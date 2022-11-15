ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidecar Health expands Ohio major medical plan offering for employers, introducing first dollar coverage for commonly used services

Sidecar Health announced a new plan option available for 1/1/23 effective dates for. employers with 51+ employees. In addition to first dollar coverage for preventive care offered by all. Sidecar Health. employer plans, employers now have the option to choose a plan that covers frequently sought services with no cost-sharing:
OHIO STATE
PA Health & Wellness Awarded NCQA Health Equity Accreditation

PRNewswire/ -- has received a full three-year Health Equity Accreditation from the. (NCQA) for its Medicaid health plan. This announcement follows. on the plan's successful Health Plan Accreditation and LTSS Distinction. The NCQA Health Equity accreditation recognizes. PA Health & Wellness. for its commitment to delivering high-quality, equitable healthcare to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Medicaid expansion: And then there were 11

South Dakota and Mississippi, though both small and heavily rural states, are not a lot alike. South Dakota is predominately white and freezing in the winter. Mississippi has the largest Black population in the nation and, compared to South Dakota, is downright balmy in the winter. But one thing they...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Former Oregon Broker Faces Five-Year Prison Term for $2.5M Tax Fraud

An Oregon- based head of a small investment advisory firm faces as much as five years in prison after he was convicted for evading $2.5 million in income taxes, according to the Department of Justice. James Millegan, the head of J.W. Millegan Inc., was convicted of one count of tax evasion after a two-week jury trial that concluded this week in Oregon federal court in…
OREGON STATE
