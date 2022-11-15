Read full article on original website
In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic
In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
Now Patrick Reed's lawyer has PGA Tour, DP World Tour & OWGR in his cross hairs
Patrick Reed's attorney Larry Klayman has filed a fresh lawsuit against the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Official World Golf Ranking, alleging they colluded to try and eliminate LIV Golf. This news was first reported by Bunkered. The publication report that Klayman has lodged an Amended Class Action Complaint.
PGA Tour legend disagrees with Rory McIlroy's OWGR position on LIV Golf
PGA Tour legend Davis Love III believes professional golf needs to scrap the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) in order to solve the current issues facing the sport following the emergence of LIV Golf. The OWGR, which continues to shut out the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour from receiving any world...
Longtime sponsor Honda will end ties to PGA Tour event in Florida, per report
The PGA Tour is losing one of its most loyal and long-standing sponsors. Honda will end its sponsorship of the tournament played each year in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to a story first reported by Golfweek, which cited multiple sources. The automaker has sponsored the event since 1982, making it the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship on the PGA Tour.
Lydia Ko in the lead for largest prize in women’s golf history at LPGA finale
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko finished round one of the CME Group Tour Championship at a one-point lead for the LPGA Tour player of the year at Naples in Florida.After starting the week at the top of the CME Globe rankings, the 25-year-old ended on seven-under 65 in her bid to win the $2m (£1.6m) prize.The day started with her hitting a tree and making bogey on a par five before making eight birdies, including four in a row late in the round at Tiburon Golf Club.Ko is also in a lock to win the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring...
Why five-time PGA Tour champ won't join LIV Golf: "Greg and I had a SPAT"
Five-time PGA Tour winner and former NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie says working for LIV Golf one day would be a "shock" because of a previous "spat" he had with Greg Norman, who is now the CEO of the Saudi-backed circuit. Golfweek last week reported how Maltbie, along with Gary...
LPGA Tour event won't return to Fort Myers' Crown Colony Golf Club in 2023
The LPGA Tour will not be returning to Fort Myers next year. While last February's Drive On Championship at Crown Colony Golf Club was initially billed as a one-off event, there appeared to be mutual interest in bringing it back to Fort Myers. But that won't happen in 2023, Crown...
Jon Rahm on Rory McIlroy: "You're putting ME in a difficult position here!"
There was a lot to unpack from Jon Rahm's press conference before the $10m DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. First there was his thoughts on Sergio Garcia, where the Spaniard said he hoped the legacy of the 2017 Masters champion wouldn't be affected after he joined the LIV Golf League.
Honda Motors to end longest-running PGA Tour title sponsorship after 2023 Honda Classic
Golfweek has learned that Honda Motors will end the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship deal on the PGA Tour. Multiple sources have confirmed that the Japanese automaker won’t renew when its current deal expires after the 2023 Honda Classic in late February. Founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason’s Inverrary...
PGA Tour's longest running title sponsor, Honda, will not renew contract
The PGA Tour’s longest running title sponsor is stepping away after next year’s Honda Classic, multiple sources have told GolfChannel.com. Honda Motors had been the title sponsor of the south Florida stop since 1982 but, as first reported by Golfweek.com, the company will step away after next year’s event, the byproduct of a condensed PGA Tour schedule and changing corporate priorities.
Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end
One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
With so much on the line, Player of the Year contender Lydia Ko opens with a 65 to take early lead at CME
NAPLES, Fla. – Lydia Ko made bogey on the opening par 5 at Tiburon Golf Club to begin the CME Group Tour Championship, but that did nothing to foreshadow the rest of the day. Ko, leader of the Rolex Player of the Year race and Vare Trophy, paces the...
2022 CME Group Tour Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship purse is set for $7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,000,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The CME Group Tour Championship field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko,...
Phil Mickelson May Have To Give Evidence In LIV Golf Case Against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson withdrew from antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour but judge rules his agent is still subject to discovery
The RSM Classic Marks the End of the PGA Tour Calendar Year, and the End of an Era
The 2022-23 PGA Tour season resumes in January, with initiatives designed to thwart LIV Golf's competition. What's next for the Sea Island stop remains to be seen.
Record-breaking LPGA purses to top $100M in 2023
The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule released Friday includes a record-breaking $101.4 million in total purses. The 33-event schedule begins with
Jon Rahm: Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV and performances 'incredible' | Fears for Sergio Garcia's legacy
World No 5 Jon Rahm has hailed Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV Golf in tandem with his golfing performances this year, and admits he is worried for the legacy of fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia. McIlroy is targeting more Dubai success this week, live on Sky Sports Golf, as the world...
DP World Tour Championship: Matthew Fitzpatrick & Tyrrell Hatton share lead
-7 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -6 A Noren (Swe); -5 A Arnaus (Spa) Selected others: -4 T Fleetwood (Eng), C Shinkwin (Eng); -3 R Ramsay (Sco); -2 R MacIntyre (Sco), J Rahm (Spa); -1 R McIlroy (NI) English pair Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton share the lead on...
