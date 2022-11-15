Read full article on original website
Iberville company tackles ‘Brain Drain’ with workforce academy, game changer in Louisiana industries
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — For years, keeping young talented employees has been a goal Louisiana has been striving for. Some progress has been made, but a new workforce academy changes the way businesses think about recruitment. “I felt like I got accepted into college,” White Castle High Junior Braylon...
WATCH: La. Dept. of Education releases K-12 school performance scores
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) officials released performance scores for districts and schools Wednesday morning. The department reported school performance scores statewide were the same as before the COVID-19 pandemic at 77.1. Officials said 62.8% of Louisiana schools improved compared to 2021. “Returning our...
DEA holds family summit to share traumatic experiences of losing a loved one to drug overdoses
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Drug Enforcement Administration, New Orleans Field Division, held a summit about families who have suffered the loss of a loved one due to illicit substances or have a loved one currently suffering from substance use disorder. DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley said,...
St. Charles Parish deputies investigate string of overnight car burglaries
LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to keep their vehicles locked after five overnight car burglaries were reported earlier this week. The SCPSO says deputies are investigating the series of burglaries, all of which took place Monday (Nov. 14) night going...
Thursday Night Forecast: Widespread freeze expected tonight; Warmer for Thanksgiving week
Tonight: Clouds will clear and temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, northern Tangipahoa, Washington, portions of St. Tammany parishes and Wilkinson, Amite, Pike, Walthall, Pearl River, and Hancock counties from 10 PM Thursday to 8 AM Friday. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the I-10/I-12 corridor. Temperatures will be at or below freezing for several hours and this can lead to damage if proper precautions are not taken. Make sure you protect people, pets, and plants. A pipe freeze is unlikely, but just to be safe, areas in the Hard Freeze Warning may want to protect outdoor plumbing.
Louisiana musician’s album featuring LSU Tiger Band nominated for Grammy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana musician’s album, “Full Circle,” featuring the LSU Tiger Band has nabbed a Grammy nomination. The album created by Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles native who is known as a zydeco musician, is nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album.
Mississippi River rising after record lows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mighty Mississippi is making a comeback after setting record lows this fall. The National Weather Service said Tuesday the Mississippi River will rise nine feet in nine days. The river gauge at Memphis set a record low of -10.7 feet in late October. The river is expected to rise above zero by November 21.
Governor John Bel Edwards signs formal letter of apology to families of unjustly killed Southern University students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards signed a formal letter of apology to the families of two Southern University students who lost their lives in an unjust incident that occurred exactly 50 years ago. According to a Wednesday, November 16 news release from the Governor’s office,...
Wednesday Night Forecast: Cold nights and cool days continue; Milder for Thanksgiving
Tonight: Get ready for a cold night! Overnight temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s. This will lead to areas of frost along and north of the I-10/I-12. A light freeze is possible for Southwest Mississippi areas. Protect pets, plants, and people!. Thursday & Friday: High temperatures will...
Weekend Weather Outlook: November 19-20
Precipitation chances return this weekend as bringing some cold rain on Saturday, but leaving Sunday mostly dry and cool. Temperatures will slowly warm up as we head into the end of next week. Saturday. A surface trough and weak low pressure over the Southwestern Gulf will slightly move north closer...
LIVE UPDATES: Alabama abandons attempt to execute Kenneth Smith,
ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for the execution of Kenneth Smith. Alabama has limited time to carry out the lethal injection, as the death warrant authorizing it expires at midnight. CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in...
St. James Parish native to serve 15 years for murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 24-year-old Jaylon Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter Monday after he shot a man in March of 2020. St. James Parish deputies responded to a Vacherie neighborhood after shots were reportedly fired in the area. A male was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. Official documents say detectives learned Braxton and the victim had a verbal argument that led to the shooting.
