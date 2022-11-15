ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golfmagic.com

In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic

In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
GEORGIA STATE
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour legend disagrees with Rory McIlroy's OWGR position on LIV Golf

PGA Tour legend Davis Love III believes professional golf needs to scrap the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) in order to solve the current issues facing the sport following the emergence of LIV Golf. The OWGR, which continues to shut out the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour from receiving any world...
Golf Digest

Longtime sponsor Honda will end ties to PGA Tour event in Florida, per report

The PGA Tour is losing one of its most loyal and long-standing sponsors. Honda will end its sponsorship of the tournament played each year in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to a story first reported by Golfweek, which cited multiple sources. The automaker has sponsored the event since 1982, making it the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship on the PGA Tour.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
The Independent

Lydia Ko in the lead for largest prize in women’s golf history at LPGA finale

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko finished round one of the CME Group Tour Championship at a one-point lead for the LPGA Tour player of the year at Naples in Florida.After starting the week at the top of the CME Globe rankings, the 25-year-old ended on seven-under 65 in her bid to win the $2m (£1.6m) prize.The day started with her hitting a tree and making bogey on a par five before making eight birdies, including four in a row late in the round at Tiburon Golf Club.Ko is also in a lock to win the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring...
FLORIDA STATE
golfmagic.com

Why five-time PGA Tour champ won't join LIV Golf: "Greg and I had a SPAT"

Five-time PGA Tour winner and former NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie says working for LIV Golf one day would be a "shock" because of a previous "spat" he had with Greg Norman, who is now the CEO of the Saudi-backed circuit. Golfweek last week reported how Maltbie, along with Gary...
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm on Rory McIlroy: "You're putting ME in a difficult position here!"

There was a lot to unpack from Jon Rahm's press conference before the $10m DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. First there was his thoughts on Sergio Garcia, where the Spaniard said he hoped the legacy of the 2017 Masters champion wouldn't be affected after he joined the LIV Golf League.
Golf Channel

PGA Tour's longest running title sponsor, Honda, will not renew contract

The PGA Tour’s longest running title sponsor is stepping away after next year’s Honda Classic, multiple sources have told GolfChannel.com. Honda Motors had been the title sponsor of the south Florida stop since 1982 but, as first reported by Golfweek.com, the company will step away after next year’s event, the byproduct of a condensed PGA Tour schedule and changing corporate priorities.
FLORIDA STATE
golfmagic.com

Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end

One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

DP World Tour Championship: Matthew Fitzpatrick & Tyrrell Hatton share lead

-7 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -6 A Noren (Swe); -5 A Arnaus (Spa) Selected others: -4 T Fleetwood (Eng), C Shinkwin (Eng); -3 R Ramsay (Sco); -2 R MacIntyre (Sco), J Rahm (Spa); -1 R McIlroy (NI) English pair Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton share the lead on...
