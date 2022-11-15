ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Praying For Former Bucs Coach Bruce Arians

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach had a pretty big health scare earlier this season. Arians was reportedly stretchered out of his home and taken to the hospital, where he spent multiple days in dire health. Thankfully, he's since recovered, but he could still have an uphill battle moving forward.
TAMPA, FL
WKYC

Reports: Cleveland Browns' Week 11 game vs. Buffalo Bills moved to Detroit

CLEVELAND — When the Cleveland Browns (3-6) hit the road for their Week 11 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (6-3) this weekend, they'll now be heading west instead of east. According to Tim Graham of The Athletic, the NFL has decided to move this weekend's contest from Buffalo to Detroit's Ford Field due to the lake effect snow event affecting Western New York.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy