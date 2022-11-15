Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford talks about Valley Transit, Appleton Library, and the end to fall leaf collection

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing
(WFRV) – Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this month’s Brew of the Month and the latest from this popular spot, including how you can earn some cash by showing off your ugly Christmas sweater!. Jon Martens gives viewers a look...
wearegreenbay.com
Algoma Boulevard set to reopen in Oshkosh after months-long closure
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two major streets in Oshkosh are set to fully reopen and return to normal on Friday after being closed for several months. According to the City of Oshkosh, the section of Algoma Boulevard between Wisconsin Street and Congress Avenue is expected to fully reopen to traffic on the morning of November 18.
wearegreenbay.com
Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
seehafernews.com
City of Appleton Looks to Further Develop Affordable Housing
The City of Appleton is looking to help developers who want to create more affordable housing. The city has announced that they are offering $3 million to developers and are now accepting applications. This money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. For a project to qualify for the grant,...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police ramping up presence, safety for holiday parade
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full effect, and the 38th annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade is set to march downtown. The Green Bay Police Department is preparing to ramp up officer presence and supply barricades along the parade route to ensure the safety of all spectators.
wearegreenbay.com
Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe expanding to Appleton, new location ‘will complete family dream’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe plans to open a new location in the Appleton area. Franchise owner Mary VandeWalle says the new store will complete a family dream. “Uncle Mike, Mike VandeWalle, he was the mastermind behind our success here. He passed away, it...
wearegreenbay.com
Menominee Indian Reservation unveils dual-language signs on state highways
KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling within the Menominee Indian Reservation, you may notice brand new dual-language signs on state highways. Governor Tony Evers, along with the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, unveiled the signs that indicate the Menominee Nation’s Tribal boundaries and other landmarks in both English and the Menominee Language.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah leaders hear concerns about Shattuck school site development
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A controversial plan to redevelop the Shattuck Middle School property is before the Neenah city council Wednesday night. The sale of the property is contingent on rezoning which would give the green light for a large housing complex. Some residents say it’s not the right fit for the neighborhood.
wearegreenbay.com
Oregon/Jackson Street bridge set to reopen in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A major bridge in the city of Oshkosh is set to reopen on Wednesday after months of being closed. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge will reopen to motorists after crews were finally able to repair a gearbox issue. The...
spmetrowire.com
NWS: Up to two inches likely by Saturday night
The National Weather Service in Green Bay is forecasting up to two inches of snow accumulation by Saturday night. Scattered light snow showers and flurries will continue this afternoon with little-to-no accumulation expected. Then, another round of accumulating snow is expected late tonight into Saturday. The heaviest amounts will once...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Chief discusses winter traffic safety, auto theft & porch pirates
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis stopped by Local 5 News for Thursday’s Community Update to talk about safety tips that coincide with winter weather, auto thefts, and porch pirates. Chief Davis talked about safe driving during Wisconsin’s winter months and reminds drivers...
wearegreenbay.com
65th Annual Antique Show & Sale this weekend at Rock Garden in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s a popular show and sale that helps preserve local history. Local 5 Live gets a preview of the 65th Annual Antique Show & Sale courtesy of the Green Bay & De Pere Antiquarian Society, kicks off tonight at the Rock Garden in Green Bay. Details...
wapl.com
Two area schools are tops in the state
MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
wearegreenbay.com
Plan your next event at the Crooked Joker in Suamico
(WFRV) – It’s a place for fun and games so why not treat your guests or employees to a holiday party at the Crooked Joker?. Local 5 Live visited this popular spot recently where they have an entire rundown of fun events planned including Ladies Night this weekend, speed friend dating, games, raffles, food, and music.
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: A flurry before the holiday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Two area productions recently were postponed a week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police arrest 7, eject 9 fans during Packers loss to Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department was fairly busy during the Packers matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. While the Packers were attempting to keep their playoff hopes alive on the field, Green Bay Police were helping to keep things in order in the stands and around Lambeau Field.
wearegreenbay.com
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
Disturbing Green Bay stabbing: Suspect accused of taking video with body
The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has filed its criminal complaint on Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, a suspect in the murder of Patrick Ernst, 65, of Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay police describe the biggest issue they face other than accidents during inclement weather
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin experienced its first major snowfall of the year yesterday, and when inclement weather hits, drivers need to be aware of more than just road conditions. Local 5’s Katie Amrhein caught up with officers of the Green Bay Police Department to discuss the issues...
wearegreenbay.com
‘I always just wanted to kill somebody’: Man from UP used dating app to meet homicide victims, charged in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Upper Peninsula is accused of going on a crime spree across multiple states and using a dating app to kill a Green Bay man and an Alabama man. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 23-year-old Caleb Anderson...
Comments / 1