ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ysnlive.com

A VALENT EFFORT

NILES, OH- One would be hard-pressed these days to find a young man with more compassion, courage, and maturity than Warren JFK’s Thomas Valent. Being that he’s started a podcast, movement, and borderline charity with his own blood, sweat, and tears- Valent’s incredible performances on the football field have been dwarfed only by his entrepreneurship, and integrity as a young man.
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

High schooler named Hometown Hero for special needs work

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to Trumbull County. A student at Hubbard High School has a passion for helping others, especially those with special needs. Sophomore Isabella Williams smiled from ear to ear as we handed her the Hometown Hero award. She’s most...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown Middle School students to display mini parade floats at school

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade may be all the way in New York, but some Austintown Middle School students are bringing a miniature version to their school on Monday, November 21. Students will display mini floats mimicking the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Monday between in Austintown Middle School. This...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

GOLD FOR ROCCO

YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Cardinal Mooney golf standout Rocco Turner sat down with D.J. Yokley and Steve Leslie at The Sports Grill in Cranberry, Pennsylvania to talk about his golf state championship. Turner won the 2022 Ohio Golf Division three state championship at NorthStar Golf Club back in October. Turner came out on day one shooting a 74 to have a one stroke lead after the first day. Turner then followed that up with a lower score of 71 on day two to win the state championship. Turner took home the gold for Cardinal Mooney, along with a first team All-Ohio First Team selection.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
27 First News

Top 10 snowiest, least snowiest Novembers on record for Youngstown

NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania have started to see snow showers across the area, and some locations have picked up minor accumulations. More snow showers are expected tonight for the northernmost part of Trumbull and Mercer counties. November 2022 is not close to making it into the record books for...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Wahlburgers coming to Austintown

A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to the Valley. A post on Facebook says Wahlburgers will be opening in the Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Racecourse. No opening date is listed. Actor Mark Wahlberg, whose notable films include Ted, The Departed,...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Meet Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown of Youngstown, Ohio was inspired to run for office because he wanted to make a difference in his community. After losing his first race, his community urged him to run again, and now he's been mayor for two terms. Brown claims that Youngstown invented grit. His...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy