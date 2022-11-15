ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

brproud.com

WATCH: La. Dept. of Education releases K-12 school performance scores

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) officials released performance scores for districts and schools Wednesday morning. The department reported school performance scores statewide were the same as before the COVID-19 pandemic at 77.1. Officials said 62.8% of Louisiana schools improved compared to 2021. “Returning our...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

St. Charles Parish deputies investigate string of overnight car burglaries

LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to keep their vehicles locked after five overnight car burglaries were reported earlier this week. The SCPSO says deputies are investigating the series of burglaries, all of which took place Monday (Nov. 14) night going...
LULING, LA
brproud.com

Thursday Night Forecast: Widespread freeze expected tonight; Warmer for Thanksgiving week

Tonight: Clouds will clear and temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, northern Tangipahoa, Washington, portions of St. Tammany parishes and Wilkinson, Amite, Pike, Walthall, Pearl River, and Hancock counties from 10 PM Thursday to 8 AM Friday. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the I-10/I-12 corridor. Temperatures will be at or below freezing for several hours and this can lead to damage if proper precautions are not taken. Make sure you protect people, pets, and plants. A pipe freeze is unlikely, but just to be safe, areas in the Hard Freeze Warning may want to protect outdoor plumbing.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Mississippi River rising after record lows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mighty Mississippi is making a comeback after setting record lows this fall. The National Weather Service said Tuesday the Mississippi River will rise nine feet in nine days. The river gauge at Memphis set a record low of -10.7 feet in late October. The river is expected to rise above zero by November 21.
MEMPHIS, TN
brproud.com

Weekend Weather Outlook: November 19-20

Precipitation chances return this weekend as bringing some cold rain on Saturday, but leaving Sunday mostly dry and cool. Temperatures will slowly warm up as we head into the end of next week. Saturday. A surface trough and weak low pressure over the Southwestern Gulf will slightly move north closer...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

LIVE UPDATES: Alabama abandons attempt to execute Kenneth Smith,

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for the execution of Kenneth Smith. Alabama has limited time to carry out the lethal injection, as the death warrant authorizing it expires at midnight. CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in...
ALABAMA STATE
brproud.com

St. James Parish native to serve 15 years for murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 24-year-old Jaylon Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter Monday after he shot a man in March of 2020. St. James Parish deputies responded to a Vacherie neighborhood after shots were reportedly fired in the area. A male was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. Official documents say detectives learned Braxton and the victim had a verbal argument that led to the shooting.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA

