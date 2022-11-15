NCCI Releases Multibureau Evaluation of COVID-19–Phase II: Expanded Data on Claim Characteristics and Trends

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Questionnaire response automation for compliance management (USPTO 11488085): OneTrust LLC
-- A patent by the inventors Brannon, ( Smyrna, GA , US), Chennur, Rajanandini (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
NFP Announces Joint Venture with Fieldtech, a Digital Life and Individual Disability Insurance Platform Designed to Transform Institutional and Career Agency Systems
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced a joint venture with. (Fieldtech), a digital life and individual disability insurance platform that delivers the first cloud-based operating system for institutional and career agency distribution channels. The platform features an operating system (OS) that provides standardization of workflows and data science capabilities for the benefit of all parties involved in life and individual disability insurance transactions.
EY Report: Surety Bonding Provides Strong Economic Value and Strengthens Performance for Public and Private Construction Projects
Bonded project portfolios outperform non-bonded portfolios. WASHINGTON , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study released today, The Economic Value of Surety Bonds, finds public and private construction projects protected by surety have lower rates of contractor default, lower cost of completion in the case of default, and are finished faster than non-bonded projects. For a bonded portfolio of construction projects, the overall value of surety bonds more than covers their cost. The study, by.
MULTIPLAN CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure. On November 17, 2022 , the Company issued a press release to announce that it and. certain current and former directors have entered into a settlement agreement to. resolve the Delaware Action (as defined below). A copy of the press release is. furnished as Exhibit...
Patent Issued for Methods and systems for managing delegates for secure account fund transfers (USPTO 11489842): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11489842, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Russell, Ryan Thomas (. San Antonio, TX. , US). This patent was filed on. December 27, 2019. and was...
Patent Issued for Universal analytical data mart and data structure for same (USPTO 11487790): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Beznos, ( Longmeadow, MA , US), Clark, Lynne C. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “An entity may want to analyze or “mine” large amounts of data. For example, a company might want to analyze tens of thousands of files to look for patterns (e.g., a particular type of injury has occurred more frequently for employees who work in a particular industry). An entity might analyze this data in connection with different types of applications, and, moreover, different applications may need to analyze the data differently. For example, the term “IV” might referent to an “Insured Vehicle” when it appears in an automobile accident report and to “Intra-Venous” when it appears in a medical file. It can be difficult to identify patterns across such large amounts of data and different types of applications. In addition, manually managing the different needs and requirements (e.g., different business logic rules) associated with different applications can be a time consuming and error prone process. As a result, it would be desirable to provide systems and methods for efficiently and accurately preparing data for analysis, integrating the data to the workflow of the business, and inputting rules of users.”
AM Best Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Gramercy Indemnity Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to Gramercy Indemnity Company. ) with a Financial Strength Assessment of A- pca (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “a-” pca (Excellent). The outlook assigned to this PCA is stable. The PCA reflects Gramercy’s balance sheet...
Research from Universitas Islam Indonesia Provide New Insights into Social Science (The strategy of health insurance-bpjs in efforts to increase jkn-kis participation in business entity on the segment of workers receiving wage): Science – Social Science
-- A new study on social science is now available. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The system implemented by the. for Healthy Indonesia Card (JKN-KIS) program to the. Business Entity Wage Recipient Workers. segment, the program to increase membership by conducting Telemarketing,...
The Health Insurance Store Joins AmeriLife’s Insurance Services LLC Partners
--News Direct-- , a national distributor of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement solutions and an affiliate of. (“AmeriLife”), announced today that it has partnered with. . Led by Owner and President. ,. The Health Insurance Store. is an independent insurance agency specializing in Medicare solutions as well as...
University of Ulsan College of Medicine Reports Findings in COVID-19 (Impact of the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic on the use of mental health services in South Korea: a nationwide, health insurance data-based study): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- New research on Coronavirus - COVID-19 is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has profoundly affected the utilization of mental health services. Existing evidence investigating this issue at the nationwide level is lacking, and it is uncertain whether the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the use of psychiatric services differs based on psychiatric diagnosis.”
Jamie Kosharek Joins Global Atlantic to Lead Independent Distribution
NEW YORK , Nov. 17 (TNSper) -- Global Atlantic Financial Group , a U.S. -focused retirement, life insurance and reinsurance company, issued the following news release:. ("Global Atlantic"), a leading retirement and life insurance company, has announced that. has joined the company as Head of Independent Channel Distribution. In this...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of First Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of First Insurance Company (SFIC) (. Jordan. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
MultiPlan Corporation Announces Settlement of Delaware Litigation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the. U.S. healthcare industry, announced that the Company and certain current and former directors have entered into a settlement...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Somers Re Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). In addition, AM Best affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of. Somers Group Holdings Ltd. (Somers) (. Bermuda. ), the...
Extended Warranty Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Assurant, CarShield, Endurance Warranty Services, SquareTrade & More
The increased awareness of extended warranty policies among consumers, has led to the rise of extended warranty in the insurance market. Since many devices come with a heavy price tag at the time of purchase, therefore knowledge of extended warranties for those products has risen. Extended warranty providers are providing...
Fidelity National Financial Announces F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Form 10 Registration Statement Declared Effective
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF" or the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary,
Allstate Announces October 2022 Implemented Auto Rates
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced implemented auto insurance rates for. "Allstate continued to implement significant auto insurance rate actions in the second half of 2022 in response to inflationary increases to loss costs. During the month of October, the Allstate brand implemented auto rate increases of 14.0% across 15 locations, resulting in total brand premium impact of 1.3%. Rate increases for Allstate brand auto insurance since the beginning of the year have resulted in a premium impact of 12.1%, generating increases of.
AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a+” (Excellent) from “a” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (China Re) (. China. ) and its subsidiaries. The outlook of the Long-Term...
eHealth Celebrates 25 Years of Helping Consumers Find the Right Health Coverage for Their Changing Needs
Trailblazing company has transformed an industry with consumer-first omnichannel standards for health insurance marketplaces. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, marks its 25th anniversary. eHealth was founded in 1997 and its technology was used to facilitate the first-ever online sale of an individual and family health insurance plan. Since then, the company has grown to serve the needs of small businesses and Medicare beneficiaries as well. eHealth introduced many of the online comparison shopping innovations that were later adopted by the industry at large and by government marketplaces.
First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. Is a Trusted Provider of Insurance in Queens and Deer Park, New York: First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. offers various risk management solutions for families and businesses.
Lindenhurst, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2022 -- First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. was founded in 1987. Over the decades, they have emerged as one of the most prominent providers of. . 70% of the agency's new clients come through referrals, which underlines their high customer satisfaction rates. The key goal...
