Editorial Stop hoarding state health insurance fines
Financial incentives — or disincentives — clearly can be a practical tool in the exercise of public policy. Hiking the tobacco tax ipso facto lowers smoking rates, for instance. Getting a tax break for installing solar panels on your roof effectively encourages buying solar panels. But still there...
Half-measures won’t be enough to stabilize Florida property insurance market, industry observer says
Florida’s one-way attorney fee system favoring plaintiffs in litigated insurance claims should be abolished, the time to file a litigated claim should be limited to one year and assignments of property insurance benefits ought to be banned entirely, an insurance industry insider says. This article is available to INNsider...
Medicaid expansion: And then there were 11
South Dakota and Mississippi, though both small and heavily rural states, are not a lot alike. South Dakota is predominately white and freezing in the winter. Mississippi has the largest Black population in the nation and, compared to South Dakota, is downright balmy in the winter. But one thing they...
