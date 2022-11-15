Sheila B. Sheoraj, 79, of Ocala, Florida passed away on November 11, 2022. She was born August 22, 1943 in Blairmont, Guyana, daughter of the late Ramphal and Somaria Ramoo. Sheila and her late husband, Stephen, moved to Ocala area from Connecticut 20 years ago. She was a technician for many years prior to her retirement. Sheila enjoyed crafts and was an art teacher in her home and Rosignol Arya Samaj church. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and traveling. Most of all she loved growing flowers and knitting blankets. Sheila was a great wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

