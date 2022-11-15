ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.9 The Breeze

Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting

There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant

Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century

Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George businesses honored for their work

Every year, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce honors businesses for helping to grow the village and region's tourism and business world. On Friday, the chamber announced its annual Supporting Tourism Around the Region (S.T.A.R.) award winners.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Q 105.7

Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors

Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Concerts By Candlelight In The Capital Region? Wait Until You See Where!

If you're looking for a new and unique way to experience Albany's nightlife scene, look no further than Concerts by Candlelight! These intimate shows take place in some of the most stunning spaces in the city, and they're sure to make for a night you'll never forget. Here's everything you need to know about these must-see shows, according to Fever.com.
ALBANY, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Lake George announces Lite up the Village 2022 schedule

Lake George will usher in the holiday season with the Lite up the Village 2022 celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Shepard Park on Canada Street. Festivities begin a 4 p.m. when Bobby Dick and Susie Q will take the stage with a kid-friendly music show. Singer/songwriter Rich Ortiz, a local favorite, will follow the duo.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NYS Music

TABoose Tour Arrives in Glens Falls at Cool Insuring Arena

Reaching the halfway point of their collaborative tour, TABoose took over the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on Sunday, November 13, formerly the Civic Center and site of the legendary 1994 Phish Halloween show. Leaning away from the Beatles cover that was highly speculated, both bands threw down hot...
GLENS FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy