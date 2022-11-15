New Zealand’s Lydia Ko finished round one of the CME Group Tour Championship at a one-point lead for the LPGA Tour player of the year at Naples in Florida.After starting the week at the top of the CME Globe rankings, the 25-year-old ended on seven-under 65 in her bid to win the $2m (£1.6m) prize.The day started with her hitting a tree and making bogey on a par five before making eight birdies, including four in a row late in the round at Tiburon Golf Club.Ko is also in a lock to win the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO