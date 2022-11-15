Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Steven Paul Hills
Steven Paul Hills, 72, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Tuesday, November 1st at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. He was born in Ferndale, MI on January 6th, 1950 to Evelyn and Justin Hills and graduated from Alcona High School in Harrisville, MI in 1968. He then served our country in the US Navy from 1969-73 and was stationed in Jacksonville, FL. Steve was a contractor and also worked at Salser Construction until he retired in 2008. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing games with family and following the NFL.
ocala-news.com
Mary Jane Armstrong
Mary Jane “MJ” Armstrong, 68, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on November 14, 2022, in Gainesville, Florida. Mary Jane was born in Dover, New Jersey to Frank and Angela (Ceddia) Burbridge on September 25, 1954. She worked as a Loan Operations Officer for over 40 years. Her hobbies include spending time with her grandchildren, loving her dog Jeter, playing Words with Friends, and golf. She was also an avid reader.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Ricky, O’Malley, Berlioz, and Ken
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes. First up is an older guy, but definitely a favorite: Ricky. This dog is an explorer and is looking for someone to go on hikes or walks with.
ocala-news.com
Sheila B. Sheoraj
Sheila B. Sheoraj, 79, of Ocala, Florida passed away on November 11, 2022. She was born August 22, 1943 in Blairmont, Guyana, daughter of the late Ramphal and Somaria Ramoo. Sheila and her late husband, Stephen, moved to Ocala area from Connecticut 20 years ago. She was a technician for many years prior to her retirement. Sheila enjoyed crafts and was an art teacher in her home and Rosignol Arya Samaj church. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and traveling. Most of all she loved growing flowers and knitting blankets. Sheila was a great wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
ocala-news.com
Roadside Sunset In Ocala
Joy resides in every roadside sunset and sunrise in and around Ocala. Thanks to Sue Haas for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says city is no longer Slo-cala
I moved to Ocala over 20 years ago. It was such a quiet, quaint little hometown surrounded by a National Forest and a tourist attraction called Wild Waters that people and families traveled to visit every year. The streets were tree-lined, and many had canopies of oaks that you could...
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs man with prior battery conviction accused of attacking woman in bar
A 58-year-old Silver Springs man with a prior felony battery conviction was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a bar. On Thursday, November 17, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to Suite 306, a cigar bar located at 3131 SW College Road in Ocala, in reference to a battery incident.
WCJB
Santa will be at the Paddock Mall in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - You better watch out and you better not cry, Santa Claus is coming to the Paddock Mall on Friday. It is located at 3100 SW College Rd in Ocala. Santa will be outside at the mall entrance between JCPenney and Macy’s. It will be between...
fox13news.com
Largest equestrian complex in the country still growing in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - About a hundred miles up I-75 from Tampa, the City of Ocala calls itself the "horse capital of the world." It's a title that may have just been clinched with the opening of the largest equestrian complex in the United States — The World Equestrian Center.
Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Orange City
Volusia County, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Orange City. Organizers said the...
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: Man could have information on Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they believe could have information about a missing Florida teen who was found dead in a cemetery. Deputies are trying to locate 20-year-old Richard Bryce Vincent and the 1997 Toyota 4Runner, bearing Florida License plate...
Wednesday: Farm Share food giveaway in Lady Lake
Lake County, Fla. — Some Lake County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Wednesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Lady Lake. Organizers said the...
click orlando
Ocala man, 45, killed in Marion County motorcycle crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 45-year-old man from Ocala was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 6 a.m. off County Road 464, south of Hickory Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last...
adventuremomblog.com
Awesome Things to Do in Silver Springs, Florida
If you are looking for a great day trip, there are so many fun things to do in Silver Springs, Florida. Silver Springs is in north central Florida, conveniently located less than 1.5 hours from Crystal River, Daytona Beach and downtown Orlando. This is a great destination for outdoor adventure...
WCJB
The annual Light Up Ocala event is this weekend
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is turning on the lights this weekend. The annual “Light Up Ocala” event is scheduled from 4 to 9 pm on Saturday. The lighting ceremony starts around 6:30 pm. The theme this year is “jingle all the way” and it’ll...
click orlando
Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours
CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida’s phosphate ‘gold rush’
FLORAL CITY – What gold did for California in the mid-1800s, phosphate did for Central Florida in the late 1800s to early 1900s – especially in Floral City.
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon woman arrested after relative accuses her of stealing lawn mower
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Dunnellon woman after she was accused of stealing a relative’s riding lawn mower. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9900 block of SW 202nd Circle in Dunnellon in reference to a possible theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michaele Erin-Isom Tidd who was inside a vehicle near the property.
Lake County student fatally struck by car
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Public Schools said a high school student was killed after being hit by a car Thursday morning. The deadly crash happened on County Road 455 near Willo Pines Lane in Clermont. Officials said a Lake Minneola High School student was hit by a...
WCJB
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s deputies reported that the students involved in violating another boy, attend Williston Middle-High school but the incident actually happened in Marion county. According to several parents, two eighth graders sodomized a sixth-grade boy with a pipe, recorded it, and posted the video on...
