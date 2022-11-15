Read full article on original website
Related
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 11 new AMC channels for free
Most every streaming service now offers an ad-supported plan, but some are cheaper than others. In fact, some are completely free, such as The Roku Channel, which already features over 300 free live linear television channels. That number continues to grow as well, as Roku and AMC announced on Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to bring 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels to The Roku Channel.
The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list
Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
Business Insider
How many devices and people can watch Netflix at once, broken down by each subscription plan
Netflix allows you to watch on multiple devices at once, which is convenient for family sharing. Depending on the kind of Netflix plan you have, you can stream video on 1 to 4 devices at once. You can also create up to 5 Netflix profiles, so everyone can have their...
AdWeek
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
The Verge
Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad tier is now live
Netflix with ads is finally here. After resisting ads in its streaming service, the company is rolling out its Netflix Basic with Ads in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the UK, the US, and on November 10th, Spain. It costs $6.99 per month in the US.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Firestick?
Although Firestick allows streaming from Hulu, Netflix, and other several apps on your TV, sometimes you might want to discover local news and sports. Since there is no local channels menu on your Firestick by default, it can be quite confusing for beginners. Luckily, there are different tips and tricks...
Disney+ users will have to pay $3 more a month for ad-free content
Disney+ says its new pricing plan goes into effect Dec. 8, and users will have to pay $3 per month more to preserve ad-free streaming services.
CBS News
What's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may be done for the season, but Amazon Prime Video still...
The Verge
Netflix will now let you kick your ex out of your account
Netflix is rolling out a new feature called Manage Access and Devices that lets you see the devices associated with your account. Based on a screenshot from Netflix, you’ll be able to see things like which devices are connected to your account, which profile watched something on that device, and where they watched it from. If you want to log somebody out of the account, you can click the “sign out” button.
AdWeek
Netflix Launches New Feature to Crack Down on Password Sharing
Netflix has started its move to curb unauthorized password-sharing by giving subscribers a way to lock down accounts. The streaming platform launched a new feature, Managing Access and Devices, that allows members to view all the recent devices that have streamed from a customer’s account and to log out of specific devices with one click.
livingetc.com
Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa
Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
Apple Insider
Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle. "The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No...
Netflix now lets you remotely log out friends leeching off your subscription
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Netflix plans to start cracking down on password sharing by early 2023. Before that, the company is steadily laying the groundwork and providing all the necessary tools to its subscribers to soften the blow for them. First, it launched a Profile Transfer tool, allowing you to migrate your Netflix profile from one account to another. Then, it launched a cheap new ad-supported tier with some major restrictions. And now, the subscription streaming service is launching a new feature that will make managing the devices linked to your account easier.
Netflix Continues Crusade Against Password Sharing with New Remote Sign Out Feature
Netflix is taking another step in its mission to prevent password sharing — this time by allowing subscribers to log out of a device remotely. The new feature, which launches today, is called Manage Account Access and Devices, and gives users the ability to sign out of their Netflix account easily if they’re logged in somewhere else.
Best streaming services in 2022 — how to find what's right for you
We review the best streaming service for every viewer — to help you find the ones you should consider spending your money on.
CNET
How to Get Smoother Streaming and a Better Picture on Netflix, Disney Plus and More
Does your Netflix pause and stutter? Does your Disney+ take forever to load? Is the picture quality on your Amazon Prime Video so bad it's hard to tell the elves from the orcs? These issues with streaming video are quite common, and are generally caused by your home's internet. If you have lots of people streaming on different devices, having Zoom meetings, and gaming online, it can make the problem worse.
Netflix subscribers just got a useful new software feature upgrade
Much-requested new feature now live for all Netflix subscribers
Motley Fool
Why You Should Ditch Netflix for The Disney Bundle
The King is dead. Long live the Mouse. The Disney Bundle with no ads is the same cost as the top-tier Netflix plan -- but you get way more for your money, with three services to Netflix's one. With Netflix, you may need supplemental services to make everyone in the...
Netflix’s New Basic With Ads Plan Is Missing Quite a Few Movies
While your wallet may appreciate Netflix’s Basic With Ads subscription, it turns out the streaming service’s new discounted plan has several holes in its library — and the user experience may be frustrating, at least in its current form. Netflix debuted the $7 plan on November 3...
makeuseof.com
What Is Video on Demand (VOD) Streaming and How Does It Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Video on Demand streaming, or VOD streaming, has taken the world by storm since its launch. Many of us use VOD technology without knowing it, probably because we don’t know much about it.
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0