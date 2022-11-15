Read full article on original website
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Cops respond to CVS about drunk man, who tells them he did 4-5 shots of Fireball before driving
Troy Police responded to a CVS store on a report that man who was “believed to be drunk” was trying to leave the store to get into his vehicle and drive.
WKHM
Jackson police offering $1,000 reward for information on alleged shooter
Jackson, Mich. — The Jackson Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect who pulled an AR-15 style rifle on officers who responded to a call for gunshots in the 600 block of Mechanic St. Friday, November 11. The full statement from the City of Jackson is below.
Police asking for help in homicide, car theft cases
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - It's Wednesday and that means another round of Crime Stoppers. In this week's segment, law enforcement officers are asking for help solving two homicides, a car theft case, and one person fled from police.
Jackson police looking for man who pulled an AR-15 style rife on officers Friday
The incident happened Friday just after 11:30 p.m. Police officers responded to the 600 block of S. Mechanic Street on a report of two gunshots in the area.
Murder charges dropped in 5-month-old’s death
Prosecutors have dropped the case against a Branch County man who was charged with the 2019 death of his 5-month-old daughter.
Jackson man wanted after pointing loaded rifle at police
JACKSON, MI -- An award of $1,000 has been offered for information in the search for a Jackson man who allegedly aimed an assault rifle-style weapon at law enforcement last Friday, police said. At about 11:38 p.m. Nov. 11, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a report of...
WILX-TV
Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michelle Renee Lyon was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in connection with a 2019 murder. Lyon, 53, was convicted in October in the death of Judy Ann Terry. Lyon has no chance of parole. Terry was found unresponsive on South Pennsylvania Avenue in July 2019....
wtvbam.com
Two Homer teenagers injured in Thursday afternoon Hillsdale County rollover crash
READING TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two Homer teenagers were injured Thursday afternoon in a Hillsdale County rollover crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the one vehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Card Road near Fowler Road. According to a Sheriff’s Department news release, 18-year-old Kassidy...
WILX-TV
Overcoming Jackson County ISD cyberattack could take several weeks
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Intermediate School District is still working tonight to get its computer servers back online nearly a week after hackers took control. Cybersecurity experts said it could take several weeks before everything is back to normal for students. “It’s not a matter of if...
candgnews.com
Woman sentenced to 10 years for drunken driving death
PLEASANT RIDGE — A Huntington Woods woman who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and causing the death of a Royal Oak man in a crash in 2020 has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison. Wendy Bass, 56, pleaded guilty Sept. 12 in the Oakland County Circuit...
WILX-TV
Jackson Police Department help protect homes during holiday travel
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police department is giving residents extra peace of mind as they travel during the holidays with their Vacation Watch Program. Residents will submit basic details about their homes and other important information they want officers to know through the Vacation Watch Request Form. After the submission is verified with the homeowner, patrol officers in the neighborhood will periodically check on the house for signs of a problem.
Children are losing their freedom for alleged school threats
Oakland County Court Referees heard two cases in one day, with serious consequences for children. Both were related to school threats
Victim identified in fatal Jackson County house fire
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police have released the name of a 48-year-old man killed in a Columbia Township house fire early Tuesday morning. Timothy Rice was killed in a large fire that caused his home to collapse on Nov. 15, according to the Columbia Township Police Department. The cause of...
Michigan man pleads guilty to stealing $45K from elderly woman
(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty after authorities say he took $45,000 as well as property from an elderly woman in Kalamazoo County.According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, 39-year-old Craig Maccauley pleaded guilty to three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult -- $1,000 to $20,000. Officials say Macauley stole the money and property from a 77-year-old woman who suffered from multiple medical conditions and relied on others to complete tasks around her home. Macauley used the woman's money to purchase items, maxing out her credit card and overdrawing her bank account.As part of his plea agreement, Macauley waived all rights to a 2011 Chevy Silverado, 2017 Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle, 2018 R&R trailer, 2005 GMC Yukon Denali and a 14k yellow gold diamond ring. All of the items were seized by special agents of the Department of Attorney General."We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute crimes committed against seniors and other vulnerable adults in our state," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.Macauley is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Sept. 11, 2023.
Woman accused of killing road workers in drunken driving crash pleads guilty to murder
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving drunk and killing two road workers in a construction zone has pleaded guilty to murder. Ryann Danielle Musselman pleaded guilty, Nov. 9, to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose while they were working on the freeway.
fox2detroit.com
Police still searching for answers 4 years after Michigan hunter killed
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Chong Moua Yang was hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area in Bath Township on Nov. 16, 2018, when he was shot and killed. Yang, 68, left his Lansing home between 3-4 p.m. that day to go hunting. When he didn't return home after dark, his family went to look for him.
WILX-TV
Charlotte dog missing since July reunited with family
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - A dog was reunited with her family Thursday after being missing since July. According to authorities, Latte went missing from her Charlotte home over the summer. There were reports of her being seen around the city, but she was too nervous to be captured. Months later,...
Detroit News
'He was behind this whole thing': Bond denied for lawyer accused in slaying of Oak Park jeweler
A Southfield attorney charged with orchestrating the slaying of a local jeweler was denied bond in Oakland County court on Tuesday, during a hearing that revealed new details about the alleged murder-for-hire plot. Oak Park 45th District Court Judge Michelle Friedman Appel ruled that the lawyer, Marco Michael Bisbikis, posed...
Family of slain Bath Township hunter still looking for answers
Hunter Chong Yang family met with hunters who stopped by the Bath Township buck pole on Tuesday.
150 Thanksgiving turkeys handed out during Jackson police drive-thru event
JACKSON, MI -- Hundreds of cars wrapped around the corner of E. Washington Ave. on Wednesday in hopes of getting a free Thanksgiving turkey courtesy of the Jackson Police Department. The department hosted the Turkey Drive-Thru event at the Commonwealth Commerce Center, 209 E. Washington Ave., on Nov. 16. The...
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
