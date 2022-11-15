ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Police identify homicide victim from Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 24-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20. That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Teen shot, seriously injured in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland's Argay Terrace neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 5:15 p.m. along Northeast 133rd Avenue just south of Sandy Boulevard. Initial reports state the teenager was shot multiple times. First responders applied...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Arrest made in April shooting that left teen wounded in the back

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl shot and wounded in April. Police were called shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24 to near North Willis Boulevard and North Haven Avenue, where they found evidence of gunfire.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver teen’s killer sentence reduced nearly 2 decades later

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The man convicted of killing 14-year-old Chelsea Harrison in 2005 will be able to walk free after his life sentence was reduced to 26 years on Friday morning in Clark County Court. Supporters of Chelsea and her family rallied outside of the courthouse before the resentencing...
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Number of Oregonians trying to buy a gun is soaring, report says

PORTLAND, Oregon — Warren Lacasse has strong feelings about Oregon ballot Measure 114, the new, tighter gun law slated to take effect in December. “Anytime you threaten people's rights you're going to have a problem,” said Lacasse, who owns The Gun Room Inc. in Southeast Portland. “I can't believe that people are so stupid that they would give away their Second Amendment rights.”
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Police: Stolen Lebanon Boy Scouts trailer found, suspects filled it with marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - A trailer that was stolen from a Lebanon Boy Scout troop has been found and it was full of marijuana, according to the West Linn Police Department. The trailer had been stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on Aug. 14 of this year. At the time, it contained about $3,000 worth of camping and backpacking gear the scouts purchased with money they raised.
LEBANON, OR
KATU.com

Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
WEST LINN, OR
oregontoday.net

Manslaughter Charge involving an Infant, Nov. 18

A 10-month old Myrtle Point area infant died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Oregon’s trauma center in Portland from abusive head trauma and a 27-year old care giver has been charged with Manslaughter. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Hayley Reanne Steele was caring for the infant when she phoned 9-1-1 Monday, Nov. 14 to report the child’s eyes “were not responding in a normal manner,” and emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence off of Fairview Road. The child, identified as Owen Nichols was in critical condition and transported to Coquille Valley Hospital when he was found to have a skull fracture and bleeding within the brain. He was life flighted to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. “Due to the suspicious nature of the injuries discovered on Monday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police immediately initiated an investigation.” Steele was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 17 and lodged at the Coos Co. Jail, Coquille. “Ms. Steele had been hired by Owen’s parents to provide day care for Owen in the home where Owen lived.”
MYRTLE POINT, OR
KGW

3 dead, including suspect, in double homicide in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide that happened Wednesday night at a home in Hillsboro. Deputies arrived to the home, located at 23885 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, around 8 p.m. Wednesday and found two people dead. Both had been shot. Deputies also found the suspect, who appeared to have shot himself. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Just married, couple gets car broken into during stop in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Abby Paterson and her new husband were on their way back to British Columbia after a wedding in California’s wine country. “It was perfect, a dream come true, everything went well,” said Paterson. But after a night in Portland, she and her husband didn’t...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

UPDATE: Portlander Shot By Security Guard With Alleged White Nationalist Ties Calls on DA to Convict

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a response from the Multnomah County District Attorney's office. It's been four months since Kolby Ross was shot in the gut and leg by a security guard in downtown Portland while walking past a club doorway. While his wounds are slowly healing, Ross' pursuit for justice following the shooting—which killed a 19-year-old acquaintance named Lauren Abbott Jr.—is far from over.
PORTLAND, OR

