Woodruff Sawyer's 2023 P&C Looking Ahead Guide Predicts a Hardening Market Amidst Economic Uncertainty, War, and Supply Chain Issues

Best’s Market Segment Report: Inflationary Pressures and Elevated Loss Severity Weaken Nonstandard Auto Performance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. nonstandard auto insurers suffered a first-half 2022 underwriting loss of $766 million. - the segment’s worst half-year result in five years – as the impact of inflation on auto repair and medical costs, as well as supply chain and labor market issues, have plagued the segment.
New York Life Declares Largest Dividend in Company History With $2.0 Billion Total Payout Expected In 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New York Life , America’s largest1 mutual life insurer, today announced that the company has declared a record dividend payout of. expected to be paid to eligible participating policy owners in 2023. Declaring a dividend for the 169th consecutive year underscores the company’s commitment to financial strength, mutuality, and delivering ongoing value to policy owners.
Extended Warranty Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Assurant, CarShield, Endurance Warranty Services, SquareTrade & More
The increased awareness of extended warranty policies among consumers, has led to the rise of extended warranty in the insurance market. Since many devices come with a heavy price tag at the time of purchase, therefore knowledge of extended warranties for those products has risen. Extended warranty providers are providing...
EY Report: Surety Bonding Provides Strong Economic Value and Strengthens Performance for Public and Private Construction Projects
Bonded project portfolios outperform non-bonded portfolios. WASHINGTON , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study released today, The Economic Value of Surety Bonds, finds public and private construction projects protected by surety have lower rates of contractor default, lower cost of completion in the case of default, and are finished faster than non-bonded projects. For a bonded portfolio of construction projects, the overall value of surety bonds more than covers their cost. The study, by.
AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a+” (Excellent) from “a” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (China Re) (. China. ) and its subsidiaries. The outlook of the Long-Term...
Tycoon Ken Griffin fears crypto meltdown will disrupt an entire generation of investors
The recent collapse of FTX only deepened crypto market declines, generating multi-billion dollar losses among industry participants. And for this reason, Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel, believes that an entire generation of investors will be psychologically affected. Ken Griffin believes that the key going forward is to try to regain investor…
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Somers Re Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). In addition, AM Best affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of. Somers Group Holdings Ltd. (Somers) (. Bermuda. ), the...
Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Company Adopts Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Company. , a provider of coverage across twenty four states for over 100 years, today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview to better analyze risk in their book of business, reduce expenses, and improve their loss ratio.
Property and Casualty Insurance in Oil & Gas Sector Market May See a Big Move : Allianz, Intact Financial, AXA, C
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. in Oil & Gas Sector market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Person Income Insurance Market to See Huge Growth : Allstate, Nationwide, Allianz
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Key Person Income Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Key Person Income Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for...
Jamie Kosharek Joins Global Atlantic to Lead Independent Distribution
NEW YORK , Nov. 17 (TNSper) -- Global Atlantic Financial Group , a U.S. -focused retirement, life insurance and reinsurance company, issued the following news release:. ("Global Atlantic"), a leading retirement and life insurance company, has announced that. has joined the company as Head of Independent Channel Distribution. In this...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of First Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of First Insurance Company (SFIC) (. Jordan. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Worldwide Medical Assurance, Ltd. Corp.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Worldwide Medical Assurance, Ltd. Corp. (WWMA) (. Panama City, Panama. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect WWMA’s balance...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Compagnie Algérienne des Assurances
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) of Compagnie Algérienne des Assurances (CAAT) (. Algeria. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect CAAT’s balance sheet strength,...
Employment Practices Liability Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Munich Re, Chubb, Insureon
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Employment Practices Liability Insurance Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Employment Practices Liability Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production,...
Disability Income Compensation Insurances Market to See Major Growth by 2030: AIG, Assurity, Prudential Financial
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2022 -- A new 154 page research study released with title 'Global Disability Income Compensation Insurances Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions like.
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Chubb Seguros Panama S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A++ (Superior) from A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “aa+” (Superior) from “aa-” (Superior) of. Chubb Seguros Panama S.A. (Chubb Panama) (. Panama City, Panama. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
Real Estate Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : The Hartford, Chubb, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, ICICI Lombard
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Real Estate Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Orion Reinsurance (Bermuda) Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of. Orion Reinsurance (Bermuda) Ltd. (Orion Re) (. Hamilton, Bermuda. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Orion Re’s balance sheet...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Chubb Perú S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of Chubb Perú S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (Chubb Perú) (. Lima, Peru. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is...
