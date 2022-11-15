Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Police identify homicide victim from Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 24-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20. That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead...
KATU.com
Teen shot, seriously injured in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland's Argay Terrace neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 5:15 p.m. along Northeast 133rd Avenue just south of Sandy Boulevard. Initial reports state the teenager was shot multiple times. First responders applied...
Deputy shot woman in self-defense after she pointed gun at him in NE Portland, prosecutors find
A Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy who shot a woman after she pointed a gun at him last month in Northeast Portland’s Lloyd District was justified in firing his gun and wounding her, authorities said. Portland police and prosecutors determined Deputy Rory McPherson shot 26-year-old Erin Marie Juge in...
Sword death of Portland landlord in slasher mask ruled self-defense
By the time Robert Bainter decided to move out of the four-bedroom Victorian house he shared in the Eliot neighborhood in early September, the 31-year-old tenant said he felt certain the landlord would eventually do something terrible. For weeks, the landlord, Justin Valdivia, had been harassing Bainter by text, phone...
KATU.com
Arrest made in April shooting that left teen wounded in the back
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl shot and wounded in April. Police were called shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24 to near North Willis Boulevard and North Haven Avenue, where they found evidence of gunfire.
kptv.com
Vancouver teen’s killer sentence reduced nearly 2 decades later
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The man convicted of killing 14-year-old Chelsea Harrison in 2005 will be able to walk free after his life sentence was reduced to 26 years on Friday morning in Clark County Court. Supporters of Chelsea and her family rallied outside of the courthouse before the resentencing...
Number of Oregonians trying to buy a gun is soaring, report says
PORTLAND, Oregon — Warren Lacasse has strong feelings about Oregon ballot Measure 114, the new, tighter gun law slated to take effect in December. “Anytime you threaten people's rights you're going to have a problem,” said Lacasse, who owns The Gun Room Inc. in Southeast Portland. “I can't believe that people are so stupid that they would give away their Second Amendment rights.”
kptv.com
Police: Stolen Lebanon Boy Scouts trailer found, suspects filled it with marijuana
WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - A trailer that was stolen from a Lebanon Boy Scout troop has been found and it was full of marijuana, according to the West Linn Police Department. The trailer had been stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on Aug. 14 of this year. At the time, it contained about $3,000 worth of camping and backpacking gear the scouts purchased with money they raised.
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and more
(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local woman facing multiple federal charges for alleged role in fraud ring.
KATU.com
Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana
WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
oregontoday.net
Manslaughter Charge involving an Infant, Nov. 18
A 10-month old Myrtle Point area infant died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Oregon’s trauma center in Portland from abusive head trauma and a 27-year old care giver has been charged with Manslaughter. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Hayley Reanne Steele was caring for the infant when she phoned 9-1-1 Monday, Nov. 14 to report the child’s eyes “were not responding in a normal manner,” and emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence off of Fairview Road. The child, identified as Owen Nichols was in critical condition and transported to Coquille Valley Hospital when he was found to have a skull fracture and bleeding within the brain. He was life flighted to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. “Due to the suspicious nature of the injuries discovered on Monday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police immediately initiated an investigation.” Steele was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 17 and lodged at the Coos Co. Jail, Coquille. “Ms. Steele had been hired by Owen’s parents to provide day care for Owen in the home where Owen lived.”
3 dead, including suspect, in double homicide in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide that happened Wednesday night at a home in Hillsboro. Deputies arrived to the home, located at 23885 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, around 8 p.m. Wednesday and found two people dead. Both had been shot. Deputies also found the suspect, who appeared to have shot himself. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.
14 arrested in Old Town during anti-drug trafficking mission, police says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Late Thursday morning Alex Valle was putting the finishing touches on a mural at the corner of Northwest 4th and Couch Street in Portland's Old Town. "The message we were trying to send was a sense of community and unity," Valle said. Some will argue if...
KATU.com
Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
kptv.com
Oregon City woman charged for identity theft ring role, victims lost $120k
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon City woman was indicted for her alleged role in an identity theft and fraud ring, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon announced on Thursday. According to court documents, 40-year-old Mary Phoenix Nguyen and her associates used stolen identities and personal information to...
KATU.com
Oregon City woman indicted on federal charges for alleged role in fraud ring
An Oregon woman was indicted on federal charges Thursday for allegedly coordinating a fraud ring that used stolen identities to open bank accounts and credit cards, buy cars, and make false documents. Mary Phoenix Nguyen, 40, of Oregon City, is facing aggravated identity theft, social security fraud, and several other...
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the city
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
KATU.com
Just married, couple gets car broken into during stop in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Abby Paterson and her new husband were on their way back to British Columbia after a wedding in California’s wine country. “It was perfect, a dream come true, everything went well,” said Paterson. But after a night in Portland, she and her husband didn’t...
Bullets hit McMinnville High School in early morning shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning.
The Portland Mercury
UPDATE: Portlander Shot By Security Guard With Alleged White Nationalist Ties Calls on DA to Convict
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a response from the Multnomah County District Attorney's office. It's been four months since Kolby Ross was shot in the gut and leg by a security guard in downtown Portland while walking past a club doorway. While his wounds are slowly healing, Ross' pursuit for justice following the shooting—which killed a 19-year-old acquaintance named Lauren Abbott Jr.—is far from over.
Comments / 3