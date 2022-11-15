Read full article on original website
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade
Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific have condemned and called for an end to Russia's war on Ukraine
KELOLAND TV
US VP Harris arrives in Thailand for Asia-Pacific summit
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrived Thursday in Thailand, where she plans to affirm America’s commitment to Southeast Asia and drive home the message that the region can count on the United States. Harris’ visit for a two-day Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit comes just...
Action News Jax
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force.
KELOLAND TV
California Democratic Rep. Porter reelected after tough race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter was reelected Thursday after a bruising campaign in Southern California, where she spent over $24 million to defend her seat in a closely divided coastal district. With nearly all the votes counted, Porter defeated Republican Scott Baugh, a former legislator, 51.6%...
North Korea's Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons
SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state media KCNA said on Saturday.
