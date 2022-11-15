Read full article on original website
A VALENT EFFORT
NILES, OH- One would be hard-pressed these days to find a young man with more compassion, courage, and maturity than Warren JFK’s Thomas Valent. Being that he’s started a podcast, movement, and borderline charity with his own blood, sweat, and tears- Valent’s incredible performances on the football field have been dwarfed only by his entrepreneurship, and integrity as a young man.
High schooler named Hometown Hero for special needs work
HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to Trumbull County. A student at Hubbard High School has a passion for helping others, especially those with special needs. Sophomore Isabella Williams smiled from ear to ear as we handed her the Hometown Hero award. She’s most...
Bird sanctuary in Canfield nearly complete
It's been nine months since we first showed you the new Birds in Flight Wildlife Sanctuary Canfield.
Austintown Middle School students to display mini parade floats at school
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade may be all the way in New York, but some Austintown Middle School students are bringing a miniature version to their school on Monday, November 21. Students will display mini floats mimicking the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Monday between in Austintown Middle School. This...
GOLD FOR ROCCO
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Cardinal Mooney golf standout Rocco Turner sat down with D.J. Yokley and Steve Leslie at The Sports Grill in Cranberry, Pennsylvania to talk about his golf state championship. Turner won the 2022 Ohio Golf Division three state championship at NorthStar Golf Club back in October. Turner came out on day one shooting a 74 to have a one stroke lead after the first day. Turner then followed that up with a lower score of 71 on day two to win the state championship. Turner took home the gold for Cardinal Mooney, along with a first team All-Ohio First Team selection.
Program providing free clothes, food expands to local school
The United Way's Care Closet program is expanding to help students at Boardman Center Intermediate School, providing items that may have been unaffordable otherwise.
Top 10 snowiest, least snowiest Novembers on record for Youngstown
NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania have started to see snow showers across the area, and some locations have picked up minor accumulations. More snow showers are expected tonight for the northernmost part of Trumbull and Mercer counties. November 2022 is not close to making it into the record books for...
Seniors given 30-day-notice to leave Butler care home
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — On Nov. 7, a letter was sent out to residents and their families with a 30-day notice to leave a Butler County personal care home. Now, families are scrambling, trying to relocate their loved ones. “Thirty days is laughable,” said Jessica Hoyson, the daughter of...
Brr! Saturday starts chilly. Get ready for more snow — here’s when
More winter weather is headed our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.
Thanksgiving Day wasn’t always on Thursday or even in November
Thanksgiving always falls on the fourth Thursday in November. The date changes, but the day of the week never does.
Missing: Janiyah Gregory
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Failed police levy leaves Newton Falls in limbo
Close to a dozen Newton Falls residents stood and spoke out against getting rid of the police department at a meeting Wednesday evening.
Wahlburgers coming to Austintown
A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to the Valley. A post on Facebook says Wahlburgers will be opening in the Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Racecourse. No opening date is listed. Actor Mark Wahlberg, whose notable films include Ted, The Departed,...
After 23 years, last local Ohio public school to win football championship shares special bond
A special bond helped capture public school's last local Ohio football championship.
Bald eagle encounter in Lake Milton brings serenity
A viewer in Lake Milton shared his encounter with a bald eagle at the lake.
2 Valley students chosen for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Some exciting news for two seniors at Poland High School.
Meet Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown
Mayor Jamael Tito Brown of Youngstown, Ohio was inspired to run for office because he wanted to make a difference in his community. After losing his first race, his community urged him to run again, and now he's been mayor for two terms. Brown claims that Youngstown invented grit. His...
Power restored in Austintown after widespread outages
WKBN has reached out to a spokesperson with First Energy and awaits a response.
Man found in OH with missing Cleveland girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
