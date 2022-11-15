Read full article on original website
Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting
There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street
Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant
Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
Festival of Trees returns to Saratoga Springs
On the first weekend of December, an annual festival of trees is coming back to Saratoga Springs. The 27th annual Saratoga Festival of Trees is coming to the Saratoga Springs City Center.
Saratoga Builders Association donates $48k to local charities
The Saratoga Builders Association will be donating proceeds of $48,000 from the 2022 Showcase of Homes to local charities.
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
South Glens Falls Fire Company hosts holiday parade
The South Glens Falls Fire Company will be hosting a holiday parade this coming Sunday, November 20. Celebrate the holiday season and bring a non-perishable food item or an unwrapped new toy if possible!
Lake George businesses honored for their work
Every year, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce honors businesses for helping to grow the village and region's tourism and business world. On Friday, the chamber announced its annual Supporting Tourism Around the Region (S.T.A.R.) award winners.
All aboard! Stillwater man shows off vintage train collection
The Albany Train Show rolls back into town on Saturday. Local locomotive lovers will be getting into the spirit of the holidays by enjoying the sights and sounds of model trains.
Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors
Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
127 acres donated to Saratoga PLAN for new preserve
Patricia LeClair held onto an article about Saratoga PLAN for many years, and eventually decided to donate a substantial portion of her land—127.5 acres—to the land preservation group.
‘School of Rock’ comes to Glens Falls
The 2022-23 school year has long since begun. At Charles R. Wood Theater though, it's just getting going this week - and it's coming in loud and full of verve.
Concerts By Candlelight In The Capital Region? Wait Until You See Where!
If you're looking for a new and unique way to experience Albany's nightlife scene, look no further than Concerts by Candlelight! These intimate shows take place in some of the most stunning spaces in the city, and they're sure to make for a night you'll never forget. Here's everything you need to know about these must-see shows, according to Fever.com.
Lake George announces Lite up the Village 2022 schedule
Lake George will usher in the holiday season with the Lite up the Village 2022 celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Shepard Park on Canada Street. Festivities begin a 4 p.m. when Bobby Dick and Susie Q will take the stage with a kid-friendly music show. Singer/songwriter Rich Ortiz, a local favorite, will follow the duo.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Where to get Sunday brunch in the Capital Region
Brunch, a meal that is often eaten in the late morning or early afternoon, has become exceedingly popular in recent years. Many restaurants in the area offer special brunch menus on Saturdays and Sundays.
Via Fresca in Albany closing after almost 17 years
Via Fresca, an Italian gourmet market at 1666 Western Avenue in Albany, is permanently closing its doors after almost 17 years. Owner John Randazzo made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Capital Region ready for snow
Whether you like it or not, the first snow accumulations are headed this way. NEWS 10 seeing how some communities are getting ready to tackle snow removal.
NYS Music
TABoose Tour Arrives in Glens Falls at Cool Insuring Arena
Reaching the halfway point of their collaborative tour, TABoose took over the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on Sunday, November 13, formerly the Civic Center and site of the legendary 1994 Phish Halloween show. Leaning away from the Beatles cover that was highly speculated, both bands threw down hot...
Hot Chocolate Stroll returning to Downtown Albany
Attendees will be able to try gourmet beverages from participating locations and cast votes to determine who will take home the trophy.
