Silver Springs, FL

ocala-news.com

Steven Paul Hills

Steven Paul Hills, 72, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Tuesday, November 1st at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. He was born in Ferndale, MI on January 6th, 1950 to Evelyn and Justin Hills and graduated from Alcona High School in Harrisville, MI in 1968. He then served our country in the US Navy from 1969-73 and was stationed in Jacksonville, FL. Steve was a contractor and also worked at Salser Construction until he retired in 2008. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing games with family and following the NFL.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Mary Jane Armstrong

Mary Jane “MJ” Armstrong, 68, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on November 14, 2022, in Gainesville, Florida. Mary Jane was born in Dover, New Jersey to Frank and Angela (Ceddia) Burbridge on September 25, 1954. She worked as a Loan Operations Officer for over 40 years. Her hobbies include spending time with her grandchildren, loving her dog Jeter, playing Words with Friends, and golf. She was also an avid reader.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Ricky, O’Malley, Berlioz, and Ken

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes. First up is an older guy, but definitely a favorite: Ricky. This dog is an explorer and is looking for someone to go on hikes or walks with.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Sheila B. Sheoraj

Sheila B. Sheoraj, 79, of Ocala, Florida passed away on November 11, 2022. She was born August 22, 1943 in Blairmont, Guyana, daughter of the late Ramphal and Somaria Ramoo. Sheila and her late husband, Stephen, moved to Ocala area from Connecticut 20 years ago. She was a technician for many years prior to her retirement. Sheila enjoyed crafts and was an art teacher in her home and Rosignol Arya Samaj church. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and traveling. Most of all she loved growing flowers and knitting blankets. Sheila was a great wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Roadside Sunset In Ocala

Joy resides in every roadside sunset and sunrise in and around Ocala. Thanks to Sue Haas for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city is no longer Slo-cala

I moved to Ocala over 20 years ago. It was such a quiet, quaint little hometown surrounded by a National Forest and a tourist attraction called Wild Waters that people and families traveled to visit every year. The streets were tree-lined, and many had canopies of oaks that you could...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Santa will be at the Paddock Mall in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - You better watch out and you better not cry, Santa Claus is coming to the Paddock Mall on Friday. It is located at 3100 SW College Rd in Ocala. Santa will be outside at the mall entrance between JCPenney and Macy’s. It will be between...
OCALA, FL
fox13news.com

Largest equestrian complex in the country still growing in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - About a hundred miles up I-75 from Tampa, the City of Ocala calls itself the "horse capital of the world." It's a title that may have just been clinched with the opening of the largest equestrian complex in the United States — The World Equestrian Center.
OCALA, FL
adventuremomblog.com

Awesome Things to Do in Silver Springs, Florida

If you are looking for a great day trip, there are so many fun things to do in Silver Springs, Florida. Silver Springs is in north central Florida, conveniently located less than 1.5 hours from Crystal River, Daytona Beach and downtown Orlando. This is a great destination for outdoor adventure...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

The annual Light Up Ocala event is this weekend

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is turning on the lights this weekend. The annual “Light Up Ocala” event is scheduled from 4 to 9 pm on Saturday. The lighting ceremony starts around 6:30 pm. The theme this year is “jingle all the way” and it’ll...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours

CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
CLERMONT, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon woman arrested after relative accuses her of stealing lawn mower

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Dunnellon woman after she was accused of stealing a relative’s riding lawn mower. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9900 block of SW 202nd Circle in Dunnellon in reference to a possible theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michaele Erin-Isom Tidd who was inside a vehicle near the property.
DUNNELLON, FL

