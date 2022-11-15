ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKHM

Jackson police offering $1,000 reward for information on alleged shooter

Jackson, Mich. — The Jackson Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect who pulled an AR-15 style rifle on officers who responded to a call for gunshots in the 600 block of Mechanic St. Friday, November 11. The full statement from the City of Jackson is below.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Jackson man wanted after pointing loaded rifle at police

JACKSON, MI -- An award of $1,000 has been offered for information in the search for a Jackson man who allegedly aimed an assault rifle-style weapon at law enforcement last Friday, police said. At about 11:38 p.m. Nov. 11, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a report of...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michelle Renee Lyon was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in connection with a 2019 murder. Lyon, 53, was convicted in October in the death of Judy Ann Terry. Lyon has no chance of parole. Terry was found unresponsive on South Pennsylvania Avenue in July 2019....
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Overcoming Jackson County ISD cyberattack could take several weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Intermediate School District is still working tonight to get its computer servers back online nearly a week after hackers took control. Cybersecurity experts said it could take several weeks before everything is back to normal for students. “It’s not a matter of if...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Woman sentenced to 10 years for drunken driving death

PLEASANT RIDGE — A Huntington Woods woman who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and causing the death of a Royal Oak man in a crash in 2020 has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison. Wendy Bass, 56, pleaded guilty Sept. 12 in the Oakland County Circuit...
ROYAL OAK, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Police Department help protect homes during holiday travel

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police department is giving residents extra peace of mind as they travel during the holidays with their Vacation Watch Program. Residents will submit basic details about their homes and other important information they want officers to know through the Vacation Watch Request Form. After the submission is verified with the homeowner, patrol officers in the neighborhood will periodically check on the house for signs of a problem.
MLive

Victim identified in fatal Jackson County house fire

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police have released the name of a 48-year-old man killed in a Columbia Township house fire early Tuesday morning. Timothy Rice was killed in a large fire that caused his home to collapse on Nov. 15, according to the Columbia Township Police Department. The cause of...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan man pleads guilty to stealing $45K from elderly woman

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty after authorities say he took $45,000 as well as property from an elderly woman in Kalamazoo County.According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, 39-year-old Craig Maccauley pleaded guilty to three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult -- $1,000 to $20,000. Officials say Macauley stole the money and property from a 77-year-old woman who suffered from multiple medical conditions and relied on others to complete tasks around her home. Macauley used the woman's money to purchase items, maxing out her credit card and overdrawing her bank account.As part of his plea agreement, Macauley waived all rights to a 2011 Chevy Silverado, 2017 Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle, 2018 R&R trailer, 2005 GMC Yukon Denali and a 14k yellow gold diamond ring. All of the items were seized by special agents of the Department of Attorney General."We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute crimes committed against seniors and other vulnerable adults in our state," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.Macauley is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Sept. 11, 2023.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman accused of killing road workers in drunken driving crash pleads guilty to murder

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving drunk and killing two road workers in a construction zone has pleaded guilty to murder. Ryann Danielle Musselman pleaded guilty, Nov. 9, to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose while they were working on the freeway.
BELLEVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

Charlotte dog missing since July reunited with family

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - A dog was reunited with her family Thursday after being missing since July. According to authorities, Latte went missing from her Charlotte home over the summer. There were reports of her being seen around the city, but she was too nervous to be captured. Months later,...
CHARLOTTE, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Comments / 0

Community Policy