ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford talks about Valley Transit, Appleton Library, and the end to fall leaf collection

By Indiana Schilz
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing

(WFRV) – Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this month’s Brew of the Month and the latest from this popular spot, including how you can earn some cash by showing off your ugly Christmas sweater!. Jon Martens gives viewers a look...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Algoma Boulevard set to reopen in Oshkosh after months-long closure

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two major streets in Oshkosh are set to fully reopen and return to normal on Friday after being closed for several months. According to the City of Oshkosh, the section of Algoma Boulevard between Wisconsin Street and Congress Avenue is expected to fully reopen to traffic on the morning of November 18.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Appleton Looks to Further Develop Affordable Housing

The City of Appleton is looking to help developers who want to create more affordable housing. The city has announced that they are offering $3 million to developers and are now accepting applications. This money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. For a project to qualify for the grant,...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police ramping up presence, safety for holiday parade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full effect, and the 38th annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade is set to march downtown. The Green Bay Police Department is preparing to ramp up officer presence and supply barricades along the parade route to ensure the safety of all spectators.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menominee Indian Reservation unveils dual-language signs on state highways

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling within the Menominee Indian Reservation, you may notice brand new dual-language signs on state highways. Governor Tony Evers, along with the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, unveiled the signs that indicate the Menominee Nation’s Tribal boundaries and other landmarks in both English and the Menominee Language.
KESHENA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah leaders hear concerns about Shattuck school site development

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A controversial plan to redevelop the Shattuck Middle School property is before the Neenah city council Wednesday night. The sale of the property is contingent on rezoning which would give the green light for a large housing complex. Some residents say it’s not the right fit for the neighborhood.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oregon/Jackson Street bridge set to reopen in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A major bridge in the city of Oshkosh is set to reopen on Wednesday after months of being closed. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge will reopen to motorists after crews were finally able to repair a gearbox issue. The...
OSHKOSH, WI
spmetrowire.com

NWS: Up to two inches likely by Saturday night

The National Weather Service in Green Bay is forecasting up to two inches of snow accumulation by Saturday night. Scattered light snow showers and flurries will continue this afternoon with little-to-no accumulation expected. Then, another round of accumulating snow is expected late tonight into Saturday. The heaviest amounts will once...
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Two area schools are tops in the state

MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Plan your next event at the Crooked Joker in Suamico

(WFRV) – It’s a place for fun and games so why not treat your guests or employees to a holiday party at the Crooked Joker?. Local 5 Live visited this popular spot recently where they have an entire rundown of fun events planned including Ladies Night this weekend, speed friend dating, games, raffles, food, and music.
SUAMICO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: A flurry before the holiday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Two area productions recently were postponed a week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police arrest 7, eject 9 fans during Packers loss to Titans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department was fairly busy during the Packers matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. While the Packers were attempting to keep their playoff hopes alive on the field, Green Bay Police were helping to keep things in order in the stands and around Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy