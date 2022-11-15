ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

nbc15.com

Grannies will dance again in parade where tragedy struck

Grannies will dance again in parade where tragedy struck
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks

Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Fire, EMS respond to traffic crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie officials said a city intersection is closed after a traffic incident Thursday afternoon. Police confirmed that the call came in around 5:15 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at intersection of Ironwood Dr and N Grand Ave. Officials believe the crash was caused due to a driver medical incident.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
JANESVILLE, WI
97ZOK

‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town

A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Decades-old case inspires new research on Shaken Baby Syndrome convictions

Decades-old case inspires new research on Shaken Baby Syndrome convictions
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin

LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
LOWVILLE, NY
Daily Cardinal

Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.

Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Tim Metcalfe talks Check Out Hunger at Metcalfe's grocery store

Tim Metcalfe talks Check Out Hunger at Metcalfe's grocery store
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Affordable volleyball club needs more coaches to expand program

Affordable volleyball club needs more coaches to expand program
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Madison police officer arrested for battery, victim intimidation

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officer Keith M. Brown was arrested earlier this month in Dane County for misdemeanor battery and intimidation of a victim, as well as disorderly conduct, but charges have not yet formally been filed.*. Brown is one of three Madison police employees arrested in the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Downtown Madison’s Lakefront Porch project receives $200K

MADISON, Wis. — The effort to transform an underutilized concrete platform above a city well overlooking Lake Monona into a new community gathering place has received a significant financial boost. The Lakefront Porch project is getting $100,000 awards from both the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation and the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation. The project calls for a raised wooden platform over...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver rolls over, crashes after running red light

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department responded to a rollover crash Thursday night on the city’s near west side after alleging that a speeding driver ran a red light. They determined that around 6 p.m., the driver had been speeding, ran a red light and struck a curb,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

City of Madison budget includes funding for public market

City of Madison budget includes funding for public market
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

John Nolen Drive intersection to close Sunday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Traffic Engineering Division is warning drivers of road closures beginning Sunday night. Nightly street closures will begin at the John Nolen Drive, Blair Street, Wilson Street and Williamson Street intersection Sunday night. The closures will go through Tuesday night to complete pavement markings. South Blair Street between Railroad Street and East Wilson Street will be closed. The following turning movements will remain open:
MADISON, WI

