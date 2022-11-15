Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Grannies will dance again in parade where tragedy struck
The Columbus Cardinals are officially state champions. Columbus defeated Catholic Memorial 23-21 in the WIAA Division 4 State Championship. Keith Findley says his work is inspired by Audrey Edmunds, a woman who served 11 years for shaking a baby to death before a court ordered her a new trial. Madison...
nbc15.com
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms. On a snowy Sunday in 2007, UW-La Crosse...
nbc15.com
Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks
Sauk City man arrested for firing gun inside local bar
SAUK PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sauk Prairie police arrested a man Thursday night after he fired his gun inside a Sauk City bar. When police got to Gym Bar shortly before 11 p.m., they reportedly found evidence someone had shot a single round into the floor; the suspect was no longer at the bar, though. No one was hit by the...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Fire, EMS respond to traffic crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie officials said a city intersection is closed after a traffic incident Thursday afternoon. Police confirmed that the call came in around 5:15 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at intersection of Ironwood Dr and N Grand Ave. Officials believe the crash was caused due to a driver medical incident.
nbc15.com
Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town
A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
nbc15.com
UW Health urges proper tree stand installation and use to prevent injuries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As gun deer season gets underway this weekend, health care workers are urging hunters to properly install and use tree stands to prevent themselves from getting hurt. UW Health Trauma Surgeon Dr. Lee Faucher said Friday that tree stand falls are some of the most common...
nbc15.com
Decades-old case inspires new research on Shaken Baby Syndrome convictions
wearegreenbay.com
Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin
LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
Daily Cardinal
Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.
Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
nbc15.com
Tim Metcalfe talks Check Out Hunger at Metcalfe's grocery store
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety. It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms.
nbc15.com
Affordable volleyball club needs more coaches to expand program
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety. It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms.
fox47.com
Madison police officer arrested for battery, victim intimidation
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officer Keith M. Brown was arrested earlier this month in Dane County for misdemeanor battery and intimidation of a victim, as well as disorderly conduct, but charges have not yet formally been filed.*. Brown is one of three Madison police employees arrested in the...
Downtown Madison’s Lakefront Porch project receives $200K
MADISON, Wis. — The effort to transform an underutilized concrete platform above a city well overlooking Lake Monona into a new community gathering place has received a significant financial boost. The Lakefront Porch project is getting $100,000 awards from both the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation and the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation. The project calls for a raised wooden platform over...
nbc15.com
City of Janesville making headway on proposed ice arena & convention center
nbc15.com
MPD: Driver rolls over, crashes after running red light
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department responded to a rollover crash Thursday night on the city’s near west side after alleging that a speeding driver ran a red light. They determined that around 6 p.m., the driver had been speeding, ran a red light and struck a curb,...
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
nbc15.com
City of Madison budget includes funding for public market
nbc15.com
John Nolen Drive intersection to close Sunday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Traffic Engineering Division is warning drivers of road closures beginning Sunday night. Nightly street closures will begin at the John Nolen Drive, Blair Street, Wilson Street and Williamson Street intersection Sunday night. The closures will go through Tuesday night to complete pavement markings. South Blair Street between Railroad Street and East Wilson Street will be closed. The following turning movements will remain open:
