night.
Michigan State looks to keep focus with Villanova matchup looming

EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo started watching film of Villanova on his team’s trip back from Indianapolis late Tuesday night. But he admits he may not have processed it as well as normal. “I don’t see much, I’m a little tired,” Izzo said on Wednesday afternoon following his...
Newcomers shine in blowout win, as Michigan basketball builds depth

NEW YORK -- Michigan pummeled Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, 90-61, easily Michigan’s best all-around performance of this young season. The Wolverines are 3-0 and will try to stay perfect and capture a trophy on Thursday night against the winner of the Arizona State-VCU game, which tipped on the Barclays Center floor before Michigan was done with its postgame press conference.
Indiana vs. Michigan State football predictions & odds, Saturday, 11/19

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan State football improved to 5-5 last Saturday with a 27-21 victory over Rutgers. The Spartans have now won three of their last...
Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois

Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels

It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
MHSAA suspends coach of top-ranked Belleville football team until 2024

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed that Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule. The Belleville Area Independent first reported the suspension and MHSAA representative...
