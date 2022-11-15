ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Medicaid expansion: And then there were 11

South Dakota and Mississippi, though both small and heavily rural states, are not a lot alike. South Dakota is predominately white and freezing in the winter. Mississippi has the largest Black population in the nation and, compared to South Dakota, is downright balmy in the winter. But one thing they...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Former Oregon Broker Faces Five-Year Prison Term for $2.5M Tax Fraud

An Oregon- based head of a small investment advisory firm faces as much as five years in prison after he was convicted for evading $2.5 million in income taxes, according to the Department of Justice. James Millegan, the head of J.W. Millegan Inc., was convicted of one count of tax evasion after a two-week jury trial that concluded this week in Oregon federal court in…
OREGON STATE
