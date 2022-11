Brooklyn Brewery, a mainstay in the heart of Williamsburg, is leaving its spot after more than three decades. However, it’s not going too far. The beloved brewer is moving to a new location four blocks north at a new development that borders the Greenpoint-Williamsburg border. Scheduled to open in the summer of 2024, the new space at 1 Wythe will be roughly 10,000-square-feet bigger than its current location and have a taproom, corporate offices and brewing operations.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO